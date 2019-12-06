12/6 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) - The 25th season of basketball on the Highlight Zone will be here on Friday, and the reigning state champs versus an undefeated opponent will tip things off.

After winning the 1A state title last year, 2A no. 5 Blackhawk Christian is set to travel to 2-0 New Haven for your first "Game of the Week" of the 2019-2020 season.