ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian boys basketball handed West Noble their first loss of the season in the top matchup of the Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout on Friday night.

Gage Sefton led the Braves with 24 points, while Kellen Pickett added 17 in a 71-58 win over West Noble.

In other matchups throughout the shootout, North Side went 1-1 on the day, knocking off Fairfield but losing to Michigan City. Meanwhile, Wayne continued an impressive start to the season with wins over Fairfield and Marquette Catholic.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Bloomington North 46, Northview 33

Central Noble 42, S. Adams 30

Eastside 49, Heritage 35

Fishers 51, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46

Madison Shawe 57, Cannelton 34

New Albany 64, Evansville Harrison 51

Eastern Greene Tournament

11th Place

Owen Valley 54, Martinsville 45

Consolation

Eastern (Greene) 46, Loogootee 35

Southwestern (Hanover) 54, Martinsville 24

Semifinal

Brownstown 31, N. Knox 30

Jasper 39, Trinity Lutheran 37

Third Place

N. Knox 58, Trinity Lutheran 55

Northridge Tournament

Championship

NorthWood 82, Northridge 41

Fifth Place

Knox 46, Merrillville 36

NorthRidge Tournament

Pool A

Northridge 67, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 28

Pool A

Andrean 48, Knox 31

Pool B

NorthWood 49, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, OT

Rushville 39, Merrillville 35

Seventh Place

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 39

Third Place

Andrean 52, Rushville 27

Plainfield Classic

First Round

Indpls Roncalli 66, Greensburg 60

New Palestine 52, Plainfield 46

Rock Creek Tournament

Championship

Rock Creek Academy 48, Christian Academy 38

First Round

Christian Academy 53, Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 32

Rock Creek Academy 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40

Third Place

Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 38, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28

Union City Invitational

Fifth Place

Union Co. 42, Adams Central 28

Semifinal

Blackford 56, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 46

Blue River 57, Union City 36

Seventh Place

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 49, Greenwood Christian 29

Vincennes Rivet Tournament

Consolation

Corydon 63, Vincennes Rivet 45

Lafayette Catholic 57, Vincennes 31

Semifinal

Evansville Memorial 63, Evansville Mater Dei 37

Lanesville 46, Tecumseh 31

Warsaw Tournament

Championship

S. Bend Washington 70, Warsaw 49

Fifth Place

Winchester 52, Kokomo 44

Third Place

Columbia City 64, Chesterton 34

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Avon 58, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 35

Franklin Co. 68, Oldenburg 48

Madison Shawe 63, Cannelton 36

Plainfield 59, Southport 44

Hall of Fame Tournament

First Round

Indpls Ben Davis 65, Penn 53

NorthWood 58, N. Daviess 53

Third Place

Penn 61, N. Daviess 46

Highland Tournament

Fifth Place

Morgan Twp. 50, Kankakee Valley 48

Seventh Place

Whiting 60, Calumet 51

Huntington North Tournament

Championship

Mishawaka 68, Merrillville 49

Fifth Place

Indpls Tech 59, Ft. Wayne Snider 50

Third Place

New Haven 44, Huntington North 38

Kokomo Tournament

Consolation

Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40

S. Bend Riley 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 56

Semifinal

Brownsburg 53, Warren Central 38

Center Grove 51, Kokomo 49

Seventh Place

Columbia City 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 55, OT

Third Place

Center Grove 47, Warren Central 37

LaPorte Tournament

Fifth Place

Tippecanoe Valley 59, Hanover Central 52

Seventh Place

Kouts 47, Lowell 43

Third Place

S. Bend Adams 59, Logansport 54

Northeast Dubois Tournament

First Round

Dubois 64, Lanesville 59

W. Washington 50, Tecumseh 43

Third Place

Tecumseh 58, Lanesville 46

Perry-Spencer Tournament

Fifth Place

S. Spencer 56, Crawford Co. 43

Seventh Place

Vincennes 60, Tell City 41

Trine University Classic

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, W. Noble 58

Ft. Wayne North 58, Fairfield 40

Ft. Wayne Wayne 64, Fairfield 50

Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Michigan City Marquette 53

Michigan City 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 45

Michigan City Marquette 60, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53

Wawasee Tournament

First Round

Wawasee 50, S. Bend Trinity 16

Woodlan 58, Rochester 33