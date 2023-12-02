LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City girls basketball continued their red-hot start to the season with a 64-27 win at Leo on Saturday. The top-ranked team in the state’s coaches poll remains undefeated at 9-0.

Butler commit Addison Baxter led the Eagles with 17 while Kyndra Sheets added 13 in Saturday’s win.

Scroll below for all of Saturday’s high school basketball scores around the Hoosier state.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Ansonia, Ohio 62, Union City 60, OT

Attica 29, Crawfordsville 21

Avon 65, Lebanon 17

Bedford N. Lawrence 86, New Albany 30

Beech Grove 50, Hauser 37

Benton Central 54, Parke Heritage 37

Blackford 66, Madison-Grant 39

Bloomington Lighthouse 53, Mooresville Christian 32

Carmel 53, Richmond 25

Carroll (Flora) 76, Taylor 17

Christian Academy 51, Switzerland Co. 35

Clinton Central 55, Culver Academy 24

Columbus North 74, South County, Ill. 18

Columbus North 74, South Vigo 18

Crawford Co. 61, Clarksville 35

Danville 58, Cascade 36

E. Noble 65, New Haven 44

Eastern Hancock 63, Northwestern 24

Edgewood 60, N. Putnam 38

Evansville Central 52, Jasper 38

Evansville Christian 42, Loogootee 40, OT

Fairfield 57, Prairie Heights 19

Faith Christian 66, Tri-Central 54

Franklin Co. 58, Morristown 34

Fremont 43, Ft. Wayne North 32

George Rogers Clark, Ky. 52, Lawrence Central 51

Greensburg 81, Connersville 47

Greenwood 61, Speedway 56

Guerin Catholic 47, Covenant Christian 31

Hamilton Hts. 60, Ft. Wayne Luers 44

Hanover Central 48, Boone Grove 31

Heritage Christian 47, W. Lafayette 45

Indian Creek 61, Greencastle 25

Indpls Chatard 63, Rushville 37

Indpls Lutheran 56, Indpls Ritter 20

Indpls Roncalli 46, University 36

Indpls Shortridge 56, Indpls Tech 49

Jac-Cen-Del 54, S. Dearborn 31

Jay Co. 44, Ft. Recovery, Ohio 30

LaVille 32, S. Bend Clay 27

Lafayette Catholic 38, Andrean 22

Lafayette Harrison 58, Anderson 42

Lakeland Christian 32, Hamilton 15

Lanesville 58, Providence 37

Maconaquah 58, Eastern (Greentown) 22

McCutcheon 79, Marion 22

Monroe Central 43, Winchester 19

N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Bloomfield 12

New Palestine 57, Delta 47

Noblesville 72, Ft. Wayne Northrop 42

Northridge 66, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 47

Oldenburg 33, S. Decatur 32

Pendleton Hts. 44, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 39

Rochester 39, Southwood 25

S. Adams 51, Heritage 35

S. Bend Adams 44, Mishawaka Marian 16

S. Bend Trinity 37, Heritage 33

S. Spencer 46, Hancock Co., Ky. 43

Scottsburg 79, Trinity Lutheran 62

Seven Oaks Classical 59, Columbus Christian 50

Shelbyville 39, Batesville 18

Silver Creek 66, Meade Co., Ky. 44

Southwestern (Hanover) 50, Medora 25

Springs Valley 55, White River Valley 35

Tecumseh 55, Dubois 45

Tell City 75, S. Central (Elizabeth) 46

Tri-Township 52, DeMotte Christian 34

Union (Modoc) 59, MTI 8

Vincennes 61, Evansville Bosse 14

Vincennes Rivet 35, Barr-Reeve 20

Warren Central 50, Cin. Indian Hill, Ohio 41

Woodlan 45, Adams Central 44

Cass County Invitational

Third Place

Cass 51, Logansport 36



Evansville North Classic

Evansville North 49, Fairfield, Ill. 24

Fishers 40, Castle 30

Fishers 68, Decatur Central 43

Lawrence North 74, Castle 61

Princeton 78, Decatur Central 74, 2OT

North Daviess Tournament

Championship

Rock Creek Academy 56, N. Daviess 46

First Round

N. Daviess 40, Clay City 39

Rock Creek Academy 61, Mitchell 50

Third Place

Mitchell 52, Clay City 34

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Brownsburg 49, Warren Central 44

Central Noble 51, Ft. Wayne South 44

Columbus Christian 76, Seven Oaks Classical 36

Evanston, Ill. 64, LaPorte LaLumiere 55

Hamilton 26, Lakeland Christian 24

Heritage Hills 53, Evansville Christian 47

Indpls Ben Davis 71, Ft. Wayne Wayne 57

Indpls Cathedral 80, Evansville Bosse 49

Lawrence North 72, Brownstown 47

N. Montgomery 68, Speedway 56

North Oldham, Ky. 69, Charlestown 45

Norwell 66, Oak Hill 59, 2OT

Portage 73, Hobart 42

Purdue Polytechnic 58, Bethesda Christian 51

Springs Valley 87, Washington Catholic 23

Whitko 78, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 15

Banks of Wabash Tournament

Third Place

N. Vermillion 66, Riverton Parke 48

Lafayette Tournament

Championship

Lafayette Harrison 84, W. Lafayette 61

Fifth Place

Lafayette Catholic 50, Benton Central 43

Seventh Place

Twin Lakes 44, McCutcheon 39

Third Place

Lafayette Jeff 66, Rensselaer 28