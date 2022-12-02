BOYS BASKETBALL
New Haven — Blackhawk Christian —
Warsaw — Homestead —
DeKalb — North Side —
Canterbury — Columbia City —
Heritage — Leo —
Jay County — Woodlan —
Whitko — Bellmont —
Bluffton — South Adams —
Adams Central at Southern Wells PPD.
Central Noble — Angola —
Westview — Churubusco —
Prairie Heights — Fairfield —
Lakeland — Fremont —
Garrett — Lakewood Park —
Elkhart Christian — Hamilton —
Delta — Wabash —
Northfield — Taylor —
Tippecanoe Valley — Knox —
Maconaquah — North Miami —
Wawasee — Manchester —
Triton — NorthWood —
Kokomo — Peru —
Eastern — Eastbrook —
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Homestead — Carroll —
Northrop — Bishop Dwenger —
Snider — South Side —
Concordia — Wayne —
Huntington North — Norwell —
Central Noble — Angola —
Ben Davis — Warsaw —
Eastbrook — Mississinewa —
Oak Hill — Elwood —