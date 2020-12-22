12/22 Optimum Performance Sports Holiday Hoops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For basketball fans, it was Christmas come early at Carroll High School on Tuesday as the Chargers hosted the first-ever Optimum Performance Sports Holiday Hoops event.

The tournament featured six games – three at 11 a.m. and three at 5 p.m. – with Carroll, Homestead, Bishop Dwenger, and Canterbury representing northeast Indiana against the likes of Warren Central, Brownsburg, and South Bend Adams.

In Tuesday’s early session game Carroll got 20 points, 8 boards, and 5 assists from Jalen Jackson in a 54-51 win over Brownsburg. 4A no. 3 Homestead held on thanks to 21 points from Luke Goode to beat Warren Central 63-60. Meanwhile, Bishop Dwenger led early, but ultimately fell to South Bend Adams 61-54.

The event was constructed to help fill the void of boys basketball action during the break as the annual SAC Holiday Tournament was cancelled two months ago.

According to a statement from Fort Wayne Community Schools, “the decision was made because of the COVID-19 risk and exposure for fans and players and the loss in sponsors to cover tournament costs.”

The SAC Holiday Tournament is expected to return in 2021.