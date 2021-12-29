12/29 Prep Basketball Recap – Snider set to clash with No. 4 Fishers in holiday tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North hosted some of the top boys basketball teams in the state for day one of a 2-day holiday tournament.

On Wednesday, Snider squeaked out wins over Huntington North and Lake Central. The two wins put them on track to play Class 4A No. 4 Fishers in the title game on Thursday.

Scroll below to see how northeast Indiana teams fared in holiday tournaments on Wednesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntington North Holiday Tournament
Snider 68 Huntington North 66
Fishers 82 New Haven 49
Snider 70 Lake Central 63
Merrillville 78 New Haven 77
Huntington North 65 Lake Central 44
Fishers 74 Merrillville 28

Noblesville Tournament
Norwell 49 Crown Point 45
Chesterton 43 Norwell 39

Richmond Tournament
Bloomington South 47 Northrop 33

Wabash County Tournament
Southwood 45 Northfield
Manchester Wabash

Warsaw Classic
Dwenger Warsaw

Wawasee Tournament
Wawasee 56 Garrett 38
Woodlan 61 Rochester 34
Rochester 46 Garrett 40
Woodlan 63 Wawasee 57 (OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fremont Classic
Fremont 42 Sturgis (MI) 22
Fremont 39 Jimtown 25

Grant 4 Tournament
Madison-Grant 42 Oak Hill 27
Eastbrook 54 Mississinewa 31
Oak Hill 44 Mississinewa 23
Eastbrook Madison-Grant

Northridge Tournament
Merrillville 56 Bishop Dwenger 43
Bishop Dwenger 49 Northwood 41

Union City Invitational
Adams Central 46 Monroe Central 36
Blackhawk Christian 58 Greenwood Christian 43

Wabash County Tournament
Southwood 61 Northfield 50
Wabash 42 Manchester 41

