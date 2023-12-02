LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City girls basketball continued their red-hot start to the season with a 64-27 win at Leo on Saturday. The top-ranked team in the state’s coaches poll remains undefeated at 9-0.
Butler commit Addison Baxter led the Eagles with 17 while Kyndra Sheets added 13 in Saturday’s win.
Scroll below for all of Saturday’s high school basketball scores around the Hoosier state.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Ansonia, Ohio 62, Union City 60, OT
Attica 29, Crawfordsville 21
Avon 65, Lebanon 17
Bedford N. Lawrence 86, New Albany 30
Beech Grove 50, Hauser 37
Benton Central 54, Parke Heritage 37
Blackford 66, Madison-Grant 39
Bloomington Lighthouse 53, Mooresville Christian 32
Carmel 53, Richmond 25
Carroll (Flora) 76, Taylor 17
Christian Academy 51, Switzerland Co. 35
Clinton Central 55, Culver Academy 24
Columbus North 74, South County, Ill. 18
Columbus North 74, South Vigo 18
Crawford Co. 61, Clarksville 35
Danville 58, Cascade 36
E. Noble 65, New Haven 44
Eastern Hancock 63, Northwestern 24
Edgewood 60, N. Putnam 38
Evansville Central 52, Jasper 38
Evansville Christian 42, Loogootee 40, OT
Fairfield 57, Prairie Heights 19
Faith Christian 66, Tri-Central 54
Franklin Co. 58, Morristown 34
Fremont 43, Ft. Wayne North 32
George Rogers Clark, Ky. 52, Lawrence Central 51
Greensburg 81, Connersville 47
Greenwood 61, Speedway 56
Guerin Catholic 47, Covenant Christian 31
Hamilton Hts. 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 44
Hanover Central 48, Boone Grove 31
Heritage Christian 47, W. Lafayette 45
Indian Creek 61, Greencastle 25
Indpls Chatard 63, Rushville 37
Indpls Lutheran 56, Indpls Ritter 20
Indpls Roncalli 46, University 36
Indpls Shortridge 56, Indpls Tech 49
Jac-Cen-Del 54, S. Dearborn 31
Jay Co. 44, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 30
LaVille 32, S. Bend Clay 27
Lafayette Catholic 38, Andrean 22
Lafayette Harrison 58, Anderson 42
Lakeland Christian 32, Hamilton 15
Lanesville 58, Providence 37
Maconaquah 58, Eastern (Greentown) 22
McCutcheon 79, Marion 22
Monroe Central 43, Winchester 19
N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Bloomfield 12
New Palestine 57, Delta 47
Noblesville 72, Ft. Wayne Northrop 42
Northridge 66, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 47
Oldenburg 33, S. Decatur 32
Pendleton Hts. 44, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 39
Rochester 39, Southwood 25
S. Adams 51, Heritage 35
S. Bend Adams 44, Mishawaka Marian 16
S. Bend Trinity 37, Heritage 33
S. Spencer 46, Hancock Co., Ky. 43
Scottsburg 79, Trinity Lutheran 62
Seven Oaks Classical 59, Columbus Christian 50
Shelbyville 39, Batesville 18
Silver Creek 66, Meade Co., Ky. 44
Southwestern (Hanover) 50, Medora 25
Springs Valley 55, White River Valley 35
Tecumseh 55, Dubois 45
Tell City 75, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46
Tri-Township 52, DeMotte Christian 34
Union (Modoc) 59, MTI 8
Vincennes 61, Evansville Bosse 14
Vincennes Rivet 35, Barr-Reeve 20
Warren Central 50, Cin. Indian Hill, Ohio 41
Woodlan 45, Adams Central 44
Cass County Invitational
Third Place
Cass 51, Logansport 36
Evansville North Classic
Evansville North 49, Fairfield, Ill. 24
Fishers 40, Castle 30
Fishers 68, Decatur Central 43
Lawrence North 74, Castle 61
Princeton 78, Decatur Central 74, 2OT
North Daviess Tournament
Championship
Rock Creek Academy 56, N. Daviess 46
First Round
N. Daviess 40, Clay City 39
Rock Creek Academy 61, Mitchell 50
Third Place
Mitchell 52, Clay City 34
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Brownsburg 49, Warren Central 44
Central Noble 51, Ft. Wayne South 44
Columbus Christian 76, Seven Oaks Classical 36
Evanston, Ill. 64, LaPorte LaLumiere 55
Hamilton 26, Lakeland Christian 24
Heritage Hills 53, Evansville Christian 47
Indpls Ben Davis 71, Ft. Wayne Wayne 57
Indpls Cathedral 80, Evansville Bosse 49
Lawrence North 72, Brownstown 47
N. Montgomery 68, Speedway 56
North Oldham, Ky. 69, Charlestown 45
Norwell 66, Oak Hill 59, 2OT
Portage 73, Hobart 42
Purdue Polytechnic 58, Bethesda Christian 51
Springs Valley 87, Washington Catholic 23
Whitko 78, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 15
Banks of Wabash Tournament
Third Place
N. Vermillion 66, Riverton Parke 48
Lafayette Tournament
Championship
Lafayette Harrison 84, W. Lafayette 61
Fifth Place
Lafayette Catholic 50, Benton Central 43
Seventh Place
Twin Lakes 44, McCutcheon 39
Third Place
Lafayette Jeff 66, Rensselaer 28