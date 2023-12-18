FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 11 Bishop Luers knocked off 4A no. 3 Columbia City 65-55 in overtime while Angola outlasted Woodlan 56-51 at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium to headline area prep girls basketball action on Monday night.

At Luers it was Reese Rhodehamel leading the way with 22 points, while Annika Davis added 15 and Miley Wareing 13 as the Knights improved to 8-4 overall with the win. Columbia City was paced by Tessa Tonkel with 16 points, Addy Baxter with 14, and Kyndra Sheets with 12 as the Eagles fall to 11-2 with the loss.

At Woodlan it was Kylie Caswell leading the way for the Hornets in Angola’s win with 21 points while Lexi Stillman added 13. Woodlan was paced by Taylor Kneubuhler’s 25 points while Alyssa Anderson added 14.