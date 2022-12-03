FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop senior standouts Neveah and Saniya Jackson combined to score 29 points, but the Bruins fell to reigning 4A champion Noblesville, 59-52, on Saturday afternoon.
Saturday’s matchup lived up to the expectations of a top 10 showdown. Entering Saturday’s game, Northrop was ranked sixth in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll, while Noblesville was listed as fifth. Northrop falls to 6-1 on the season, and will host East Noble on Wednesday.
Girls Basketball Scores
Bedford N. Lawrence 71, New Albany 31
Beech Grove 50, Hauser 45
Blackford 71, Madison-Grant 22
Blue River 51, Wes-Del 14
Bluffton 43, Southern Wells 29
Carroll (Flora) 63, Taylor 8
Clinton Central 51, Covington 28
Columbus North 62, Terre Haute South 23
Crawford Co. 51, Clarksville 10
Crawfordsville 52, Attica 46
Culver Academy 68, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 22
Danville 62, Franklin Central 41
E. Central 58, Jennings Co. 45
E. Noble 44, New Haven 37
Edgewood 59, N. Putnam 57
Evansville Central 45, Jasper 38
Evansville North 57, Lawrence North 51
Fairfield 60, Prairie Hts. 17
Fishers 61, LaPorte LaLumiere 38
Fishers 62, Castle 50
Forest Park 60, Princeton 30
Franklin Co. 54, Morristown 41
Greensburg 64, Connersville 46
Greenwood 66, Speedway 39
Guerin Catholic 35, Covenant Christian 27
Hamilton Hts. 38, Ft. Wayne Luers 25
Indian Creek 53, Greencastle 45
Indpls Lutheran 52, Indpls Ritter 41
Indpls Roncalli 67, University 47
Jac-Cen-Del 57, S. Dearborn 22
Jay Co. 52, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 13
Knox 46, Triton 44
Kokomo 44, Peru 33
LaVille 50, S. Bend Clay 32
Lafayette Catholic 58, Andrean 51
Lafayette Harrison 59, Anderson 44
Lakeland Christian 40, Hamilton 15
Lanesville 58, Providence 31
Maconaquah 51, Eastern (Greentown) 35
Madisonville-North Hopkins, Ky. 67, Tecumseh 43
Manchester 51, Northfield 48
McCutcheon 71, Marion 48
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 50, Pendleton Hts. 38
N. Central (Farmersburg) 52, Bloomfield 49
N. Miami 52, Whitko 37
New Palestine 73, Delta 41
Noblesville 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 52
Northridge 63, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 61
Northview 55, Lebanon 50
Oldenburg 42, S. Decatur 30
Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 59, Silver Creek 38
Pike Central 44, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 15
S. Bend Washington 92, Ft. Wayne South 17
S. Spencer 57, S. Central (Elizabeth) 19
Shelbyville 58, Batesville 26
Southwood 34, Rochester 31
Switzerland Co. 42, Christian Academy 33
Tri-Central 58, Faith Christian 45
Vincennes 57, Evansville Bosse 23
Vincennes Rivet 40, Barr-Reeve 34, OT
W. Lafayette 77, Heritage Christian 58
Warsaw 48, Westfield 41
Western 55, Oak Hill 45
Westview 38, Churubusco 24
Winchester 61, Monroe Central 23
Woodlan 60, Adams Central 46
Yorktown 58, Muncie Burris 11
North Daviess Tournament
Championship
Rock Creek Academy 45, Mitchell 42
First Round
Mitchell 39, Clay City 26
Rock Creek Academy 39, N. Daviess 36
Third Place
