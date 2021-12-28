12/27 Prep Basketball Recap – Wayne Trace bests Woodlan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne Trace bested Woodlan 72-54 on Monday night to headline area prep hoops action.

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 72, Woodlan 54

Madison Shawe 57, Crothersville 52, OT

Bismark-Henning Tournament(equals)

Pool A(equals)

Milford, Ill. 69, Indiana Math and Science Academy 56

Laporte County Classic(equals)

Michigan City 73, Westville 66

Wabash Valley Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Bloomfield 62, S. Vermillion 57

Cloverdale 36, Greencastle 32

Edgewood 60, Robinson, Ill. 55

Linton 75, Marshall, Ill. 52

Parke Heritage 43, Casey-Westfield, Ill. 30

Sullivan 72, Terre Haute South 56

Terre Haute North 50, Northview 39

W. Vigo 52, Shakamak 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Farragut, Ill. vs. Bowman Academy, ccd.

Monday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bremen 52, Triton 45

Cascade 61, Owen Valley 29

Castle 49, Barren Co., Ky. 32

Chesterton 65, Michigan City 47

Columbia City 74, Ft. Wayne Concordia 27

Ev. North 60, Ev. Harrison 19

Ev. Reitz 51, Owensboro, Ky. 34

Frankton 61, Sheridan 23

Indiana Math and Science Academy 61, Christel House Manual 20

N. Miami 45, Taylor 44

Northwestern 55, Yorktown 27

S. Adams 52, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 49

Sullivan 41, Edgewood 39

Tecumseh 81, S. Knox 48

Wapahani 45, Muncie Central 42

Woodlan 48, Angola 43

Zionsville 65, Tri-West 45

Central Christian Tournament(equals)

Round1(equals)

Faith Christian 72, Indpls Riverside 21

Indpls Herron 43, Central Christian 28