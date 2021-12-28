12/27 Prep Basketball Recap – Wayne Trace bests Woodlan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne Trace bested Woodlan 72-54 on Monday night to headline area prep hoops action.
Monday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 72, Woodlan 54
Madison Shawe 57, Crothersville 52, OT
Bismark-Henning Tournament(equals)
Pool A(equals)
Milford, Ill. 69, Indiana Math and Science Academy 56
Laporte County Classic(equals)
Michigan City 73, Westville 66
Wabash Valley Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Bloomfield 62, S. Vermillion 57
Cloverdale 36, Greencastle 32
Edgewood 60, Robinson, Ill. 55
Linton 75, Marshall, Ill. 52
Parke Heritage 43, Casey-Westfield, Ill. 30
Sullivan 72, Terre Haute South 56
Terre Haute North 50, Northview 39
W. Vigo 52, Shakamak 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Farragut, Ill. vs. Bowman Academy, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bremen 52, Triton 45
Cascade 61, Owen Valley 29
Castle 49, Barren Co., Ky. 32
Chesterton 65, Michigan City 47
Columbia City 74, Ft. Wayne Concordia 27
Ev. North 60, Ev. Harrison 19
Ev. Reitz 51, Owensboro, Ky. 34
Frankton 61, Sheridan 23
Indiana Math and Science Academy 61, Christel House Manual 20
N. Miami 45, Taylor 44
Northwestern 55, Yorktown 27
S. Adams 52, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 49
Sullivan 41, Edgewood 39
Tecumseh 81, S. Knox 48
Wapahani 45, Muncie Central 42
Woodlan 48, Angola 43
Zionsville 65, Tri-West 45
Central Christian Tournament(equals)
Round1(equals)
Faith Christian 72, Indpls Riverside 21
Indpls Herron 43, Central Christian 28