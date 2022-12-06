FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a big night for local prep basketball, but nobody had a bigger win than Canterbury as the Cavaliers bested 2A no. 5 Eastside 63-31 to headline Tuesday’s action on the hardwood.

Canterbury’s Devon Lewis led the way with 19 points while Will Russell added 17. Eastside’s Santiago Brewer led the Blazers with 14.

At Elmer Strautman Gymnasium it was Trey Yoder with 15 points while hitting the game-winning shot as the Warriors improved to 4-1 on the season with a 51-48 victory over Angola.

The Bishop Dwenger boys team opened its season on Tuesday at home, but 3A no. 8 Norwell was too much for the Saints as the Knights won 73-47.

Over in Ohio, the Antwerp boys made it to the Division IV Final Four last year, but dropped their season opener on Tuesday night 55-38 to visiting Ottoville despite 16 points from Landon Brewer.

In girls action at Concordia, the Cadets and Barons went to double overtime with DeKalb prevailing 50-47 in a hard-fought battle.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Blackford 47, Daleville 46

Carmel 60, Fishers 58, OT

Charlestown 82, Henryville 64

Christian Academy 46, Clarksville 29

Columbia City 91, Churubusco 38

Corydon 74, Madison 71, OT

Covington 56, Western Boone 54

Culver 57, N. Miami 47

Culver Academy 48, Ft. Wayne Northrop 44

Eastbrook 63, Southern Wells 53

Evansville Central 60, Vincennes 46

Evansville Harrison 68, Boonville 58

Fairfield 46, Lakeland 44

Faith Christian 60, Sheridan 56

Fremont 67, Garrett 55

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 63, Eastside 31

Ft. Wayne Luers 49, Leo 44

Goshen 56, Elkhart 46

Greenfield 66, Decatur Central 55

Hanover Central 53, N. Newton 30

Indpls Pike 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

LaVille 47, Argos 46

Mishawaka Marian 51, Mishawaka 34

Mt. Carmel, Ill. 61, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 57

Norwell 73, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47

Penn 73, New Prairie 17

Plymouth 56, Winamac 34

Prairie Hts. 46, Elkhart Christian 31

Robinson, Ill. 62, Terre Haute South 60, OT

S. Bend Clay 74, Niles, Mich. 54

S. Spencer 66, Evansville Mater Dei 61

Tipton 75, Elwood 30

Triton 57, Lakeland Christian 51

Union (Dugger) 79, Red Hill, Ill. 77, OT

Union Co. 41, Morristown 23

Warren Central 67, Indianapolis Homeschool 36

Woodlan 51, Angola 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 61, Eastern (Greentown) 29

Benton Central 43, Rensselaer 38

Bloomington North 60, Owen Valley 28

Bloomington South 53, Martinsville 31

Brownstown 46, Salem 35

Cambridge City 28, Wes-Del 25

Carmel 43, Westfield 33

Carroll (Flora) 65, Tri-County 38

Cascade 59, Indpls Ritter 14

Center Grove 54, Plainfield 31

Central Christian 37, Christel House Manual 21

Central Noble 61, Lakewood Park 24

Christian Academy 39, Clarksville 36

Clinton Prairie 47, Tri-Central 40

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 68, S. Newton 16

Danville 70, Greencastle 50

DeKalb 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, 2OT

Delta 59, Muncie Burris 21

Edinburgh 44, Greenwood Christian 38

Eminence 43, Cloverdale 27

Evansville Memorial 59, Gibson Southern 41

Floyd Central 58, Columbus East 42

Franklin Co. 44, Richmond 33

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Southern Wells 31

Ft. Wayne North 35, New Haven 31

Ft. Wayne Wayne 76, Marion 43

Garrett 46, Westview 40

Goshen 57, W. Noble 33

Hamilton Southeastern 71, Pendleton Hts. 49

Huntington North 54, Manchester 25

Indpls Shortridge 55, Phalen 29

Jac-Cen-Del 47, Waldron 33

Jay Co. 66, Muncie Central 33

Jennings Co. 48, Seymour 28

Kankakee Valley 50, Hanover Central 39

Knightstown 35, Southwestern (Shelby) 34

Kouts 62, Westville 40

Lafayette Catholic 61, McCutcheon 32

Lafayette Harrison 64, Logansport 41

Lanesville 56, Paoli 27

Monroe Central 54, Shenandoah 32

Mooresville 58, Avon 30

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Anderson 33

N. Central (Farmersburg) 41, N. Daviess 17

N. White 50, W. Central 38

New Palestine 59, Shelbyville 51

NorthWood 51, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 40

Northeastern 62, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 22

Northfield 72, Taylor 16

Northridge 65, Wawasee 37

Northview 73, S. Vermillion 5

Oak Hill 64, Maconaquah 17

Oldenburg 42, Rising Sun 30

Parke Heritage 64, N. Vermillion 48

Prairie Hts. 55, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 13

Rossville 40, Cass 35, OT

S. Central (Union Mills) 34, Morgan Twp. 33

Scottsburg 51, Charlestown 39

Seeger 55, Fountain Central 34

Shakamak 46, Shoals 32

Southwestern (Hanover) 51, Milan 35

Springs Valley 52, Orleans 43

Terre Haute North 57, W. Vigo 31

Tri-West 68, N. Montgomery 40

Trinity Lutheran 59, S. Ripley 50

Twin Lakes 62, W. Lafayette 60

Wapahani 59, Yorktown 34

Washington 59, Loogootee 24

Winchester 50, S. Adams 42

Zionsville 60, Indpls Cathedral 35

Marion County Tournament

First Round(equals)

Franklin Central 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 44

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 52

Indpls N. Central 72, Indpls Lutheran 33

Lawrence North 56, Speedway 24

Southport 48, Beech Grove 28

Warren Central 71, Decatur Central 48