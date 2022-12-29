FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Class 4A No. 4 Homestead bounced back from their first loss of the season to knock off Class 3A No. 1 Mishawaka Marian in overtime, 55-49, on Thursday night. The win sealed a holiday tournament championship for the Spartans.

Earlier in the day, Homestead knocked off Hamilton Southeastern, 67-45, to force a 3-way tie in pool play between the Spartans, Royals and Munster. Homestead advanced to the title game due to having the best point differential.

Kyron Kaopuiki led the Spartans with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Will Jamison added 17 points, while Grant Leeper finished with 16.

In girls basketball, Northrop demonstrated why they are among the best programs in the state after winning a pair of games in the first Parkview Sports Medicine Holiday Shootout at Trine University’s MTI Center. The Bruins cruised past Elkhart and Tippecanoe Valley in a pair of games on Thursday.

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Angola 78, Hamilton 24

Avon 63, Betsy Layne, Ky. 48

Centerville, Ohio 63, New Albany 35

E. Noble 68, Churubusco 28

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Michigan City Marquette 50

Hammond Central 56, Fenwick, Ill. 42

Pike Central 55, Gibson Southern 48

University Heights, Ky. 66, Evansville Bosse 59

Batesville Tournament

Championship

Jennings Co. 72, Batesville 47

First Round

Batesville 58, Waldron 49

Jennings Co. 77, N. Harrison 54

Third Place

N. Harrison 69, Waldron 57

Clay City Tournament

Fifth Place

N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, Riverton Parke 49

Seventh Place

Mitchell 62, N. Vermillion 43

Third Place

Tri-West 50, Owen Valley 39

Greenwood Tournament

Championship

Indpls Brebeuf 57, Evansville Harrison 47

First Round

Evansville Harrison 69, Yorktown 62

Indpls Brebeuf 50, Greenwood 25

Third Place

Yorktown 51, Greenwood 31

Highland Tournament

First Round

Hammond Morton 47, Morgan Twp. 46

Third Place

Morgan Twp. 66, Calumet 36

Homestead Tournament

Championship

Homestead 55, Mishawaka Marian 49, OT

Pool A

Homestead 67, Hamilton Southeastern 45

Munster 74, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 49

Pool B

Fishers 58, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32

Mishawaka Marian 48, Valparaiso 46

Seventh Place

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 61, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47

