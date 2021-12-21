12/21 Prep Basketball Recap – South boys roll, Homestead splits doubleheader with Fishers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The South Side boys basketball team downed visiting South Bend Adams while Homestead split a girls-boys doubleheader on Tuesday morning to headline area prep basketball action.

South Side’s Ashton Johnson tallied 22 points to lead the Archers over South Bend Adams by a score of 62-47.

At Homestead, Ayanna Patterson tallied 23 points and 8 rebounds in front of her future college coach as UConn’s Geno Auriemma saw the Spartans best visiting Fishers 51-35.

In the following boys game Purdue recruit Fletcher Loyer had a game-high 18 points, but the 4 no. 5 Spartans fell to 4A no. 4 Fishers 50-48.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 66, Dubois 43

Bellmont 73, Adams Central 47

Borden 75, Tecumseh 56

Columbia City 52, Wawasee 50

Connersville 55, Greenfield 33

Covington 51, Western Boone 43

Crawfordsville 58, Speedway 56

Eastside 54, Edon, Ohio 43

Frankton 56, Wapahani 45

Fremont 20, Woodlan 18

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 79, Lighthouse CPA 69

Ft. Wayne North 82, Liberty Christian 55

Goshen 50, E. Noble 39

Greensburg 56, Columbus East 40

Guerin Catholic 68, Lapel 45

Indian Creek 55, Martinsville 40

Lakeland 41, Westview 27

Lou. Western, Ky. 66, Jeffersonville 56

Maconaquah 73, Whitko 54

Madison-Grant 51, Yorktown 40

Manchester 81, Pioneer 47

N. Daviess 64, Eastern (Greene) 45

Prairie Hts. 51, W. Noble 49

S. Bend Riley 54, Plymouth 40

Southport 74, Avon 65

Tippecanoe Valley 53, Culver 40

Tipton 70, Blackford 48

Western 46, Oak Hill 43

Zionsville 51, Kokomo 40

Carroll-Homestead Classic

Fishers 82, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58

Delphi Classic(equals)

Rossville 46, N. Montgomery 45

Summit Conference Classic

Ft. Wayne Concordia 62, S. Bend Adams 58

Huntington North 32, Ft. Wayne Concordia 29

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bluffton 46, Churubusco 39

Center Grove 49, Avon 39

Corydon 61, Charlestown 52, OT

Crawfordsville 67, Attica 52

Culver Academy 49, Bethany Christian 38

Delta 38, Daleville 29

Eastern (Greene) 42, N. Daviess 20

Ev. Memorial 39, Barren Co., Ky. 27

Fairfield 51, NorthWood 24

Fishers 57, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 54

Forest Park 60, McLean Co., Ky. 21

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 43, DeKalb 37

Greenfield 42, Connersville 21

Hamilton Southeastern 43, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 38

Hanover Central 82, Anderson 74

Homestead 51, Fishers 35

Homestead 58, Hamilton Southeastern 56

Indian Creek 46, Greenwood 45

Indpls Brebeuf 34, Providence 20

Jasper 44, Pike Central 33

LaVille 43, Glenn 38

Lafayette Harrison 81, Indpls Pike 66

Lakeland 41, Westview 27

Liberty Christian 43, Beech Grove 40

Madison Shawe 60, Cannelton 20

Merrillville 50, Concord 33

N. Knox 35, Ev. Central 23

Penn 40, Northridge 36

Perry Central 50, Borden 49

Plainfield 59, Terre Haute North 33

Prairie Hts. 50, W. Noble 26

Seymour 49, Southport 31

Southwestern (Hanover) 47, Clarksville 21

Southwood 51, Wabash 32

Switzerland Co. 36, Batesville 33

Triton Central 57, Indpls Scecina 20

Vincennes Rivet 64, Trinity Lutheran 34

W. Lafayette 55, Heritage Christian 41

Western 40, Taylor 36

Western Boone 39, Monrovia 38

Westfield 52, Franklin Central 20

Westville 47, W. Central 34

Winchester 71, Tri 30

Central Christian Tournament

Central Christian 61, Indpls Riverside 47

Faith Christian 57, Indpls Herron 23

Delphi Tournament(equals)

Delphi 53, Tri-County 36

Edinburgh Tournament

Indpls Lutheran 54, Knightstown 45

S. Dearborn 48, Hagerstown 34

Southwestern (Shelby) 31, S. Ripley 28

Summit Conference Classic

Ft. Wayne South 78, S. Bend Adams 67

Hamilton Hts. 47, Ft. Wayne Concordia 22

S. Bend Adams 52, Ft. Wayne Concordia 42