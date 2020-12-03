12/2 Prep Basketball Recap – Leo top Wayne

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Blake Davison and Zack Troyer combined for 31 of Leo’s 49 points as the Lions topped Wayne 49-39 on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action.

Ja’Shan Hargrave of Wayne led all scorers with 17 points while Christian Flannigan chipped in with 11.

Leo moves to 2-0 with the win and will host Snider on Friday night in a game you’ll see on the Highlight Zone.

Wayne falls to 1-1 and will battle Wapahani on Friday.

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Highland 60, River Forest 30

Lawrence Central 79, Indpls Ben Davis 63

Leo 49, Ft. Wayne Wayne 39

Madison Shawe 62, Medora 47

Purdue Polytechnic 65, Indiana Deaf 47

Cass County Invitational(equals)

First Round(equals)

Caston 50, Pioneer 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Andrean 63, Hammond Morton 16

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 83, Ft. Wayne Northrop 47

Eastbrook 62, Southwood 38

Ev. Mater Dei 69, Ev. Reitz 35

Frankton 70, Eastern (Greentown) 24

Hanover Central 69, Hammond Gavit 34

Indpls Scecina 49, Indpls Herron 24

Indpls Tindley 66, Indiana Deaf 21

Jac-Cen-Del 86, Hauser 32

Kokomo 60, Lafayette-jefferson 35

Linton 64, Owen Valley 33

New Haven 68, Ft. Wayne Wayne 55

Noblesville 50, Hamilton Southeastern 39

Pendleton Hts. 64, Yorktown 58, OT

Rising Sun 53, S. Dearborn 45

Rochester 56, Peru 39

S. Adams 65, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 17

Silver Creek 83, Clarksville 23

Taylor 66, Tipton 33

Tri-Central 57, Wes-Del 27

Triton 38, LaVille 29

Union City 81, Monroe Central 44

Union Co. 50, Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 47

Westville 50, Gary 21st Century 14

Winchester 60, Delta 48

Cass County Invitational(equals)

First Round(equals)

Pioneer 49, Caston 32