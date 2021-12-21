12/21 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- Loved ones of Elijah Ross gathered on Putnam Street on the city's northside for a vigil for the 9-year-old boy.

The child died at a Fort Wayne hospital early Saturday. On Tuesday, the Allen County Coroner’s office said after an autopsy that while Ross had “multiple blunt force injuries,” it could not determine the cause and manner of his death. Both are pending further investigation and testing, the office said.