FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Austin Cripe scored 36 points as 3A no. 7 West Noble edged Prairie Heights in overtime while Wawasee bested Central Noble to headline the area prep hoops scene on Wednesday night.

During the game Cripe also became West Noble’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Doug Targgart’s previous total of 1,302 points.

Cripe scored all 13 of West Noble’s points in the overtime period as the Chargers bested the visiting Panthers 57-49. West Noble improves to 7-0 on the season and 3-0 in NECC play while Prairie Heights fall to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in NECC action.

Wawasee topped defending 2A state runner-up Central Noble 55-47 in Albion. Collin Ziebarth tallied 16 to lead the Warriors while Myles Everingham added 15. Central Noble was led by Sam Essegian and Drew Pliett with 12 apiece.

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bloomington South 58, Rock Creek Academy 35

Carmel 46, Valparaiso 33

Center Grove 48, Indpls Perry Meridian 29

Chesterton 82, Andrean 47

Columbus North 60, South Vigo 44

Corydon 50, Southridge 49

Eastbrook 52, Elwood 43

Evansville Mater Dei 74, Tecumseh 46

Greenfield 80, Rushville 37

Hebron 60, LaVille 47

Indpls Ben Davis 75, Lawrence Central 59

Indpls Tindley 79, Providence Cristo Rey 32

Jennings Co. 63, Greenwood 41

Knightstown 50, Centerville 48

LaPorte 64, Elkhart 45

Lafayette Harrison 54, Tri-West 48

Monrovia 75, Eminence 58

Mooresville 71, Bedford N. Lawrence 70, OT

Muncie Central 57, Lapel 33

N. Central (Farmersburg) 46, Union (Dugger) 42

N. Knox 58, Vincennes Rivet 31

Northridge 72, Ft. Wayne North 67

Northview 51, Cloverdale 17

Norwell 105, Bluffton 53

Shelbyville 57, S. Ripley 52

Taylor 55, Clinton Prairie 40

Triton 61, Jimtown 59

W. Noble 57, Prairie Hts. 49

Wabash 78, Carroll (Flora) 66

Warren Central 49, Indpls Brebeuf 44

Wawasee 55, Central Noble 47

Westfield 56, Muncie Burris 20

Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 68, Ev. Day 60

Bi County Tournament

First Round

Covington 51, Attica 7

Fountain Central 49, Seeger 36

Delphi Classic

Consolation

Rossville 71, Tri-County 54

Semifinal

N. Montgomery 49, N. Newton 47, 2OT

Evansville Memorial Classic

Pike Central 78, Springs Valley 38

Jefferson County Tournament

Pool A(equals)

Madison Shawe 48, Carroll Co., Ky. 46

Southwestern (Hanover) 75, Carroll Co., Ky. 36

Pool B

Madison 65, Trimble Co., Ky. 44

Switzerland Co. 61, Trimble Co., Ky. 60

Switzerland Co. 66, Madison 58

North Daviess Tournament

First Round

Brownstown 57, Loogootee 45

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 66, Evansville Christian 54

N. Daviess 74, Forest Park 48

Vincennes South Knox 32, Paoli 31

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Adams Central 41, S. Adams 33

Blue River 49, Union Co. 35

Cascade 47, S. Putnam 39

Castle 52, Daviess Co., Ky. 45

Center Grove 54, Indpls Perry Meridian 25

Central Noble 52, Wawasee 27

Eastbrook 61, Elwood 8

Evansville Christian 46, McLean Co., Ky. 37

Ft. Wayne North 46, Marion 45

Ft. Wayne Snider 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 32

Henderson Co., Ky. 41, Forest Park 37

Homestead 55, Angola 33

Indpls Roncalli 59, Indpls Ben Davis 58

Jeffersonville 89, Lawrenceburg 66

Mishawaka 54, Westview 26

Mississinewa 48, Maconaquah 38

Monrovia 58, Eminence 40

Muhlenberg County, Ky. 63, Evansville Bosse 17

New Albany 26, Salem 23

Pendleton Hts. 63, Yorktown 45

S. Decatur 39, Henryville 36

Tipton 62, Anderson 60

Vincennes 65, Jasper 52

Wes-Del 36, Indiana Deaf 35

Woodlan 71, Ft. Wayne Concordia 60

Bedford North Lawrence Classic

Noblesville 54, Bedford N. Lawrence 44

Bi County Tournament

First Round

Seeger 40, Fountain Central 26

Central Christian Tournament

Championship

Indpls Herron 43, Central Christian 27

Delphi Tournament

Consolation

N. Montgomery 45, N. Newton 21

Semifinal(equals)

Rossville 48, Tri-County 40

Edinburgh Tournament

Consolation

Hagerstown 44, Indpls Lutheran 41

Southwestern (Shelby) 49, Knightstown 22

First Round

Austin 52, Southwestern (Shelby) 25

Edinburgh 41, Knightstown 38

S. Dearborn 53, Indpls Lutheran 39

S. Ripley 41, Hagerstown 4

Semifinal

Austin 59, Edinburgh 35

Franklin Tournament

Championship

Zionsville 61, Brownsburg 35

First Round

Brownsburg 64, Franklin 47

Zionsville 65, Eastern (Pekin) 26

Third Place(equals)

Franklin 64, Eastern (Pekin) 38

Northview Tournament

First Round

Greencastle 77, S. Vermillion 10

North Vigo 61, Clay City 45

Northview 51, Cloverdale 17

Parke Heritage 47, W. Vigo 37