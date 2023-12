HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington North girls basketball splashed from distance early and often to earn a 63-56 win over Warsaw.

Haiden Bailey led Huntington North with 23 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Gracie Fields and Marissa Trout also finished in double figures for the Vikings.

Meanwhile, Brooke Zartman led Warsaw with 26 points. Ball State commit Brooke Winchester scored 13, while Joslyn Bricker poured in 10 points.