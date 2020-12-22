12/22 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Lawrence North (8) 4-0 230 1
- Carmel (3) 6-0 220 2
- Homestead (1) 7-0 194 3
- Lafayette Jeff 6-0 154 5
- Westfield 5-0 127 7
- Indpls Cathedral 5-1 121 6
- Indianapolis Attucks 8-1 110 4
- S. Bend Adams 5-0 100 9
- Zionsville 5-2 39 NR
- S. Bend Riley 5-1 27 NR
(tie) Columbus North 5-1 27 NR
Others receiving votes:
Bloomington North 19. Gary West 16. Plainfield 15. Warren Central 8. Michigan City 8. Munster 7. New Albany 6. Fishers 6. Greenwood 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Heritage Hills (8) 5-0 222 1
- Hammond (3) 3-1 178 4
- Silver Creek (1) 4-2 177 3
- Ev. Bosse 2-0 176 2
- Greensburg 3-0 127 5
- Mishawaka Marian 4-1 114 7
- Sullivan 3-0 89 10
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 3-2 86 6
- Danville 0-0 80 8
- Delta 4-0 75 9
Others receiving votes:
Leo 57. Beech Grove 23. Greencastle 16. Tri-West 14. N. Harrison 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (12) 5-0 240 1
- Linton-Stockton 6-0 208 2
- Blackford 5-0 190 3
- S. Spencer 7-0 171 4
- Shenandoah 5-1 119 5
- Westview 4-1 103 7
- Indpls Covenant Christian 4-0 102 6
- Parke Heritage 5-1 90 8
- Central Noble 5-1 64 10
- Andrean 4-1 60 NR
Others receiving votes:
Ev. Mater Dei 30. Southwestern (Jefferson) 20. Madison-Grant 14. S. Ripley 13. Prairie Hts. 10. Rossville 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (12) 6-0 240 1
- Kouts 6-0 214 2
- Bloomfield 3-0 184 3
- Loogootee 4-2 142 4
- N. Daviess 5-0 131 8
- Edinburgh 6-1 112 7
- Morristown 6-1 87 6
- Covington 1-2 73 5
- Christian Academy 2-0 72 NR
- Tindley 5-2 51 NR
Others receiving votes:
Lafayette Catholic 43. Ev. Christian 35. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 14. Lanesville 13. Greenwood Christian 12. Gary 21st Century 9. Jac-Cen-Del 8.