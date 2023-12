NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City girls basketball survived a gauntlet with wins over Indian Creek and Jennings County to claim the Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle Fieldhouse on Friday.

Butler commit Addy Baxter surpassed 1,000 career points and was named tournament MVP after helping the Eagles earn a pair of marquee wins on Friday.

Meanwhile, Emily Bleke and Hailey Cole scored in double figures to help Bellmont hold off a solid Eastside team in a 48-34 win at the Teepee.