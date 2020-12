FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Like most things in 2020, the SAC Wrestling Duals looked a bit different this year. In an effort to keep teams and athletes as socially distanced as reasonably possible for a wrestling tournament, the top four seeded teams wrestled at Bishop Dwenger while the bottom four seeds wrestled at Snider.

In the first round at Dwenger it was the Saints over Wayne 78-3 while Snider topped Concordia 50-21.