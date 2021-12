FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Norwell boys bested county rival Bluffton in boys hoops while 3A no. 2 Garrett topped visiting Dwenger in girls hoops to headline area prep action on Wednesday night.

At Paul Bateman Gymnasium Garrett junior Bailey Kelham scored 28 points, pushing her over 1,000 points for her career.

At the Tigers Den in Bluffton, Max Stoppenhagen’s 22 points were not enough for Bluffton, as the host Tigers fell to visiting Norwell 77-50.