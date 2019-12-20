12/19 Prep Basketball Recap

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Jay County staged a fourth quarter comeback Thursday night in Monroeville to top ACAC rival Heritage 35-33 in girls action, headlining area action for the evening on the hardwood.
Madison Dirksen tallied 10 points and 14 rebounds for Jay County. Renna Schweiterman led Jay County with 15 points.
Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Cambridge City 71, Randolph Southern 44
Michigan City 79, E. Chicago Central 50
Milan 73, Batesville 63
Penn 75, S. Bend Washington 62
S. Bend Adams 62, Jimtown 55
S. Central (Union Mills) 70, W. Central 32
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Austin 61, Clarksville 37
Bedford N. Lawrence 66, Silver Creek 35
Bloomington South 68, Bloomington North 33
Boonville 59, Ev. Bosse 40
Borden 48, Shoals 33
Brownstown 59, Corydon 39
Clinton Central 52, Frankfort 26
Clinton Prairie 42, Twin Lakes 41
Columbus North 45, Columbus East 38
Ev. Memorial 43, Vincennes Rivet 36
Fishers 59, Pendleton Hts. 42
Forest Park 52, Paoli 40
Fremont 50, Westview 39
Garrett 46, Lakewood Park 30
Gibson Southern 70, Pike Central 23
Guerin Catholic 66, Tipton 62
Indpls Ben Davis 40, Southport 37
Jasper 51, Dubois 34
Jay Co. 35, Heritage 33
Knox 61, Caston 24
Lawrence North 60, Warren Central 51
Linton 93, Shakamak 28
Loogootee 58, Barr-Reeve 39
Madison 66, Jennings Co. 52
Madison-Grant 40, Anderson Prep Academy 29
Michigan City 68, New Prairie 33
Milan 64, Rising Sun 25
Monroe Central 54, Lapel 46
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 44, New Palestine 25
Parke Heritage 56, Riverton Parke 30
Peru 58, Argos 44
Providence 50, New Albany 49
Rochester 56, N. Miami 35
S. Adams 46, Rockford Parkway, Ohio 44
S. Decatur 59, Indpls Scecina 35
S. Knox 63, Princeton 43
S. Vermillion 45, Marshall, Ill. 40
Salem 53, N. Harrison 47
Scottsburg 55, Mitchell 36
Seymour 44, Floyd Central 37
Shenandoah 63, Daleville 38
Springs Valley 51, Bloomfield 30
Switzerland Co. 49, Trimble Co., Ky. 41
Tecumseh 65, Tell City 29
Tippecanoe Valley 62, Winamac 57
Tri-West 78, Zionsville 68
Trinity Lutheran 69, Southwestern (Hanover) 47
Triton Central 89, Hauser 18
University 65, Indpls Tindley 28
Vincennes 73, Lawrenceville, Ill. 48
W. Washington 61, Crothersville 53
Wapahani 45, Cowan 28
White River Valley 41, Eastern (Greene) 28
Wood Memorial 56, N. Knox 39
Woodlan 64, Southern Wells 21