12/19 Prep Basketball Recap

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Jay County staged a fourth quarter comeback Thursday night in Monroeville to top ACAC rival Heritage 35-33 in girls action, headlining area action for the evening on the hardwood.

Madison Dirksen tallied 10 points and 14 rebounds for Jay County. Renna Schweiterman led Jay County with 15 points.

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Cambridge City 71, Randolph Southern 44

Michigan City 79, E. Chicago Central 50

Milan 73, Batesville 63

Penn 75, S. Bend Washington 62

S. Bend Adams 62, Jimtown 55

S. Central (Union Mills) 70, W. Central 32

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Austin 61, Clarksville 37

Bedford N. Lawrence 66, Silver Creek 35

Bloomington South 68, Bloomington North 33

Boonville 59, Ev. Bosse 40

Borden 48, Shoals 33

Brownstown 59, Corydon 39

Clinton Central 52, Frankfort 26

Clinton Prairie 42, Twin Lakes 41

Columbus North 45, Columbus East 38

Ev. Memorial 43, Vincennes Rivet 36

Fishers 59, Pendleton Hts. 42

Forest Park 52, Paoli 40

Fremont 50, Westview 39

Garrett 46, Lakewood Park 30

Gibson Southern 70, Pike Central 23

Guerin Catholic 66, Tipton 62

Indpls Ben Davis 40, Southport 37

Jasper 51, Dubois 34

Jay Co. 35, Heritage 33

Knox 61, Caston 24

Lawrence North 60, Warren Central 51

Linton 93, Shakamak 28

Loogootee 58, Barr-Reeve 39

Madison 66, Jennings Co. 52

Madison-Grant 40, Anderson Prep Academy 29

Michigan City 68, New Prairie 33

Milan 64, Rising Sun 25

Monroe Central 54, Lapel 46

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 44, New Palestine 25

Parke Heritage 56, Riverton Parke 30

Peru 58, Argos 44

Providence 50, New Albany 49

Rochester 56, N. Miami 35

S. Adams 46, Rockford Parkway, Ohio 44

S. Decatur 59, Indpls Scecina 35

S. Knox 63, Princeton 43

S. Vermillion 45, Marshall, Ill. 40

Salem 53, N. Harrison 47

Scottsburg 55, Mitchell 36

Seymour 44, Floyd Central 37

Shenandoah 63, Daleville 38

Springs Valley 51, Bloomfield 30

Switzerland Co. 49, Trimble Co., Ky. 41

Tecumseh 65, Tell City 29

Tippecanoe Valley 62, Winamac 57

Tri-West 78, Zionsville 68

Trinity Lutheran 69, Southwestern (Hanover) 47

Triton Central 89, Hauser 18

University 65, Indpls Tindley 28

Vincennes 73, Lawrenceville, Ill. 48

W. Washington 61, Crothersville 53

Wapahani 45, Cowan 28

White River Valley 41, Eastern (Greene) 28

Wood Memorial 56, N. Knox 39

Woodlan 64, Southern Wells 21