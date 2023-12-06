FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne’s Jevon Lewis (22 points), Chase Barnes (20), and HJ Dillard (20) combined for 62 points as the Generals, ranked 15th in the state in this week’s IBCA poll, topped New Haven 98-61 on Wednesday night to headline the local prep hoops scene.

Ajani Washington led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

At Kilmer Court the Panthers of Snider improve to 2-0 on the season with a 66-50 victory over DeKalb. Snider was led by Qualyn Clopton with 16 points. Next up, Snider travels to Wayne on Friday night for an SAC girls-boys doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.

At Bishop Luers it was Addie Shank leading the way with 12 points and 11 rebounds as the Knights improved to 6-2 on the season with a 43-34 win over visiting Bellmont. The Braves, who fell to 7-2 overall with the loss, were led by Hailey Cole with 14 points.