12/29 Prep Basketball Recap – Snider set to clash with No. 4 Fishers in holiday tournament

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North hosted some of the top boys basketball teams in the state for day one of a 2-day holiday tournament.
On Wednesday, Snider squeaked out wins over Huntington North and Lake Central. The two wins put them on track to play Class 4A No. 4 Fishers in the title game on Thursday.
Scroll below to see how northeast Indiana teams fared in holiday tournaments on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Huntington North Holiday Tournament
Snider 68 Huntington North 66
Fishers 82 New Haven 49
Snider 70 Lake Central 63
Merrillville 78 New Haven 77
Huntington North 65 Lake Central 44
Fishers 74 Merrillville 28
Noblesville Tournament
Norwell 49 Crown Point 45
Chesterton 43 Norwell 39
Richmond Tournament
Bloomington South 47 Northrop 33
Wabash County Tournament
Southwood 45 Northfield
Manchester Wabash
Warsaw Classic
Dwenger Warsaw
Wawasee Tournament
Wawasee 56 Garrett 38
Woodlan 61 Rochester 34
Rochester 46 Garrett 40
Woodlan 63 Wawasee 57 (OT)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fremont Classic
Fremont 42 Sturgis (MI) 22
Fremont 39 Jimtown 25
Grant 4 Tournament
Madison-Grant 42 Oak Hill 27
Eastbrook 54 Mississinewa 31
Oak Hill 44 Mississinewa 23
Eastbrook Madison-Grant
Northridge Tournament
Merrillville 56 Bishop Dwenger 43
Bishop Dwenger 49 Northwood 41
Union City Invitational
Adams Central 46 Monroe Central 36
Blackhawk Christian 58 Greenwood Christian 43
Wabash County Tournament
Southwood 61 Northfield 50
Wabash 42 Manchester 41