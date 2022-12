ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble knocked off county rival East Noble, 57-42, in the only boys basketball matchup throughout northeast Indiana on Saturday.

Both teams traded blows throughout the first half, but Central Noble’s Drew Pliett banked in a layup to beat the halftime buzzer and give the Cougars a 26-25 lead at the break. The Cougars went on to outscore East Noble, 31-17, in the second half.