MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – Adams Central continued their solid start to the season with a 62-30 win over Norwell on Saturday night. The Flying Jets improve to 5-1 following Saturday’s win.
Earlier in the day, Central Noble claimed county bragging rights with a 69-52 win over East Noble. Drew Pliett led the cougars with 20 points, four rebounds and eight assists, while Jayden TIlley added 17 points.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Central Noble 69, E. Noble 52
Evansville Memorial 68, Owensboro, Ky. 53
Franklin Central 68, Southport 62
Franklin Co. 56, Oldenburg 44
Kokomo 87, Brownsburg 58
Milan 76, Eastern (Pekin) 45
W. Noble 59, Eastside 13
Warsaw 67, Lafayette Harrison 65
Belfry (Ky.) Tournament
Championship
Avon 64, Paintsville, Ky. 38
Hall of Fame Tournament
First Round
Brownstown 56, Brownsburg 48
Indpls Attucks 69, Kokomo 59
Lakeland Christian Tournament
Championship
Illiana Christian 54, Bethany Christian 52
Fifth Place
Westville 71, Clinton Christian 46
Third Place
DeMotte Christian 55, Lakeland Christian 28
Lawrenceburg Tournament
9th Place
Lawrenceburg 49, Beech Grove 48
11th Place
Beech Grove 58, Connersville 47
Consolation
Lawrenceburg 51, Jennings Co. 48
New Palestine 69, Bethesda Christian 49
Pike Central 90, West Morgan, Ala. 65
Fifth Place
New Palestine 91, Pike Central 48
Semifinal
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 73, Whiteland 63
Newport, Ky. 69, Guerin Catholic 52
Third Place
Whiteland 65, Guerin Catholic 59
Perry-Spencer Tournament
Fifth Place
Benton Central 58, Crawford Co. 24
Seventh Place
S. Spencer 60, Tell City 52, OT
Third Place
Boonville 51, Perry Central 41
South Central (Union Mills) Tournament=
First Round
Boone Grove 64, N. White 46
S. Central (Union Mills) 60, W. Central 34
Third Place
W. Central 75, N. White 48
Switzerland County Tournament
Championship
Indian Creek 65, Christel House Manual 62
Fifth Place
Hamilton Hts. 71, Rising Sun 39
Seventh Place
Trinity Lutheran 68, Tri-Township 41
Third Place
Switzerland Co. 79, Hopkins Co. Central, Ky. 64
Wabash County Tournament
Third Place
Southwood 69, Northfield 46
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Loogootee 53, Clay City 32
Morristown 54, Indpls Scecina 32
New Washington 64, Paoli 54
Rock Creek Academy 67, Shoals 35
Shenandoah 63, Union (Modoc) 21
Goshen Classic
DeKalb 33, Goshen 25
E. Noble 67, New Prairie 55
Grant 4 Tournament
First Round
Eastbrook 73, Mississinewa 50
Oak Hill 50, Madison-Grant 31
Third Place
Mississinewa 59, Madison-Grant 39
Huntington North Classic
Hamilton Hts. 59, Plymouth 24
Huntington North 43, Wawasee 36
Lakeland Christian Tournament
Championship
Bethany Christian 49, DeMotte Christian 29
Fifth Place
Hamilton 49, Clinton Christian 22
Third Place
Lakeland Christian 35, Granger Christian 27
Lawrence North Tournament
Championship
Lawrence North 71, Eastern Hancock 39
First Round
Eastern Hancock 60, Elkhart 49
Lawrence North 59, Westfield 42
Third Place
Westfield 50, Elkhart 32
Logansport Tournament
Championship
Northwestern 42, Wheeler 34
First Round
Northwestern 54, Argos 49
Wheeler 43, Logansport 36
Third Place
Argos 54, Logansport 50
Northridge Tournament
Championship
Northridge 74, Merrillville 51
Fifth Place
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 54, Knox 37
Pool A
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 57, Knox 22
Northridge 63, Andrean 19
Pool B
Merrillville 72, Rushville 31
NorthWood 47, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 21
Seventh Place
Rushville 37, Andrean 27
Third Place
NorthWood 48, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 34
Union City Tournament
Consolation
Adams Central 52, Southwestern (Shelby) 16
Union Co. 45, Blue River Valley 22
Semifinal
Blackford 48, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 32
Clinton Central 74, Union City 35
Seventh Place
Blue River Valley 65, Southwestern (Shelby) 37
Third Place
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 60, Union City 40
Vincennes Rivet Tournament
Championship
South Knox 56, Evansville Memorial 50
Fifth Place
Lafayette Catholic 56, Vincennes Rivet 38
Third Place
Lanesville 54, Corydon 31
Wabash County Tournament
Championship
Wabash 51, Manchester 43, OT
Third Place
Northfield 55, Southwood 34
Whitefield Academy Tournament
Fifth Place
Marshall Co., Ky. 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 20