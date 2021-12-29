12/29 Prep Basketball Recap – Snider set to clash with No. 4 Fishers in holiday tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North hosted some of the top boys basketball teams in the state for day one of a 2-day holiday tournament.

On Wednesday, Snider squeaked out wins over Huntington North and Lake Central. The two wins put them on track to play Class 4A No. 4 Fishers in the title game on Thursday.

Scroll below to see how northeast Indiana teams fared in holiday tournaments on Wednesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntington North Holiday Tournament

Snider 68 Huntington North 66

Fishers 82 New Haven 49

Snider 70 Lake Central 63

Merrillville 78 New Haven 77

Huntington North 65 Lake Central 44

Fishers 74 Merrillville 28

Noblesville Tournament

Norwell 49 Crown Point 45

Chesterton 43 Norwell 39

Richmond Tournament

Bloomington South 47 Northrop 33

Wabash County Tournament

Southwood 45 Northfield

Manchester Wabash

Warsaw Classic

Dwenger Warsaw

Wawasee Tournament

Wawasee 56 Garrett 38

Woodlan 61 Rochester 34

Rochester 46 Garrett 40

Woodlan 63 Wawasee 57 (OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fremont Classic

Fremont 42 Sturgis (MI) 22

Fremont 39 Jimtown 25

Grant 4 Tournament

Madison-Grant 42 Oak Hill 27

Eastbrook 54 Mississinewa 31

Oak Hill 44 Mississinewa 23

Eastbrook Madison-Grant

Northridge Tournament

Merrillville 56 Bishop Dwenger 43

Bishop Dwenger 49 Northwood 41

Union City Invitational

Adams Central 46 Monroe Central 36

Blackhawk Christian 58 Greenwood Christian 43

Wabash County Tournament

Southwood 61 Northfield 50

Wabash 42 Manchester 41