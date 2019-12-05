12/4 Prep Basketball Recap

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – Leo’s Zack Troyer tallied 27 points and 17 rebounds as the Lions spoiled Churubusco’s season opener to headline area prep basketball on Wednesday night.

Blake Davison added 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Lions.

At Don Reichert Gymnasium four Archers scored in double figures as South Side beat visting West Noble 72-38. Jaylen Lattimore led the Archers with 17 points, while Austin Jordan and Kamron Mitchell each added 15. West Noble was paced by Josh Gross and Austin Cripe with 10 points each.

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Bowman Academy 90, Michigan City Marquette 61

Ft. Wayne South 72, W. Noble 38

Highland 51, River Forest 39

Lapel 77, Elwood 22

Leo 73, Churubusco 63

Terre Haute South 60, Charleston, Ill. 34

Cass County Invitational(equals)

First Round(equals)

Cass 69, Caston 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Charlestown 52, Austin 40

Daleville 54, Randolph Southern 44

Eastbrook 34, Southwood 18

Ev. Mater Dei 54, Ev. Reitz 44

Ev. Memorial 61, Ev. North 52

Fishers 41, Hamilton Hts. 33

Frankton 62, Eastern (Greentown) 41

Ft. Wayne Wayne 56, New Haven 48

Hamilton Southeastern 51, Noblesville 32

Heritage 41, Fremont 39

Jac-Cen-Del 64, Hauser 34

Kokomo 66, Lafayette-jefferson 50

Madison 50, Floyd Central 37

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46, Westfield 42

Northwestern 88, Maconaquah 25

Oak Hill 50, Peru 30

Oregon-Davis 74, Michigan City Marquette 27

Rochester 52, Culver 39

S. Knox 56, Sullivan 54

Silver Creek 78, Clarksville 32

Taylor 56, Tipton 45

Triton 42, LaVille 23

Union City 58, Monroe Central 53

Union Co. 54, Connersville 21

Vincennes 76, Ev. Bosse 41

Wabash 61, Alexandria 47

Westville 67, Gary 21st Century 27

Winchester 95, Delta 74