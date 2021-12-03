12/3 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An 18-year-old Fort Wayne man was sentenced to 80 years Friday for the killing of a woman at a Fort Wayne apartment complex back in December of 2019.

Senaca James, 18, pleaded guilty during his October trial to murder and using a firearm in the killing of Dominique Taylor at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Dec. 22, 2019, when he was 16. Taylor was 18-years-old at the time of the killing.