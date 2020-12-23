12/22 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a busy night on the prep hardwood across the Summit City on Tuesday with 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian’s 118-point outing headline the area high school basketball scene.
Blackhawk bested visiting Lighthouse CPA 118-75 with Marcus Davidson scoring a team-high 31 points with seven threes along the way. Purdue-bound Caleb Furst added 30 points and 17 boards while Jake Boyer (14 points), Gage Sefton (12), Zane Burke (11), and Lewis Jones (10) all scored in double figures.
In girls action it was 4A no. 15 Homestead besting visiting Goshen 50-46 behind 21 points from Ayanna Patterson and 17 for Ali Stephens. Homestead improves to 8-3 overall with the win. Brynn Shoup-Hill, a University of Dayton commit, led all scorers with 22 points for a Goshen team that falls to 8-2 overall.
For complete coverage of the first-ever Optimum Performance Sports Holiday Hoops event at Carroll High School, click here.
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Blackford 71, New Albany 70
Bloomington North 67, Indpls Perry Meridian 57
Columbia City 41, Wawasee 24
Covington 41, Western Boone 31
Eastern (Pekin) 47, New Washington 42
Fishers 43, Lawrence North 35
Greensburg 85, N. Decatur 41
Guerin Catholic 82, Lapel 40
Henryville 50, Christian Academy 39
Heritage 65, Garrett 53
Jeffersonville 72, Indpls Washington 51
Logansport 54, Muncie Central 32
Loogootee 57, Washington 51
Madison-Grant 52, Yorktown 48
New Palestine 77, Benton Central 50
NorthWood 68, S. Bend Clay 51
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 89, Jimtown 41
Triton 71, Winamac 48
Union (Dugger) 63, Shoals 45
Westfield 81, Pendleton Hts. 38
Carroll (Fort Wayne) Classic
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54, Brownsburg 51
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 35
Homestead 63, Warren Central 60
S. Bend Adams 57, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 83, Anderson Prep Academy 6
Center Grove 45, Avon 19
Columbus East 43, Lawrenceburg 39
Crawford Co. 60, Tell City 22
Dubois 49, N. Posey 39
Fairfield 47, NorthWood 43
Lakeland 42, Westview 14
Logansport 54, Peru 47
Merrillville 55, LaPorte 49
Mooresville 59, Northview 29
N. Daviess 36, Eastern (Greene) 24
N. Harrison 58, Floyd Central 40
N. Knox 60, Ev. Central 56, OT
Noblesville 67, Northwestern 41
Randolph Southern 57, Southern Wells 45
Rochester 53, Maconaquah 36
Rossville 46, Tri-County 39
Shakamak 33, W. Vigo 30
Silver Creek 67, Heritage Hills 46
Sullivan 68, Clay City 32
Switzerland Co. 38, Providence 17
Taylor 52, Western 48
Tri-West 66, Indpls Brebeuf 31
Bedford North Lawrence Tournament
Championship(equals)
Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Linton 45
First Round
Bedford N. Lawrence 68, Eastern (Pekin) 30
Linton 61, Heritage Christian 47
Central Christian Tournament
First Round
Purdue Polytechnic 85, Central Christian 30
Traders Point Christian 49, Indpls Irvington 33
Edinburgh Tournament
Championship
Jac-Cen-Del 63, Whiteland 48
Fifth Place
Hagerstown 47, Indpls Lutheran 21
Seventh Place(equals)
S. Decatur 44, Knightstown 16
Third Place(equals)
Hauser 46, Edinburgh 42