12/2 Prep Basketball Recap

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont topped Mississinewa 38-33 in girls basketball to headline area action on hardwood Monday night.
Meghan Busick led the Squaws with 9 points.
Mississinewa was paced by Alayna Webb with 11 points.
Monday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Anderson Prep Academy 64, Centerville 47
Bellmont 38, Mississinewa 33
Fremont 53, Edon, Ohio 34
Indpls Riverside 49, Indiana Math and Science Academy 4
Indpls Washington 67, Victory Christian Academy 18
Lake Station 69, N. Newton 52
N. Central (Farmersburg) 74, N. Knox 27
Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 57, Castle 49
Owensboro, Ky. 54, Ev. Bosse 49
Southwood 42, Madison-Grant 32
Taylor 67, Peru 60, OT
Tecumseh 71, S. Spencer 39
W. Lafayette 49, Rossville 24
White River Valley 55, Clay City 39