FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Concordia boys knocked off defending 3A state champion NorthWood 50-35 while the Snider girls, ranked no. 4 in 4A, bested 2A no. 11 Bishop Luers 72-35 to headline area prep basketball on Thursday night.

Concordia was led by Cole Hayworth with 13 points and Max Adair with 12. NorthWood, ranked no. 6 in this week’s 3A state poll, was led by Ethan Wolfe with 16 points.

Snider’s Jordyn Poole scored a game-high 27 points to lead Snider over Luers. Zyann Phinezy added 16 while Ciera Sims tallied 14. Luers was led by senior Addie Shank with 9 points.