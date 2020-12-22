12/22 Optimum Performance Sports Holiday Hoops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For basketball fans, it was Christmas come early at Carroll High School on Tuesday as the Chargers hosted the first-ever Optimum Performance Sports Holiday Hoops event.

The tournament featured six games – three at 11 a.m. and three at 5 p.m. – with Carroll, Homestead, Bishop Dwenger, and Canterbury representing northeast Indiana against the likes of Warren Central, Brownsburg, and South Bend Adams.

In Tuesday’s early session game Carroll got 20 points, 8 boards, and 5 assists from Jalen Jackson in a 54-51 win over Brownsburg. 4A no. 3 Homestead held on thanks to 21 points from Luke Goode to beat Warren Central 63-60. Meanwhile, Bishop Dwenger led early, but ultimately fell to South Bend Adams 61-54.

The event was constructed to help fill the void of boys basketball action during the break as the annual SAC Holiday Tournament was cancelled two months ago.

According to a statement from Fort Wayne Community Schools, “the decision was made because of the COVID-19 risk and exposure for fans and players and the loss in sponsors to cover tournament costs.”

The SAC Holiday Tournament is expected to return in 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

