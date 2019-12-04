12/3 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Defending 1A state champion Blackhawk Christian got the 2019-20 season off on the right foot Tuesday night with a 105-59 victory over North Side at By Hey Arena to headline area prep hoops action.

Blackhawk was led by Zane Burke’s 31 points and 8 rebounds while big man Caleb Furst added 29 points and 14 rebounds. Blackhawk is set to play at New Haven on Friday in the first Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” this basketball season.

New Haven will host the Braves in the #HZone15 GOTW on Friday, and they earned a nice tune-up win by beating Northrop 64-51 on Tuesday. New Haven was paced by Thomas Latham, who tallied a game-high 27 points. Nick Haines led Northrop with 19 points while Khamani Smith added 13.

At Bishop Luers the Knights earned a 72-47 win over visiting Canterbury. Luers was led by Naylon Thompson with 31 points while Landon Moore added 13 and Jalen Causey 10. The Cavaliers were led by Noah Drapala with 20 points while Jack Royster added 10.

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Bethany Christian 50, Lakeland Christian 36

Casey-Westfield, Ill. 46, W. Vigo 39

Delta 67, Winchester 53

Ev. Harrison 66, S. Spencer 50

Fishers 62, Muncie Central 53

Floyd Central 56, Clarksville 41

Frankton 50, Muncie Burris 41

Fremont 57, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 38

Ft. Wayne Concordia 55, Bellmont 42

Ft. Wayne North 105, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 59

Greenwood Christian 58, Indpls Park Tudor 50

Hauser 61, Trinity Lutheran 52

Indpls Pike 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 54

Indpls Shortridge 49, Liberty Christian 44

Jac-Cen-Del 64, Madison Shawe 44

Lawrenceburg 60, Franklin Co. 47

N. Knox 52, Clay City 51

Norwell 55, Mississinewa 52

Plymouth 41, Triton 38

Randolph Southern 72, Anderson Prep Academy 57

Scottsburg 64, Eastern (Pekin) 33

Seton Catholic 55, Union Co. 48

Silver Creek 80, Charlestown 38

Southridge 50, Pike Central 30

Tippecanoe Valley 43, Argos 40

Tipton 60, Monroe Central 55

Wes-Del 90, Union City 52

Westfield 70, Pendleton Hts. 52

Woodlan 75, Garrett 58

Yorktown 65, Alexandria 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Adams Central 68, Churubusco 43

Angola 54, Fairfield 38

Bedford N. Lawrence 53, Jennings Co. 43

Blue River 41, Wapahani 40

Center Grove 54, Franklin 27

Clinton Central 53, Western 40

Crawford Co. 55, Henryville 25

Knightstown 62, Indpls Irvington 15

Linton 67, Owen Valley 47

N. Miami 62, Tri-Central 23

N. Montgomery 57, Faith Christian 49

Northridge 60, Westview 37

Yorktown 67, Lapel 58