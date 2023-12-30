MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central continued their solid start to the season with a 62-30 win over Norwell on Saturday night. The Flying Jets improve to 5-1 following Saturday’s win.

Earlier in the day, Central Noble claimed county bragging rights with a 69-52 win over East Noble. Drew Pliett led the cougars with 20 points, four rebounds and eight assists, while Jayden TIlley added 17 points.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Central Noble 69, E. Noble 52

Evansville Memorial 68, Owensboro, Ky. 53

Franklin Central 68, Southport 62

Franklin Co. 56, Oldenburg 44

Kokomo 87, Brownsburg 58

Milan 76, Eastern (Pekin) 45

W. Noble 59, Eastside 13

Warsaw 67, Lafayette Harrison 65

Belfry (Ky.) Tournament

Championship

Avon 64, Paintsville, Ky. 38

Hall of Fame Tournament

First Round

Brownstown 56, Brownsburg 48

Indpls Attucks 69, Kokomo 59

Lakeland Christian Tournament

Championship

Illiana Christian 54, Bethany Christian 52

Fifth Place

Westville 71, Clinton Christian 46

Third Place

DeMotte Christian 55, Lakeland Christian 28

Lawrenceburg Tournament

9th Place

Lawrenceburg 49, Beech Grove 48

11th Place

Beech Grove 58, Connersville 47

Consolation

Lawrenceburg 51, Jennings Co. 48

New Palestine 69, Bethesda Christian 49

Pike Central 90, West Morgan, Ala. 65

Fifth Place

New Palestine 91, Pike Central 48

Semifinal

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 73, Whiteland 63

Newport, Ky. 69, Guerin Catholic 52

Third Place

Whiteland 65, Guerin Catholic 59



Perry-Spencer Tournament

Fifth Place

Benton Central 58, Crawford Co. 24

Seventh Place

S. Spencer 60, Tell City 52, OT

Third Place

Boonville 51, Perry Central 41

South Central (Union Mills) Tournament=

First Round

Boone Grove 64, N. White 46

S. Central (Union Mills) 60, W. Central 34

Third Place

W. Central 75, N. White 48

Switzerland County Tournament

Championship

Indian Creek 65, Christel House Manual 62

Fifth Place

Hamilton Hts. 71, Rising Sun 39

Seventh Place

Trinity Lutheran 68, Tri-Township 41

Third Place

Switzerland Co. 79, Hopkins Co. Central, Ky. 64

Wabash County Tournament

Third Place

Southwood 69, Northfield 46

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Loogootee 53, Clay City 32

Morristown 54, Indpls Scecina 32

New Washington 64, Paoli 54

Rock Creek Academy 67, Shoals 35

Shenandoah 63, Union (Modoc) 21

Goshen Classic

DeKalb 33, Goshen 25

E. Noble 67, New Prairie 55

Grant 4 Tournament

First Round

Eastbrook 73, Mississinewa 50

Oak Hill 50, Madison-Grant 31

Third Place

Mississinewa 59, Madison-Grant 39

Huntington North Classic

Hamilton Hts. 59, Plymouth 24

Huntington North 43, Wawasee 36

Lakeland Christian Tournament

Championship

Bethany Christian 49, DeMotte Christian 29

Fifth Place

Hamilton 49, Clinton Christian 22

Third Place

Lakeland Christian 35, Granger Christian 27

Lawrence North Tournament

Championship

Lawrence North 71, Eastern Hancock 39

First Round

Eastern Hancock 60, Elkhart 49

Lawrence North 59, Westfield 42

Third Place

Westfield 50, Elkhart 32

Logansport Tournament

Championship

Northwestern 42, Wheeler 34



First Round

Northwestern 54, Argos 49

Wheeler 43, Logansport 36

Third Place

Argos 54, Logansport 50

Northridge Tournament

Championship

Northridge 74, Merrillville 51

Fifth Place

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 54, Knox 37

Pool A

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 57, Knox 22

Northridge 63, Andrean 19

Pool B

Merrillville 72, Rushville 31

NorthWood 47, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 21

Seventh Place

Rushville 37, Andrean 27

Third Place

NorthWood 48, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 34

Union City Tournament

Consolation

Adams Central 52, Southwestern (Shelby) 16

Union Co. 45, Blue River Valley 22

Semifinal

Blackford 48, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 32

Clinton Central 74, Union City 35

Seventh Place

Blue River Valley 65, Southwestern (Shelby) 37

Third Place

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 60, Union City 40

Vincennes Rivet Tournament

Championship

South Knox 56, Evansville Memorial 50

Fifth Place

Lafayette Catholic 56, Vincennes Rivet 38

Third Place

Lanesville 54, Corydon 31

Wabash County Tournament

Championship

Wabash 51, Manchester 43, OT

Third Place

Northfield 55, Southwood 34

Whitefield Academy Tournament

Fifth Place

Marshall Co., Ky. 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 20