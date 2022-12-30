ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian boys basketball handed West Noble their first loss of the season in the top matchup of the Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout on Friday night.
Gage Sefton led the Braves with 24 points, while Kellen Pickett added 17 in a 71-58 win over West Noble.
In other matchups throughout the shootout, North Side went 1-1 on the day, knocking off Fairfield but losing to Michigan City. Meanwhile, Wayne continued an impressive start to the season with wins over Fairfield and Marquette Catholic.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Bloomington North 46, Northview 33
Central Noble 42, S. Adams 30
Eastside 49, Heritage 35
Fishers 51, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46
Madison Shawe 57, Cannelton 34
New Albany 64, Evansville Harrison 51
Eastern Greene Tournament
11th Place
Owen Valley 54, Martinsville 45
Consolation
Eastern (Greene) 46, Loogootee 35
Southwestern (Hanover) 54, Martinsville 24
Semifinal
Brownstown 31, N. Knox 30
Jasper 39, Trinity Lutheran 37
Third Place
N. Knox 58, Trinity Lutheran 55
Northridge Tournament
Championship
NorthWood 82, Northridge 41
Fifth Place
Knox 46, Merrillville 36
NorthRidge Tournament
Pool A
Northridge 67, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 28
Pool A
Andrean 48, Knox 31
Pool B
NorthWood 49, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, OT
Rushville 39, Merrillville 35
Seventh Place
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 39
Third Place
Andrean 52, Rushville 27
Plainfield Classic
First Round
Indpls Roncalli 66, Greensburg 60
New Palestine 52, Plainfield 46
Rock Creek Tournament
Championship
Rock Creek Academy 48, Christian Academy 38
First Round
Christian Academy 53, Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 32
Rock Creek Academy 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40
Third Place
Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 38, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28
Union City Invitational
Fifth Place
Union Co. 42, Adams Central 28
Semifinal
Blackford 56, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 46
Blue River 57, Union City 36
Seventh Place
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 49, Greenwood Christian 29
Vincennes Rivet Tournament
Consolation
Corydon 63, Vincennes Rivet 45
Lafayette Catholic 57, Vincennes 31
Semifinal
Evansville Memorial 63, Evansville Mater Dei 37
Lanesville 46, Tecumseh 31
Warsaw Tournament
Championship
S. Bend Washington 70, Warsaw 49
Fifth Place
Winchester 52, Kokomo 44
Third Place
Columbia City 64, Chesterton 34
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Avon 58, Pike Co. Central, Ky. 35
Franklin Co. 68, Oldenburg 48
Madison Shawe 63, Cannelton 36
Plainfield 59, Southport 44
Hall of Fame Tournament
First Round
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Penn 53
NorthWood 58, N. Daviess 53
Third Place
Penn 61, N. Daviess 46
Highland Tournament
Fifth Place
Morgan Twp. 50, Kankakee Valley 48
Seventh Place
Whiting 60, Calumet 51
Huntington North Tournament
Championship
Mishawaka 68, Merrillville 49
Fifth Place
Indpls Tech 59, Ft. Wayne Snider 50
Third Place
New Haven 44, Huntington North 38
Kokomo Tournament
Consolation
Guerin Catholic 54, Columbia City 40
S. Bend Riley 64, Ft. Wayne Luers 56
Semifinal
Brownsburg 53, Warren Central 38
Center Grove 51, Kokomo 49
Seventh Place
Columbia City 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 55, OT
Third Place
Center Grove 47, Warren Central 37
LaPorte Tournament
Fifth Place
Tippecanoe Valley 59, Hanover Central 52
Seventh Place
Kouts 47, Lowell 43
Third Place
S. Bend Adams 59, Logansport 54
Northeast Dubois Tournament
First Round
Dubois 64, Lanesville 59
W. Washington 50, Tecumseh 43
Third Place
Tecumseh 58, Lanesville 46
Perry-Spencer Tournament
Fifth Place
S. Spencer 56, Crawford Co. 43
Seventh Place
Vincennes 60, Tell City 41
Trine University Classic
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 71, W. Noble 58
Ft. Wayne North 58, Fairfield 40
Ft. Wayne Wayne 64, Fairfield 50
Ft. Wayne Wayne 70, Michigan City Marquette 53
Michigan City 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 45
Michigan City Marquette 60, Ft. Wayne Northrop 53
Wawasee Tournament
First Round
Wawasee 50, S. Bend Trinity 16
Woodlan 58, Rochester 33