12/30 Prep Basketball Recap – Snider competes for holiday hardware

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Snider High School boys basketball team came up short in Thursday’s Huntington North tournament title game, losing 77-65 to Class 4A No. 3 Fishers.
Scroll below for other northeast Indiana high school basketball scores from Thursday:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Columbia City 57 Tippecanoe Valley 45
East Noble 91 Churubusco 51
Eastside 38 West Noble 37
Lewis Cass 59 Blackford 39
Hall of Fame Tournament
Indianapolis Cathedral 62 Homestead 50
Homestead 62 Connersville 33
Huntington North Tournament
New Haven 77 Lake Central 60
Huntington North 67 Merrillville 50
Fishers 77 Snider 65
Wabash County Tournament
Manchester 64 Northfield 34
Southwood 59 Wabash 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jay County 62 South Adams 37
Prairie Heights 49 Whitko 44
Goshen Tournament
Mishawaka 45 DeKalb 36
East Noble 42 Goshen 35
DeKalb 40 Goshen 38
Mishawaka 58 East Noble 28
Northridge Tournament
Knox 52 Bishop Dwenger 41
Union City Invitational
Adams Central 54 Union City 50
Blue River 53 Blackhawk Christian 31
Blackhawk Christian 61 Union City 55 (2OT)
Blue River 66 Adams Central 32
Wabash County Tournament
Northfield 47 Manchester 31
Southwood 64 Wabash 54
Warsaw Tournament
Warsaw 54 Chesterton 17
Garrett 40 Kokomo 18
Garrett 63 Warsaw 57
West Noble Classic
West Noble 39 Concord 33
Tippecanoe Valley 54 Lakeland 42
Lakeland 54 Concord 43
Tippecanoe Valley 45 West Noble 27