Third Place

Valparaiso 49, Hamilton Southeastern 45

Huntington North Tournament

Pool A

Huntington North 49, Ft. Wayne Snider 48

Mishawaka 48, Huntington North 32

Mishawaka 66, Ft. Wayne Snider 57

Pool B

Merrillville 46, Indpls Tech 40

Merrillville 71, New Haven 47

New Haven 68, Indpls Tech 49

Indianapolis Roncalli Tournament

First Round

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Floyd Central 54

University 67, Indpls Roncalli 49

Third Place

Floyd Central 69, Indpls Roncalli 54

Kokomo Tournament

First Round

Brownsburg 78, Columbia City 37

Center Grove 73, S. Bend Riley 62

Kokomo 75, Ft. Wayne Luers 48

Warren Central 41, Guerin Catholic 40

LaPorte Tournament

First Round

Lake Central 52, Tippecanoe Valley 44

S. Bend Adams 66, Lowell 31

Third Place

Tippecanoe Valley 74, Lowell 35

Lebanon Tournament

Championship

New Palestine 59, Lebanon 48

Consolation

Indpls Metro 46, Mooresville 41

Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Evansville North 36

Fifth Place

Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Indpls Metro 45

Semifinal

Lebanon 55, McCutcheon 35

New Palestine 76, Gary 21st Century 57

Seventh Place

Mooresville 60, Evansville North 50

Third Place

Gary 21st Century 60, McCutcheon 56

Miami County Tournament

Third Place

Maconaquah 92, N. Miami 51

Morristown Tournament

Championship

Covenant Christian 52, Indpls Chatard 49

Fifth Place

S. Ripley 74, Milan 71

Seventh Place

New Washington 65, Morristown 50

Third Place

S. Dearborn 45, Cascade 37

North Central (Indpls) Classic

Indpls N. Central 69, Jeffersonville 57

Indpls Pike 70, Indpls Park Tudor 67

Plymouth Tournament

Championship

Plymouth 44, Cass 37

First Round

Cass 65, Jimtown 36

Plymouth 43, Knox 27

Third Place

Knox 54, Jimtown 47

South Central Tournament

First Round

S. Central (Union Mills) 54, N. White 46

W. Central 74, Oregon-Davis 61

Southridge Tournament

Championship

Orleans 56, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40

Fifth Place

Eastern (Greene) 45, N. Knox 27

Third Place

Southridge 52, Danville 49

Wabash County Tournament

Championship

Wabash 55, Manchester 47

Third Place

Southwood 64, Northfield 44

Wabash Valley Tournament

Championship

Linton 56, Bloomfield 44

Consolation

Robinson, Ill. 36, Parke Heritage 34

Fifth Place

North Vigo 47, W. Vigo 29

Third Place

South Vigo 62, Sullivan 52

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Bellmont 58, Bluffton 20

Columbus North 60, North Vigo 33

Danville 56, Greensburg 53

Floyd Central 44, N. Harrison 36

Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Muncie Central 54

Jay Co. 63, Pendleton Hts. 50

New Washington 54, Hauser 51, OT

Oldenburg 46, Waldron 24

Penn 50, Carmel 43

Providence 68, Indpls Scecina 33

Springs Valley 54, Hancock Co., Ky. 50

Bowman Academy Tournament

Pool A

Bowman Academy 31, Gary 21st Century 17

River Forest 53, Gary 21st Century 20

Pool B

Calumet 55, Lighthouse CPA 7

E. Chicago Central 55, Calumet 15

E. Chicago Central 80, Lighthouse CPA 7

Cambridge City Classic

First Round

Cambridge City 45, Phalen 25

Milan 48, Morristown 43

Center Grove Tournament

Championship

Center Grove 64, Jeffersonville 41

First Round

Center Grove 57, Linton 24

Jeffersonville 70, McCutcheon 36

Third Place

Linton 43, McCutcheon 33

Eastern Greene Tournament

Pool A

Eastern (Greene) 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 47

Jasper 43, Southwestern (Hanover) 28

Jasper 50, Eastern (Greene) 45

Pool B

Brownstown 38, Vincennes (South Knox— 20

Brownstown 56, Bloomfield 28

Vincennes (South Knox— 62, Bloomfield 33

Pool C

Loogootee 47, Martinsville 40

Trinity Lutheran 46, Loogootee 33

Trinity Lutheran 47, Martinsville 22

Pool D

N. Knox 34, Paoli 30

N. Knox 46, Owen Valley 25

Paoli 49, Owen Valley 30

Fremont Tournament

Championship

Lake Station 60, Fremont 39

Third Place

Jimtown 43, Sturgis, Mich. 28

Goshen Classic

DeKalb 48, Mishawaka 32

Goshen 53, DeKalb 40

Goshen 55, E. Noble 48, OT

Mishawaka 65, E. Noble 48

Hall of Fame Tournament

Championship

Noblesville 69, Bedford N. Lawrence 67, 2OT

First Round

Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Mishawaka Marian 28

Noblesville 62, E. Central 37

Third Place

E. Central 55, Mishawaka Marian 42

Hammond Morton Tournament

Fifth Place

Hammond Morton 66, Gary West 21

Third Place

Thornwood, Ill. 61, Hammond Noll 40

Miami County Tournament

Championship

Caston 51, Peru 47

Third Place

N. Miami 52, Maconaquah 35

North Central (Indpls) Classic

Gibson Southern 67, Avon 57

Hamilton Southeastern 77, Henderson Co., Ky. 36

Springboro, Ohio 40, Indpls N. Central 32

Northridge Tournament

Pool A

Andrean 58, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 37

Knox 53, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 38

Northridge 46, Andrean 39

Northridge 62, Knox 30

Pool B

Merrillville 33, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32

NorthWood 47, Merrillville 37

NorthWood 47, Rushville 45

Rushville 42, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38

Speedway Tournament

Championship

Decatur Central 60, Speedway 38

First Round

Decatur Central 65, Rising Sun 38

Speedway 45, South Vigo 38

Third Place

South Vigo 46, Rising Sun 39

Trine University Classic

Elkhart 71, Ft. Wayne South 18

Ft. Wayne North 47, W. Noble 40

Ft. Wayne North 48, Concord 45

Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Tippecanoe Valley 32

Ft. Wayne Northrop 77, Elkhart 34

Lakeland 49, Concord 27

Lakeland 58, Ft. Wayne South 24

Tippecanoe Valley 64, W. Noble 19

Union City Invitational

Consolation

Adams Central 54, Greenwood Christian 15

Union Co. 50, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 43

First Round

Blackford 62, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 32

Blue River 44, Adams Central 24

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Union Co. 39

Union City 44, Greenwood Christian 22

Vincennes Rivet Tournament

Pool A

Corydon 64, Lafayette Catholic 46

Evansville Memorial 59, Lafayette Catholic 45

Evansville Memorial 66, Corydon 48

Pool B

Evansville Mater Dei 51, Vincennes Rivet 27

Lanesville 59, Evansville Mater Dei 30

Tecumseh 49, Vincennes Rivet 41

Wabash County Tournament

Championship

Wabash 42, Southwood 38

Third Place

Northfield 60, Manchester 51

Warsaw Tournament

Pool A

Chesterton 44, Kokomo 38

Warsaw 54, Kokomo 39

Warsaw 60, Chesterton 47

Pool B

Columbia City 59, Winchester 45

S. Bend Washington 67, Columbia City 50

S. Bend Washington 81, Winchester 38