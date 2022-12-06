FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a big night for local prep basketball, but nobody had a bigger win than Canterbury as the Cavaliers bested 2A no. 5 Eastside 63-31 to headline Tuesday’s action on the hardwood.
Canterbury’s Devon Lewis led the way with 19 points while Will Russell added 17. Eastside’s Santiago Brewer led the Blazers with 14.
At Elmer Strautman Gymnasium it was Trey Yoder with 15 points while hitting the game-winning shot as the Warriors improved to 4-1 on the season with a 51-48 victory over Angola.
The Bishop Dwenger boys team opened its season on Tuesday at home, but 3A no. 8 Norwell was too much for the Saints as the Knights won 73-47.
Over in Ohio, the Antwerp boys made it to the Division IV Final Four last year, but dropped their season opener on Tuesday night 55-38 to visiting Ottoville despite 16 points from Landon Brewer.
In girls action at Concordia, the Cadets and Barons went to double overtime with DeKalb prevailing 50-47 in a hard-fought battle.
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Blackford 47, Daleville 46
Carmel 60, Fishers 58, OT
Charlestown 82, Henryville 64
Christian Academy 46, Clarksville 29
Columbia City 91, Churubusco 38
Corydon 74, Madison 71, OT
Covington 56, Western Boone 54
Culver 57, N. Miami 47
Culver Academy 48, Ft. Wayne Northrop 44
Eastbrook 63, Southern Wells 53
Evansville Central 60, Vincennes 46
Evansville Harrison 68, Boonville 58
Fairfield 46, Lakeland 44
Faith Christian 60, Sheridan 56
Fremont 67, Garrett 55
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 63, Eastside 31
Ft. Wayne Luers 49, Leo 44
Goshen 56, Elkhart 46
Greenfield 66, Decatur Central 55
Hanover Central 53, N. Newton 30
Indpls Pike 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 37
LaVille 47, Argos 46
Mishawaka Marian 51, Mishawaka 34
Mt. Carmel, Ill. 61, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 57
Norwell 73, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47
Penn 73, New Prairie 17
Plymouth 56, Winamac 34
Prairie Hts. 46, Elkhart Christian 31
Robinson, Ill. 62, Terre Haute South 60, OT
S. Bend Clay 74, Niles, Mich. 54
S. Spencer 66, Evansville Mater Dei 61
Tipton 75, Elwood 30
Triton 57, Lakeland Christian 51
Union (Dugger) 79, Red Hill, Ill. 77, OT
Union Co. 41, Morristown 23
Warren Central 67, Indianapolis Homeschool 36
Woodlan 51, Angola 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 61, Eastern (Greentown) 29
Benton Central 43, Rensselaer 38
Bloomington North 60, Owen Valley 28
Bloomington South 53, Martinsville 31
Brownstown 46, Salem 35
Cambridge City 28, Wes-Del 25
Carmel 43, Westfield 33
Carroll (Flora) 65, Tri-County 38
Cascade 59, Indpls Ritter 14
Center Grove 54, Plainfield 31
Central Christian 37, Christel House Manual 21
Central Noble 61, Lakewood Park 24
Christian Academy 39, Clarksville 36
Clinton Prairie 47, Tri-Central 40
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 68, S. Newton 16
Danville 70, Greencastle 50
DeKalb 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 47, 2OT
Delta 59, Muncie Burris 21
Edinburgh 44, Greenwood Christian 38
Eminence 43, Cloverdale 27
Evansville Memorial 59, Gibson Southern 41
Floyd Central 58, Columbus East 42
Franklin Co. 44, Richmond 33
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Southern Wells 31
Ft. Wayne North 35, New Haven 31
Ft. Wayne Wayne 76, Marion 43
Garrett 46, Westview 40
Goshen 57, W. Noble 33
Hamilton Southeastern 71, Pendleton Hts. 49
Huntington North 54, Manchester 25
Indpls Shortridge 55, Phalen 29
Jac-Cen-Del 47, Waldron 33
Jay Co. 66, Muncie Central 33
Jennings Co. 48, Seymour 28
Kankakee Valley 50, Hanover Central 39
Knightstown 35, Southwestern (Shelby) 34
Kouts 62, Westville 40
Lafayette Catholic 61, McCutcheon 32
Lafayette Harrison 64, Logansport 41
Lanesville 56, Paoli 27
Monroe Central 54, Shenandoah 32
Mooresville 58, Avon 30
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57, Anderson 33
N. Central (Farmersburg) 41, N. Daviess 17
N. White 50, W. Central 38
New Palestine 59, Shelbyville 51
NorthWood 51, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 40
Northeastern 62, New Paris National Trail, Ohio 22
Northfield 72, Taylor 16
Northridge 65, Wawasee 37
Northview 73, S. Vermillion 5
Oak Hill 64, Maconaquah 17
Oldenburg 42, Rising Sun 30
Parke Heritage 64, N. Vermillion 48
Prairie Hts. 55, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 13
Rossville 40, Cass 35, OT
S. Central (Union Mills) 34, Morgan Twp. 33
Scottsburg 51, Charlestown 39
Seeger 55, Fountain Central 34
Shakamak 46, Shoals 32
Southwestern (Hanover) 51, Milan 35
Springs Valley 52, Orleans 43
Terre Haute North 57, W. Vigo 31
Tri-West 68, N. Montgomery 40
Trinity Lutheran 59, S. Ripley 50
Twin Lakes 62, W. Lafayette 60
Wapahani 59, Yorktown 34
Washington 59, Loogootee 24
Winchester 50, S. Adams 42
Zionsville 60, Indpls Cathedral 35
Marion County Tournament
First Round(equals)
Franklin Central 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 44
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Indpls Pike 52
Indpls N. Central 72, Indpls Lutheran 33
Lawrence North 56, Speedway 24
Southport 48, Beech Grove 28
Warren Central 71, Decatur Central 48