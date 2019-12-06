12/5 Prep Hoops Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian turned a 29-12 halftime lead into a 47-37 victory on Thursday night in girls basketball to headline area hoops action.
Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Indpls Howe 66, Indpls Irvington 44
LaVille 47, Bremen 40
Lafayette Tournament(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Covington 66, Lafayette Catholic 57
Twin Lakes 49, Benton Central 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Blackford 50, Wes-Del 20
Brown Co. 58, White River Valley 29
Brownstown 52, Seymour 34
Cascade 65, Parke Heritage 26
Castle 45, Jasper 33
Christian Academy 45, Cannelton 32
Clay City 51, Riverton Parke 21
Covenant Christian 60, Indpls Brebeuf 34
Eastern (Pekin) 35, Providence 27
Elkhart Memorial 43, S. Bend Clay 38
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Churubusco 37
Hagerstown 30, Cowan 20
Hammond 60, Gary Roosevelt 15
Indpls Cathedral 48, Zionsville 27
Indpls Tindley 71, Indpls Manual 13
Jay Co. 64, New Castle 54
Lanesville 54, Henryville 25
Linton 62, Eastern (Greene) 38
N. Central (Farmersburg) 71, Shakamak 38
N. Decatur 57, Oldenburg 28
N. Montgomery 43, Covington 40
New Albany 48, N. Harrison 47, OT
NorthWood 51, Concord 43
Prairie Hts. 40, Bethany Christian 22
Princeton 48, Ev. Harrison 26
Scottsburg 54, Corydon 28
Shenandoah 54, Knightstown 14
Southmont 54, N. Vermillion 46
Springs Valley 48, Dubois 34
Tippecanoe Valley 66, Plymouth 61
Tri 54, Liberty Christian 33
Trinity Lutheran 71, Edinburgh 57
University 92, Anderson Prep Academy 41
Victory Christian Academy 50, River Forest 39
Vincennes Rivet 58, Bloomfield 34
Wapahani 63, Cambridge City 12
Wood Memorial 70, Washington Catholic 13