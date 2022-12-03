FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop senior standouts Neveah and Saniya Jackson combined to score 29 points, but the Bruins fell to reigning 4A champion Noblesville, 59-52, on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s matchup lived up to the expectations of a top 10 showdown. Entering Saturday’s game, Northrop was ranked sixth in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll, while Noblesville was listed as fifth. Northrop falls to 6-1 on the season, and will host East Noble on Wednesday.

Girls Basketball Scores

Bedford N. Lawrence 71, New Albany 31

Beech Grove 50, Hauser 45

Blackford 71, Madison-Grant 22

Blue River 51, Wes-Del 14

Bluffton 43, Southern Wells 29

Carroll (Flora) 63, Taylor 8

Clinton Central 51, Covington 28

Columbus North 62, Terre Haute South 23

Crawford Co. 51, Clarksville 10

Crawfordsville 52, Attica 46

Culver Academy 68, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 22

Danville 62, Franklin Central 41

E. Central 58, Jennings Co. 45

E. Noble 44, New Haven 37

Edgewood 59, N. Putnam 57

Evansville Central 45, Jasper 38

Evansville North 57, Lawrence North 51

Fairfield 60, Prairie Hts. 17

Fishers 61, LaPorte LaLumiere 38

Fishers 62, Castle 50

Forest Park 60, Princeton 30

Franklin Co. 54, Morristown 41

Greensburg 64, Connersville 46

Greenwood 66, Speedway 39

Guerin Catholic 35, Covenant Christian 27

Hamilton Hts. 38, Ft. Wayne Luers 25

Indian Creek 53, Greencastle 45

Indpls Lutheran 52, Indpls Ritter 41

Indpls Roncalli 67, University 47

Jac-Cen-Del 57, S. Dearborn 22

Jay Co. 52, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 13

Knox 46, Triton 44

Kokomo 44, Peru 33

LaVille 50, S. Bend Clay 32

Lafayette Catholic 58, Andrean 51

Lafayette Harrison 59, Anderson 44

Lakeland Christian 40, Hamilton 15

Lanesville 58, Providence 31

Maconaquah 51, Eastern (Greentown) 35

Madisonville-North Hopkins, Ky. 67, Tecumseh 43

Manchester 51, Northfield 48

McCutcheon 71, Marion 48

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 50, Pendleton Hts. 38

N. Central (Farmersburg) 52, Bloomfield 49

N. Miami 52, Whitko 37

New Palestine 73, Delta 41

Noblesville 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 52

Northridge 63, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61

Northview 55, Lebanon 50

Oldenburg 42, S. Decatur 30

Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 59, Silver Creek 38

Pike Central 44, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 15

S. Bend Washington 92, Ft. Wayne South 17

S. Spencer 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 19

Shelbyville 58, Batesville 26

Southwood 34, Rochester 31

Switzerland Co. 42, Christian Academy 33

Tri-Central 58, Faith Christian 45

Vincennes 57, Evansville Bosse 23

Vincennes Rivet 40, Barr-Reeve 34, OT

W. Lafayette 77, Heritage Christian 58

Warsaw 48, Westfield 41

Western 55, Oak Hill 45

Westview 38, Churubusco 24

Winchester 61, Monroe Central 23

Woodlan 60, Adams Central 46

Yorktown 58, Muncie Burris 11

North Daviess Tournament

Championship

Rock Creek Academy 45, Mitchell 42

First Round

Mitchell 39, Clay City 26

Rock Creek Academy 39, N. Daviess 36

Third Place

N. Daviess 33, Clay City 25

Boys Basketball Scores

Anderson 77, New Castle 56

Beech Grove 55, NorthWood 51

Beth Haven, Ky. 48, Horizon Christian 45

Bloomington North 76, Castle 56

Blue River 57, Blackford 50

Brownsburg 73, Heritage Hills 50

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 98, E. Noble 69

Cascade 50, KIPP Indy Legacy 36

Chesterton 65, Lowell 17

Christian Academy 55, New Washington 51

Columbus North 58, Martinsville 44

Concord 38, Angola 37

Covenant Christian 62, Indpls Scecina 45

Cowan 50, Shenandoah 49, OT

Crawford Co. 51, Clarksville 10

Crawfordsville 67, Attica 17

Daleville 48, Elwood 39

Delphi 66, S. Newton 29

Dubois 58, Shoals 55

Eastern (Greene) 46, Mitchell 44

Eastern (Greentown) 61, Alexandria 58

Eastside 48, Bryan, Ohio 44

Edinburgh 66, Waldron 44

Evansville Bosse 68, W. Vigo 46

Evansville Mater Dei 59, Southridge 42

Franklin 70, Seymour 64

Ft. Recovery, Ohio 34, Jay Co. 29

Goshen 60, Bremen 28

Greenfield 61, Northeastern 47

Guerin Catholic 60, Hamilton Hts. 58

Henderson Co., Ky. 53, Evansville North 40

Henryville 76, Salem 30

Heritage Christian 40, S. Bend Trinity 19

Indian Creek 60, Greencastle 54

Indpls Ben Davis 58, Kokomo 51

Indpls N. Central 79, Bloomfield 52

Indpls Roncalli 50, Indpls Shortridge 48

Jac-Cen-Del 67, Rising Sun 54

Jennings Co. 89, Rock Creek Academy 45

Knightstown 48, Morristown 44

Lakeland Christian 58, Hamilton 24

Lawrenceburg 67, Milan 50

Lebanon 78, Northview 46

Linton 64, Heritage Christian 52

Loogootee 49, Jasper 46

Marion 63, Hamilton Southeastern 61

Merrillville 56, S. Bend Riley 49

Mishawaka 61, Victory Christian Academy 58

Mishawaka Marian 85, Ft. Wayne Luers 50

Morgan Twp. 71, Oregon-Davis 47

N. Daviess 67, Evansville Christian 66, 2OT

N. Decatur 58, S. Ripley 46

N. Montgomery 56, Speedway 52

New Palestine 70, Rushville 33

Northwestern 35, Mississinewa 31

Norwell 76, Oak Hill 50

Paoli 55, Lanesville 34

Penn 70, Crown Point 49

Princeton 53, Pike Central 51

Providence 35, Borden 21

Rossville 69, N. White 40

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 81, Michigan City Marquette 71

S. Bend Washington 71, Ft. Wayne South 57

S. Spencer 83, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46

Shelbyville 44, Connersville 42

Sheridan 60, Anderson Prep Academy 45

Southmont 47, Cloverdale 27

Southport 63, Lawrence North 61

Southwestern (Hanover) 79, Columbus East 63

Springs Valley 60, Washington Catholic 26

Switzerland Co. 59, Carroll Co., Ky. 50, OT

Taylor 62, Western Boone 39

Thrival Indy 71, Indpls Herron 33

Tipton 60, Frankton 47

Tri-Central 49, Frontier 44

University 61, Greenwood Christian 45

W. Noble 59, Wawasee 51, OT

Warren Central 80, Jeffersonville 71

Warsaw 49, Huntington North 35

White River Valley 57, N. Central (Farmersburg) 44

Whitko 61, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 32

Zionsville 62, Gary 21st Century 59

Banks of Wabash Tournament

Championship

S. Vermillion 67, Parke Heritage 55

Third Place

Riverton Parke 51, N. Vermillion 46

Lafayette Tournament

Championship

Lafayette Harrison 63, Benton Central 38

Fifth Place

Lafayette Jeff 60, McCutcheon 47

Seventh Place

Twin Lakes 65, Lafayette Catholic 51

Third Place

W. Lafayette 63, Rensselaer 60