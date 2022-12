FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 10 Columbia City improved to 12-1 on the season with a 76-50 road win at Concordia in girls hoops to headline the area prep basketball scene on Monday night.

Kyndra Sheets led the Eagles with 18 points, while Molly Baker added 15 and Faith Frey 12.

Freshman Alivia Bolinger paced the Cadets with 24 points, as Concordia falls to 5-9 overall with the loss.