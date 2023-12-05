FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell topped Bishop Dwenger 54-46 at The Castle, Bishop Luers held off Leo 73-63, and the Wayne girls won big over over Marion 73-17 to headline area prep hoops on Tuesday night.

Bishop Dwenger was led by Caleb Lehrman with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Dereon Truesdale led Luers with 22 points while Drelyn Truesdale added 15, Carmani Davis 14, and Danny Kelly 13. Jackson McGee paced Leo with 22 points while Trey Hiteshew added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

At Wayne the Generals were led by 6-foot-2 junior Layla Williams with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Carma Bryant added 14 points for Wayne while Khalise Collins tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds.