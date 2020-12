FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Blackhawk Christian moved to 2-0 on the season with their Friday night win over New Haven, 86-33.

From the opening tip, The Braves went on a 16-0 run to start the game. Senior Caleb Furst led all scoring with 21 points, Zane Burke added 20 points, and Marcus Davidson had 12 points as did Jake Boyer.