FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett’s all-time leading scorer Bailey Kelham tallied 16 points to lead the Lady Railroaders over Blackhawk Christian 44-34 to headline a small slate of local prep basketball action on Thursday that was whittled down by weather postponements.

Maddy Schenkel added 14 points for Garrett, as the Railroaders improved to 6-7 overall.

Allie Boyer led Blackhawk with 17 points as the Braves fall to 7-5 overall.

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 73, Falkville, Ala. 47

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Hamilton Southeastern 46

Indpls Roncalli 65, Whiteland 64

Lakeland 58, DeKalb 55

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 58, New Castle 48

New Albany 73, Evansville Central 56

S. Spencer 63, Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 52

Shelbyville 47, E. Central 38

Bi County Tournament

Championship

Fountain Central 49, Covington 40

Third Place

Seeger 71, Attica 20

Delphi Classic

Championship

Frankfort 53, N. Montgomery 34

Fifth Place(equals)

Rossville 52, Delphi 43

Third Place

Winamac 46, N. Newton 26

Evansville Memorial Classic

Charlestown 87, Springs Valley 53

Franklin County Tournament

Championship

Triton Central 71, Franklin Co. 40

First Round

Franklin Co. 54, Seton Catholic 48

Triton Central 53, Hamilton Hts. 48

Third Place

Hamilton Hts. 75, Seton Catholic 74

Henryville Classic

Crothersville 73, Brown Co. 72

Henryville 77, Brown Co. 52

Henryville 88, Crothersville 48

Jefferson County Tournament

Championship

Southwestern (Hanover) 73, Switzerland Co. 41

Fifth Place

Madison 63, Madison Shawe 41

North Daviess Tournament

Consolation

Evansville Christian 68, Loogootee 63

Paoli 55, Forest Park 43

Semifinal

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 68, Brownstown 56

N. Daviess 49, Vincennes South Knox 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATION

Boone Grove vs. New Prairie, ppd.

Evansville Memorial vs. Pike Central, ppd.

Evansville Reitz vs. Whitesville Trinity, Ky., ppd.

Fishers vs. Carroll (Ft. Wayne), ppd.

Guerin Catholic vs. Lebanon, ppd.

Heritage vs. Eastside, ppd.

Indpls Riverside vs. Indpls Attucks, ppd.

Morgan Twp. vs. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), ppd.

Northeastern vs. Anderson, ccd.

Pioneer vs. Tri-County, ppd.

Wood Memorial vs. Mt. Carmel, Ill., ppd.

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bloomington South 58, Whiteland 40

E. Central 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley, Ohio 42

Evansville Memorial 65, Owensboro, Ky. 36

Garrett 44, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 34

Hamilton Southeastern 58, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 44

Henderson Co., Ky. 48, S. Bend Washington 38

Jeffersonville 73, Jennings Co. 63

N. Judson 67, W. Central 42

N. Miami 48, Rochester 43

Randolph Southern 61, Falkville, Ala. 54

Seymour 48, Rushville 34

Trinity Lutheran 60, New Washington 26

Bedford North Lawrence Classic

Bedford N. Lawrence 54, Lake Central 24

Noblesville 54, Lake Central 32

Bi County Tournament

Championship

Seeger 55, Attica 23

Third Place

Covington 36, Fountain Central 34

Delphi Tournament

Championship

Pioneer 59, Rossville 28

Fifth Place

Winamac 44, N. Montgmmery 25

Seventh Place(equals)

Frankfort 29, N. Newton 22

Edinburgh Tournament

Championship

S. Ripley 46, Austin 42, OT

Fifth Place

Southwestern (Shelby) 50, Hagerstown 29

Seventh Place

Indpls Lutheran 37, Knightstown 32

Third Place

S. Dearborn 55, Edinburgh 32

Richmond Tournament

Championship

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 52, Guerin Catholic 48

First Round

Guerin Catholic 55, Richmond 41

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 55, Indianapolis Homeschool 49

Third Place

Richmond 52, Indianapolis Homeschool 47

Valparaiso Tournament

Championship

Valparaiso 66, Shelbyville 40

First Round

Valparaiso 60, Knox 21

Third Place

S. Central (Union Mills) 49, Knox 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Benton Central vs. Andrean, ppd.

Cannelton vs. S. Central (Elizabeth), ppd.

Cowan vs. Yorktown, ppd.

Daleville vs. Frankton, ppd.

Daviess Co., Ky. vs. Evansville Reitz, ppd.

Delphi vs. Tri-County, ppd.

Fishers vs. Carroll (Ft. Wayne), ppd.

Hamilton Hts. vs. Blackford, ppd.

Hauser vs. Triton Central, ppd.

Heritage vs. Eastside, ppd.

Indpls N. Central vs. Columbia City, ppd.

Mishawaka Marian vs. S. Bend Adams, ppd.

Morgan Twp. vs. Covenant Christian (DeMotte), ppd.

Western vs. Cass, ppd.

Wood Memorial vs. Mt. Carmel, Ill., ppd.