MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central continued their solid start to the season with a 62-30 win over Norwell on Saturday night. The Flying Jets improve to 5-1 following Saturday’s win.

Earlier in the day, Central Noble claimed county bragging rights with a 69-52 win over East Noble. Drew Pliett led the cougars with 20 points, four rebounds and eight assists, while Jayden TIlley added 17 points.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Central Noble 69, E. Noble 52
Evansville Memorial 68, Owensboro, Ky. 53
Franklin Central 68, Southport 62
Franklin Co. 56, Oldenburg 44
Kokomo 87, Brownsburg 58
Milan 76, Eastern (Pekin) 45
W. Noble 59, Eastside 13
Warsaw 67, Lafayette Harrison 65

Belfry (Ky.) Tournament
Championship
Avon 64, Paintsville, Ky. 38

Hall of Fame Tournament
First Round
Brownstown 56, Brownsburg 48
Indpls Attucks 69, Kokomo 59

Lakeland Christian Tournament
Championship
Illiana Christian 54, Bethany Christian 52

Fifth Place
Westville 71, Clinton Christian 46

Third Place
DeMotte Christian 55, Lakeland Christian 28

Lawrenceburg Tournament
9th Place
Lawrenceburg 49, Beech Grove 48

11th Place
Beech Grove 58, Connersville 47

Consolation
Lawrenceburg 51, Jennings Co. 48
New Palestine 69, Bethesda Christian 49
Pike Central 90, West Morgan, Ala. 65

Fifth Place
New Palestine 91, Pike Central 48

Semifinal
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 73, Whiteland 63
Newport, Ky. 69, Guerin Catholic 52

Third Place
Whiteland 65, Guerin Catholic 59

Perry-Spencer Tournament
Fifth Place
Benton Central 58, Crawford Co. 24

Seventh Place
S. Spencer 60, Tell City 52, OT

Third Place
Boonville 51, Perry Central 41
South Central (Union Mills) Tournament=

First Round
Boone Grove 64, N. White 46
S. Central (Union Mills) 60, W. Central 34

Third Place
W. Central 75, N. White 48

Switzerland County Tournament
Championship
Indian Creek 65, Christel House Manual 62

Fifth Place
Hamilton Hts. 71, Rising Sun 39

Seventh Place
Trinity Lutheran 68, Tri-Township 41

Third Place
Switzerland Co. 79, Hopkins Co. Central, Ky. 64

Wabash County Tournament
Third Place
Southwood 69, Northfield 46

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Loogootee 53, Clay City 32
Morristown 54, Indpls Scecina 32
New Washington 64, Paoli 54
Rock Creek Academy 67, Shoals 35
Shenandoah 63, Union (Modoc) 21

Goshen Classic
DeKalb 33, Goshen 25
E. Noble 67, New Prairie 55

Grant 4 Tournament
First Round
Eastbrook 73, Mississinewa 50
Oak Hill 50, Madison-Grant 31

Third Place
Mississinewa 59, Madison-Grant 39

Huntington North Classic
Hamilton Hts. 59, Plymouth 24
Huntington North 43, Wawasee 36

Lakeland Christian Tournament
Championship
Bethany Christian 49, DeMotte Christian 29

Fifth Place
Hamilton 49, Clinton Christian 22

Third Place
Lakeland Christian 35, Granger Christian 27

Lawrence North Tournament
Championship
Lawrence North 71, Eastern Hancock 39

First Round
Eastern Hancock 60, Elkhart 49
Lawrence North 59, Westfield 42

Third Place
Westfield 50, Elkhart 32

Logansport Tournament
Championship
Northwestern 42, Wheeler 34

First Round
Northwestern 54, Argos 49
Wheeler 43, Logansport 36

Third Place
Argos 54, Logansport 50

Northridge Tournament
Championship
Northridge 74, Merrillville 51

Fifth Place
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 54, Knox 37

Pool A
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 57, Knox 22
Northridge 63, Andrean 19

Pool B
Merrillville 72, Rushville 31
NorthWood 47, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 21

Seventh Place
Rushville 37, Andrean 27

Third Place
NorthWood 48, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 34

Union City Tournament
Consolation
Adams Central 52, Southwestern (Shelby) 16
Union Co. 45, Blue River Valley 22

Semifinal
Blackford 48, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 32
Clinton Central 74, Union City 35

Seventh Place
Blue River Valley 65, Southwestern (Shelby) 37

Third Place
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 60, Union City 40

Vincennes Rivet Tournament
Championship
South Knox 56, Evansville Memorial 50

Fifth Place
Lafayette Catholic 56, Vincennes Rivet 38

Third Place
Lanesville 54, Corydon 31

Wabash County Tournament
Championship
Wabash 51, Manchester 43, OT

Third Place
Northfield 55, Southwood 34

Whitefield Academy Tournament
Fifth Place
Marshall Co., Ky. 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 20