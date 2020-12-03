12/2 Prep Basketball Recap – Leo top Wayne

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Blake Davison and Zack Troyer combined for 31 of Leo’s 49 points as the Lions topped Wayne 49-39 on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action.
Ja’Shan Hargrave of Wayne led all scorers with 17 points while Christian Flannigan chipped in with 11.
Leo moves to 2-0 with the win and will host Snider on Friday night in a game you’ll see on the Highlight Zone.
Wayne falls to 1-1 and will battle Wapahani on Friday.
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Highland 60, River Forest 30
Lawrence Central 79, Indpls Ben Davis 63
Leo 49, Ft. Wayne Wayne 39
Madison Shawe 62, Medora 47
Purdue Polytechnic 65, Indiana Deaf 47
Cass County Invitational(equals)
First Round(equals)
Caston 50, Pioneer 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Andrean 63, Hammond Morton 16
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 83, Ft. Wayne Northrop 47
Eastbrook 62, Southwood 38
Ev. Mater Dei 69, Ev. Reitz 35
Frankton 70, Eastern (Greentown) 24
Hanover Central 69, Hammond Gavit 34
Indpls Scecina 49, Indpls Herron 24
Indpls Tindley 66, Indiana Deaf 21
Jac-Cen-Del 86, Hauser 32
Kokomo 60, Lafayette-jefferson 35
Linton 64, Owen Valley 33
New Haven 68, Ft. Wayne Wayne 55
Noblesville 50, Hamilton Southeastern 39
Pendleton Hts. 64, Yorktown 58, OT
Rising Sun 53, S. Dearborn 45
Rochester 56, Peru 39
S. Adams 65, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 17
Silver Creek 83, Clarksville 23
Taylor 66, Tipton 33
Tri-Central 57, Wes-Del 27
Triton 38, LaVille 29
Union City 81, Monroe Central 44
Union Co. 50, Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 47
Westville 50, Gary 21st Century 14
Winchester 60, Delta 48
Cass County Invitational(equals)
First Round(equals)
Pioneer 49, Caston 32