12/21 Prep Basketball Recap – South boys roll, Homestead splits doubleheader with Fishers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The South Side boys basketball team downed visiting South Bend Adams while Homestead split a girls-boys doubleheader on Tuesday morning to headline area prep basketball action.
South Side’s Ashton Johnson tallied 22 points to lead the Archers over South Bend Adams by a score of 62-47.
At Homestead, Ayanna Patterson tallied 23 points and 8 rebounds in front of her future college coach as UConn’s Geno Auriemma saw the Spartans best visiting Fishers 51-35.
In the following boys game Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer had a game-high 18 points, but the 4 no. 5 Spartans fell to 4A no. 4 Fishers 50-48.
Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 66, Dubois 43
Bellmont 73, Adams Central 47
Borden 75, Tecumseh 56
Columbia City 52, Wawasee 50
Connersville 55, Greenfield 33
Covington 51, Western Boone 43
Crawfordsville 58, Speedway 56
Eastside 54, Edon, Ohio 43
Frankton 56, Wapahani 45
Fremont 20, Woodlan 18
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 79, Lighthouse CPA 69
Ft. Wayne North 82, Liberty Christian 55
Goshen 50, E. Noble 39
Greensburg 56, Columbus East 40
Guerin Catholic 68, Lapel 45
Indian Creek 55, Martinsville 40
Lakeland 41, Westview 27
Lou. Western, Ky. 66, Jeffersonville 56
Maconaquah 73, Whitko 54
Madison-Grant 51, Yorktown 40
Manchester 81, Pioneer 47
N. Daviess 64, Eastern (Greene) 45
Prairie Hts. 51, W. Noble 49
S. Bend Riley 54, Plymouth 40
Southport 74, Avon 65
Tippecanoe Valley 53, Culver 40
Tipton 70, Blackford 48
Western 46, Oak Hill 43
Zionsville 51, Kokomo 40
Carroll-Homestead Classic
Fishers 82, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58
Delphi Classic(equals)
Rossville 46, N. Montgomery 45
Summit Conference Classic
Ft. Wayne Concordia 62, S. Bend Adams 58
Huntington North 32, Ft. Wayne Concordia 29
Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bluffton 46, Churubusco 39
Center Grove 49, Avon 39
Corydon 61, Charlestown 52, OT
Crawfordsville 67, Attica 52
Culver Academy 49, Bethany Christian 38
Delta 38, Daleville 29
Eastern (Greene) 42, N. Daviess 20
Ev. Memorial 39, Barren Co., Ky. 27
Fairfield 51, NorthWood 24
Fishers 57, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54
Forest Park 60, McLean Co., Ky. 21
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 43, DeKalb 37
Greenfield 42, Connersville 21
Hamilton Southeastern 43, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 38
Hanover Central 82, Anderson 74
Homestead 51, Fishers 35
Homestead 58, Hamilton Southeastern 56
Indian Creek 46, Greenwood 45
Indpls Brebeuf 34, Providence 20
Jasper 44, Pike Central 33
LaVille 43, Glenn 38
Lafayette Harrison 81, Indpls Pike 66
Lakeland 41, Westview 27
Liberty Christian 43, Beech Grove 40
Madison Shawe 60, Cannelton 20
Merrillville 50, Concord 33
N. Knox 35, Ev. Central 23
Penn 40, Northridge 36
Perry Central 50, Borden 49
Plainfield 59, Terre Haute North 33
Prairie Hts. 50, W. Noble 26
Seymour 49, Southport 31
Southwestern (Hanover) 47, Clarksville 21
Southwood 51, Wabash 32
Switzerland Co. 36, Batesville 33
Triton Central 57, Indpls Scecina 20
Vincennes Rivet 64, Trinity Lutheran 34
W. Lafayette 55, Heritage Christian 41
Western 40, Taylor 36
Western Boone 39, Monrovia 38
Westfield 52, Franklin Central 20
Westville 47, W. Central 34
Winchester 71, Tri 30
Central Christian Tournament
Central Christian 61, Indpls Riverside 47
Faith Christian 57, Indpls Herron 23
Delphi Tournament(equals)
Delphi 53, Tri-County 36
Edinburgh Tournament
Indpls Lutheran 54, Knightstown 45
S. Dearborn 48, Hagerstown 34
Southwestern (Shelby) 31, S. Ripley 28
Summit Conference Classic
Ft. Wayne South 78, S. Bend Adams 67
Hamilton Hts. 47, Ft. Wayne Concordia 22
S. Bend Adams 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 42