FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett’s all-time leading scorer Bailey Kelham tallied 16 points to lead the Lady Railroaders over Blackhawk Christian 44-34 to headline a small slate of local prep basketball action on Thursday that was whittled down by weather postponements.
Maddy Schenkel added 14 points for Garrett, as the Railroaders improved to 6-7 overall.
Allie Boyer led Blackhawk with 17 points as the Braves fall to 7-5 overall.
Thursday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 73, Falkville, Ala. 47
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Hamilton Southeastern 46
Indpls Roncalli 65, Whiteland 64
Lakeland 58, DeKalb 55
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 58, New Castle 48
New Albany 73, Evansville Central 56
S. Spencer 63, Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 52
Shelbyville 47, E. Central 38
Bi County Tournament
Championship
Fountain Central 49, Covington 40
Third Place
Seeger 71, Attica 20
Delphi Classic
Championship
Frankfort 53, N. Montgomery 34
Fifth Place(equals)
Rossville 52, Delphi 43
Third Place
Winamac 46, N. Newton 26
Evansville Memorial Classic
Charlestown 87, Springs Valley 53
Franklin County Tournament
Championship
Triton Central 71, Franklin Co. 40
First Round
Franklin Co. 54, Seton Catholic 48
Triton Central 53, Hamilton Hts. 48
Third Place
Hamilton Hts. 75, Seton Catholic 74
Henryville Classic
Crothersville 73, Brown Co. 72
Henryville 77, Brown Co. 52
Henryville 88, Crothersville 48
Jefferson County Tournament
Championship
Southwestern (Hanover) 73, Switzerland Co. 41
Fifth Place
Madison 63, Madison Shawe 41
North Daviess Tournament
Consolation
Evansville Christian 68, Loogootee 63
Paoli 55, Forest Park 43
Semifinal
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Brownstown 56
N. Daviess 49, Vincennes South Knox 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATION
Boone Grove vs. New Prairie, ppd.
Evansville Memorial vs. Pike Central, ppd.
Evansville Reitz vs. Whitesville Trinity, Ky., ppd.
Fishers vs. Carroll (Ft. Wayne), ppd.
Guerin Catholic vs. Lebanon, ppd.
Heritage vs. Eastside, ppd.
Indpls Riverside vs. Indpls Attucks, ppd.
Morgan Twp. vs. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), ppd.
Northeastern vs. Anderson, ccd.
Pioneer vs. Tri-County, ppd.
Wood Memorial vs. Mt. Carmel, Ill., ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bloomington South 58, Whiteland 40
E. Central 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley, Ohio 42
Evansville Memorial 65, Owensboro, Ky. 36
Garrett 44, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 34
Hamilton Southeastern 58, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 44
Henderson Co., Ky. 48, S. Bend Washington 38
Jeffersonville 73, Jennings Co. 63
N. Judson 67, W. Central 42
N. Miami 48, Rochester 43
Randolph Southern 61, Falkville, Ala. 54
Seymour 48, Rushville 34
Trinity Lutheran 60, New Washington 26
Bedford North Lawrence Classic
Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Lake Central 24
Noblesville 54, Lake Central 32
Bi County Tournament
Championship
Seeger 55, Attica 23
Third Place
Covington 36, Fountain Central 34
Delphi Tournament
Championship
Pioneer 59, Rossville 28
Fifth Place
Winamac 44, N. Montgmmery 25
Seventh Place(equals)
Frankfort 29, N. Newton 22
Edinburgh Tournament
Championship
S. Ripley 46, Austin 42, OT
Fifth Place
Southwestern (Shelby) 50, Hagerstown 29
Seventh Place
Indpls Lutheran 37, Knightstown 32
Third Place
S. Dearborn 55, Edinburgh 32
Richmond Tournament
Championship
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 52, Guerin Catholic 48
First Round
Guerin Catholic 55, Richmond 41
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 55, Indianapolis Homeschool 49
Third Place
Richmond 52, Indianapolis Homeschool 47
Valparaiso Tournament
Championship
Valparaiso 66, Shelbyville 40
First Round
Valparaiso 60, Knox 21
Third Place
S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Knox 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Benton Central vs. Andrean, ppd.
Cannelton vs. S. Central (Elizabeth), ppd.
Cowan vs. Yorktown, ppd.
Daleville vs. Frankton, ppd.
Daviess Co., Ky. vs. Evansville Reitz, ppd.
Delphi vs. Tri-County, ppd.
Fishers vs. Carroll (Ft. Wayne), ppd.
Hamilton Hts. vs. Blackford, ppd.
Hauser vs. Triton Central, ppd.
Heritage vs. Eastside, ppd.
Indpls N. Central vs. Columbia City, ppd.
Mishawaka Marian vs. S. Bend Adams, ppd.
Morgan Twp. vs. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), ppd.
Western vs. Cass, ppd.
Wood Memorial vs. Mt. Carmel, Ill., ppd.