12/3 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Defending 1A state champion Blackhawk Christian got the 2019-20 season off on the right foot Tuesday night with a 105-59 victory over North Side at By Hey Arena to headline area prep hoops action.
Blackhawk was led by Zane Burke’s 31 points and 8 rebounds while big man Caleb Furst added 29 points and 14 rebounds. Blackhawk is set to play at New Haven on Friday in the first Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” this basketball season.
New Haven will host the Braves in the #HZone15 GOTW on Friday, and they earned a nice tune-up win by beating Northrop 64-51 on Tuesday. New Haven was paced by Thomas Latham, who tallied a game-high 27 points. Nick Haines led Northrop with 19 points while Khamani Smith added 13.
At Bishop Luers the Knights earned a 72-47 win over visiting Canterbury. Luers was led by Naylon Thompson with 31 points while Landon Moore added 13 and Jalen Causey 10. The Cavaliers were led by Noah Drapala with 20 points while Jack Royster added 10.
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Bethany Christian 50, Lakeland Christian 36
Casey-Westfield, Ill. 46, W. Vigo 39
Delta 67, Winchester 53
Ev. Harrison 66, S. Spencer 50
Fishers 62, Muncie Central 53
Floyd Central 56, Clarksville 41
Frankton 50, Muncie Burris 41
Fremont 57, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 38
Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Bellmont 42
Ft. Wayne North 105, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 59
Greenwood Christian 58, Indpls Park Tudor 50
Hauser 61, Trinity Lutheran 52
Indpls Pike 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 54
Indpls Shortridge 49, Liberty Christian 44
Jac-Cen-Del 64, Madison Shawe 44
Lawrenceburg 60, Franklin Co. 47
N. Knox 52, Clay City 51
Norwell 55, Mississinewa 52
Plymouth 41, Triton 38
Randolph Southern 72, Anderson Prep Academy 57
Scottsburg 64, Eastern (Pekin) 33
Seton Catholic 55, Union Co. 48
Silver Creek 80, Charlestown 38
Southridge 50, Pike Central 30
Tippecanoe Valley 43, Argos 40
Tipton 60, Monroe Central 55
Wes-Del 90, Union City 52
Westfield 70, Pendleton Hts. 52
Woodlan 75, Garrett 58
Yorktown 65, Alexandria 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams Central 68, Churubusco 43
Angola 54, Fairfield 38
Bedford N. Lawrence 53, Jennings Co. 43
Blue River 41, Wapahani 40
Center Grove 54, Franklin 27
Clinton Central 53, Western 40
Crawford Co. 55, Henryville 25
Knightstown 62, Indpls Irvington 15
Linton 67, Owen Valley 47
N. Miami 62, Tri-Central 23
N. Montgomery 57, Faith Christian 49
Northridge 60, Westview 37
Yorktown 67, Lapel 58