N. Daviess 33, Clay City 25
Boys Basketball Scores
Anderson 77, New Castle 56
Beech Grove 55, NorthWood 51
Beth Haven, Ky. 48, Horizon Christian 45
Bloomington North 76, Castle 56
Blue River 57, Blackford 50
Brownsburg 73, Heritage Hills 50
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 98, E. Noble 69
Cascade 50, KIPP Indy Legacy 36
Chesterton 65, Lowell 17
Christian Academy 55, New Washington 51
Columbus North 58, Martinsville 44
Concord 38, Angola 37
Covenant Christian 62, Indpls Scecina 45
Cowan 50, Shenandoah 49, OT
Crawford Co. 51, Clarksville 10
Crawfordsville 67, Attica 17
Daleville 48, Elwood 39
Delphi 66, S. Newton 29
Dubois 58, Shoals 55
Eastern (Greene) 46, Mitchell 44
Eastern (Greentown) 61, Alexandria 58
Eastside 48, Bryan, Ohio 44
Edinburgh 66, Waldron 44
Evansville Bosse 68, W. Vigo 46
Evansville Mater Dei 59, Southridge 42
Franklin 70, Seymour 64
Ft. Recovery, Ohio 34, Jay Co. 29
Goshen 60, Bremen 28
Greenfield 61, Northeastern 47
Guerin Catholic 60, Hamilton Hts. 58
Henderson Co., Ky. 53, Evansville North 40
Henryville 76, Salem 30
Heritage Christian 40, S. Bend Trinity 19
Indian Creek 60, Greencastle 54
Indpls Ben Davis 58, Kokomo 51
Indpls N. Central 79, Bloomfield 52
Indpls Roncalli 50, Indpls Shortridge 48
Jac-Cen-Del 67, Rising Sun 54
Jennings Co. 89, Rock Creek Academy 45
Knightstown 48, Morristown 44
Lakeland Christian 58, Hamilton 24
Lawrenceburg 67, Milan 50
Lebanon 78, Northview 46
Linton 64, Heritage Christian 52
Loogootee 49, Jasper 46
Marion 63, Hamilton Southeastern 61
Merrillville 56, S. Bend Riley 49
Mishawaka 61, Victory Christian Academy 58
Mishawaka Marian 85, Ft. Wayne Luers 50
Morgan Twp. 71, Oregon-Davis 47
N. Daviess 67, Evansville Christian 66, 2OT
N. Decatur 58, S. Ripley 46
N. Montgomery 56, Speedway 52
New Palestine 70, Rushville 33
Northwestern 35, Mississinewa 31
Norwell 76, Oak Hill 50
Paoli 55, Lanesville 34
Penn 70, Crown Point 49
Princeton 53, Pike Central 51
Providence 35, Borden 21
Rossville 69, N. White 40
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 81, Michigan City Marquette 71
S. Bend Washington 71, Ft. Wayne South 57
S. Spencer 83, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46
Shelbyville 44, Connersville 42
Sheridan 60, Anderson Prep Academy 45
Southmont 47, Cloverdale 27
Southport 63, Lawrence North 61
Southwestern (Hanover) 79, Columbus East 63
Springs Valley 60, Washington Catholic 26
Switzerland Co. 59, Carroll Co., Ky. 50, OT
Taylor 62, Western Boone 39
Thrival Indy 71, Indpls Herron 33
Tipton 60, Frankton 47
Tri-Central 49, Frontier 44
University 61, Greenwood Christian 45
W. Noble 59, Wawasee 51, OT
Warren Central 80, Jeffersonville 71
Warsaw 49, Huntington North 35
White River Valley 57, N. Central (Farmersburg) 44
Whitko 61, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 32
Zionsville 62, Gary 21st Century 59
Banks of Wabash Tournament
Championship
S. Vermillion 67, Parke Heritage 55
Third Place
Riverton Parke 51, N. Vermillion 46
Lafayette Tournament
Championship
Lafayette Harrison 63, Benton Central 38
Fifth Place
Lafayette Jeff 60, McCutcheon 47
Seventh Place
Twin Lakes 65, Lafayette Catholic 51
Third Place
W. Lafayette 63, Rensselaer 60