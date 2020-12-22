12/22 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - For basketball fans, it was Christmas come early at Carroll High School on Tuesday as the Chargers hosted the first-ever Optimum Performance Sports Holiday Hoops event.

The tournament featured six games - three at 11 a.m. and three at 5 p.m. - with Carroll, Homestead, Bishop Dwenger, and Canterbury representing northeast Indiana against the likes of Warren Central, Brownsburg, and South Bend Adams.