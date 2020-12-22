12/22 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

by: Associated Press

Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Lawrence North (8) 4-0 230 1
  2. Carmel (3) 6-0 220 2
  3. Homestead (1) 7-0 194 3
  4. Lafayette Jeff 6-0 154 5
  5. Westfield 5-0 127 7
  6. Indpls Cathedral 5-1 121 6
  7. Indianapolis Attucks 8-1 110 4
  8. S. Bend Adams 5-0 100 9
  9. Zionsville 5-2 39 NR
  10. S. Bend Riley 5-1 27 NR
    (tie) Columbus North 5-1 27 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Bloomington North 19. Gary West 16. Plainfield 15. Warren Central 8. Michigan City 8. Munster 7. New Albany 6. Fishers 6. Greenwood 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Heritage Hills (8) 5-0 222 1
  2. Hammond (3) 3-1 178 4
  3. Silver Creek (1) 4-2 177 3
  4. Ev. Bosse 2-0 176 2
  5. Greensburg 3-0 127 5
  6. Mishawaka Marian 4-1 114 7
  7. Sullivan 3-0 89 10
  8. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 3-2 86 6
  9. Danville 0-0 80 8
  10. Delta 4-0 75 9
    Others receiving votes:
    Leo 57. Beech Grove 23. Greencastle 16. Tri-West 14. N. Harrison 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (12) 5-0 240 1
  2. Linton-Stockton 6-0 208 2
  3. Blackford 5-0 190 3
  4. S. Spencer 7-0 171 4
  5. Shenandoah 5-1 119 5
  6. Westview 4-1 103 7
  7. Indpls Covenant Christian 4-0 102 6
  8. Parke Heritage 5-1 90 8
  9. Central Noble 5-1 64 10
  10. Andrean 4-1 60 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Ev. Mater Dei 30. Southwestern (Jefferson) 20. Madison-Grant 14. S. Ripley 13. Prairie Hts. 10. Rossville 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Barr-Reeve (12) 6-0 240 1
  2. Kouts 6-0 214 2
  3. Bloomfield 3-0 184 3
  4. Loogootee 4-2 142 4
  5. N. Daviess 5-0 131 8
  6. Edinburgh 6-1 112 7
  7. Morristown 6-1 87 6
  8. Covington 1-2 73 5
  9. Christian Academy 2-0 72 NR
  10. Tindley 5-2 51 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Lafayette Catholic 43. Ev. Christian 35. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 14. Lanesville 13. Greenwood Christian 12. Gary 21st Century 9. Jac-Cen-Del 8.

