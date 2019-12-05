12/4 Prep Basketball Recap

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo’s Zack Troyer tallied 27 points and 17 rebounds as the Lions spoiled Churubusco’s season opener to headline area prep basketball on Wednesday night.
Blake Davison added 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Lions.
At Don Reichert Gymnasium four Archers scored in double figures as South Side beat visting West Noble 72-38. Jaylen Lattimore led the Archers with 17 points, while Austin Jordan and Kamron Mitchell each added 15. West Noble was paced by Josh Gross and Austin Cripe with 10 points each.
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Bowman Academy 90, Michigan City Marquette 61
Bowman Academy 90, Michigan City Marquette 61
Ft. Wayne South 72, W. Noble 38
Highland 51, River Forest 39
Lapel 77, Elwood 22
Leo 73, Churubusco 63
Terre Haute South 60, Charleston, Ill. 34
Cass County Invitational(equals)
First Round(equals)
Cass 69, Caston 38
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Charlestown 52, Austin 40
Daleville 54, Randolph Southern 44
Eastbrook 34, Southwood 18
Ev. Mater Dei 54, Ev. Reitz 44
Ev. Memorial 61, Ev. North 52
Fishers 41, Hamilton Hts. 33
Frankton 62, Eastern (Greentown) 41
Ft. Wayne Wayne 56, New Haven 48
Hamilton Southeastern 51, Noblesville 32
Heritage 41, Fremont 39
Jac-Cen-Del 64, Hauser 34
Kokomo 66, Lafayette-jefferson 50
Madison 50, Floyd Central 37
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, Westfield 42
Northwestern 88, Maconaquah 25
Oak Hill 50, Peru 30
Oregon-Davis 74, Michigan City Marquette 27
Rochester 52, Culver 39
S. Knox 56, Sullivan 54
Silver Creek 78, Clarksville 32
Taylor 56, Tipton 45
Triton 42, LaVille 23
Union City 58, Monroe Central 53
Union Co. 54, Connersville 21
Vincennes 76, Ev. Bosse 41
Wabash 61, Alexandria 47
Westville 67, Gary 21st Century 27
Winchester 95, Delta 74