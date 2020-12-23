12/22 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a busy night on the prep hardwood across the Summit City on Tuesday with 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian’s 118-point outing headline the area high school basketball scene.

Blackhawk bested visiting Lighthouse CPA 118-75 with Marcus Davidson scoring a team-high 31 points with seven threes along the way. Purdue-bound Caleb Furst added 30 points and 17 boards while Jake Boyer (14 points), Gage Sefton (12), Zane Burke (11), and Lewis Jones (10) all scored in double figures.

In girls action it was 4A no. 15 Homestead besting visiting Goshen 50-46 behind 21 points from Ayanna Patterson and 17 for Ali Stephens. Homestead improves to 8-3 overall with the win. Brynn Shoup-Hill, a University of Dayton commit, led all scorers with 22 points for a Goshen team that falls to 8-2 overall.

For complete coverage of the first-ever Optimum Performance Sports Holiday Hoops event at Carroll High School, click here.

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Blackford 71, New Albany 70

Bloomington North 67, Indpls Perry Meridian 57

Columbia City 41, Wawasee 24

Covington 41, Western Boone 31

Eastern (Pekin) 47, New Washington 42

Fishers 43, Lawrence North 35

Greensburg 85, N. Decatur 41

Guerin Catholic 82, Lapel 40

Henryville 50, Christian Academy 39

Heritage 65, Garrett 53

Jeffersonville 72, Indpls Washington 51

Logansport 54, Muncie Central 32

Loogootee 57, Washington 51

Madison-Grant 52, Yorktown 48

New Palestine 77, Benton Central 50

NorthWood 68, S. Bend Clay 51

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 89, Jimtown 41

Triton 71, Winamac 48

Union (Dugger) 63, Shoals 45

Westfield 81, Pendleton Hts. 38

Carroll (Fort Wayne) Classic

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54, Brownsburg 51

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 58, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 35

Homestead 63, Warren Central 60

S. Bend Adams 57, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 83, Anderson Prep Academy 6

Center Grove 45, Avon 19

Columbus East 43, Lawrenceburg 39

Crawford Co. 60, Tell City 22

Dubois 49, N. Posey 39

Fairfield 47, NorthWood 43

Lakeland 42, Westview 14

Logansport 54, Peru 47

Merrillville 55, LaPorte 49

Mooresville 59, Northview 29

N. Daviess 36, Eastern (Greene) 24

N. Harrison 58, Floyd Central 40

N. Knox 60, Ev. Central 56, OT

Noblesville 67, Northwestern 41

Randolph Southern 57, Southern Wells 45

Rochester 53, Maconaquah 36

Rossville 46, Tri-County 39

Shakamak 33, W. Vigo 30

Silver Creek 67, Heritage Hills 46

Sullivan 68, Clay City 32

Switzerland Co. 38, Providence 17

Taylor 52, Western 48

Tri-West 66, Indpls Brebeuf 31

Bedford North Lawrence Tournament

Championship(equals)

Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Linton 45

First Round

Bedford N. Lawrence 68, Eastern (Pekin) 30

Linton 61, Heritage Christian 47

Central Christian Tournament

First Round

Purdue Polytechnic 85, Central Christian 30

Traders Point Christian 49, Indpls Irvington 33

Edinburgh Tournament

Championship

Jac-Cen-Del 63, Whiteland 48

Fifth Place

Hagerstown 47, Indpls Lutheran 21

Seventh Place(equals)

S. Decatur 44, Knightstown 16

Third Place(equals)

Hauser 46, Edinburgh 42