FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia pulled away in the second half to top a dangerous New Haven squad, 62-52, on Saturday night.

Junior basketball standout Ajani Washington paced the Cadets with 23 points in the win. Concordia is now on a 4-game winning streak and is now 5-1 on the season.

Girls Basketball Scores

Akr. Hoban, Ohio 62, Culver Academy 32

Andrean 84, Hobart 58

Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Evansville Mater Dei 35

Bethany Christian 52, Lakeland Christian 40

Bluffton 50, Adams Central 43

Brown Co. 51, W. Vigo 26

Cascade 61, Indpls Pike 49

Castle 71, Bloomington South 64

Columbia City 78, E. Noble 19

Covington 48, N. Newton 44, 3OT

Decatur Central 53, Monrovia 35

Dowagiac Union, Mich. 46, S. Bend Riley 17

E. Central 60, Batesville 38

Eastern (Pekin) 57, Rock Creek Academy 48

Evansville Christian 51, N. Daviess 48

Evansville Memorial 61, Indpls N. Central 39

Evansville North 60, North Vigo 31

Fishers 49, Hamilton Southeastern 48

Floyd Central 59, Salem 27

Franklin 63, Shelbyville 39

Frankton 52, Oak Hill 34

Frontier 41, Elwood 17

Ft. Wayne Snider 59, Fairfield 38

Greenfield 64, Delta 39

Greenwood 29, Guerin Catholic 25

Hauser 60, Indpls Metro 48

Highland 50, Michigan City 28

Huntington North 51, Leo 24

Indian Creek 61, N. Putnam 23

Indpls Cathedral 59, Heritage Christian 55

Indpls Park Tudor 46, Greenwood Christian 12

Indpls Scecina 43, S. Decatur 41

Jay Co. 56, S. Adams 36

Kankakee Valley 44, Benton Central 34

Lafayette Harrison 56, Plainfield 40

Lanesville 63, New Washington 18

Lawrence Central 64, Pendleton Hts. 57

Lebanon 38, Beech Grove 21

Linton 63, Mitchell 33

Logansport 46, Maconaquah 35

Madison 50, Borden 49

Madison-Grant 53, Mississinewa 49

Mishawaka 57, Concord 36

Morgan Twp. 38, N. White 36

N. Central (Farmersburg) 74, Bloomington Lighthouse 11

N. Knox 46, Pike Central 13

N. Vermillion 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 40

Noblesville 53, Westfield 19

Northeastern 50, Yorktown 45

Paoli 42, Barr-Reeve 31

Pioneer 49, Triton 29

Portage 50, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 28

Providence 53, Southwestern (Hanover) 36

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 78, Indpls Ritter 65

Rushville 67, Lawrenceburg 58

S. Bend Adams 54, LaPorte 13

S. Bend Riley 43, Niles, Mich. 29

S. Bend Washington 69, Bolingbrook, Ill. 63

S. Dearborn 48, Milan 42

Silver Creek 27, Brownstown 24

South Vigo 43, Evansville Harrison 37

Southern Wells 50, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46

Southridge 37, Jasper 36

Springs Valley 38, Loogootee 36

Tippecanoe Valley 58, Whitko 35

Tri 67, Union City 27

Trinity Lutheran 62, Rising Sun 39

Wabash 60, Northfield 52

Warren Central 60, Lafayette Catholic 44

Warsaw 56, Wawasee 41

Washington 60, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 27

Washington Twp. 55, W. Central 32

Wes-Del 36, Daleville 31

Westview 55, Sturgis, Mich. 46

Whiteland 74, Anderson 62

Woodlan 60, Heritage 28

Zionsville 66, Franklin Central 39

Perry-Spencer Tournament

First Round

Heritage Hills 44, Perry Central 34

S. Spencer 64, Tell City 49

Boys Basketball Scores

Austin 56, Madison 47

Batesville 43, E. Central 33

Bloomfield 55, White River Valley 34

Bloomington South 62, Floyd Central 54

Brownstown 70, Mitchell 33

Castle 66, Collinsville, Ill. 39

Center Grove 55, Ft. Wayne Snider 38

Charlestown 72, Christian Academy 57

Concord 55, E. Noble 26

Corydon 51, Jasper 46

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 76, S. Central (Union Mills) 60

Culver 44, S. Bend Trinity 29

Edinburgh 62, Trinity Lutheran 45

Elwood 61, Union (Modoc) 43

Evansville Reitz 64, Belleville (Althoff Catholic), Ill. 60

Ft. Wayne Concordia 62, New Haven 52

Ft. Wayne North 77, Bowman Academy 60

Ft. Wayne Wayne 65, Columbia City 45

Gary 21st Century 81, Bolingbrook, Ill. 77

Greenfield 55, Lawrenceburg 32

Henderson Co., Ky. 59, Princeton 47

Huntington North 43, Hobart 27

Indian Creek 62, N. Putnam 50

Indpls Brebeuf 53, Hamilton Southeastern 52

Jeffersonville 64, Evansville Christian 57

Kokomo 41, Carmel 39

Lafayette Catholic 65, Rossville 40

Lawrence North 74, Ft. Wayne Northrop 54

Linton 43, Evansville Harrison 37

Madison-Grant 93, Tri-Central 58

Manchester 75, Winamac 33

Martinsville 64, Eastern (Greene) 42

Mishawaka Marian 58, Gary West 52

N. Daviess 63, Evansville Mater Dei 50

Parke Heritage 63, S. Putnam 59

Pendleton Hts. 56, Liberty Christian 53

Peru 51, Tippecanoe Valley 41

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 86, Indpls Riverside 54

Rising Sun 53, Oldenburg 35

S. Bend Adams 70, Michigan City 60

Seeger 75, Crawfordsville 48

Shakamak 70, N. Vermillion 42

Southern Wells 64, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 2

Southwestern (Hanover) 71, Clarksville 48

Springfield Southeast, Ill. 63, Evansville North 51

Sullivan 62, Edgewood 25

Tipton 83, Cowan 53

Tri 72, Union City 39

Twin Lakes 59, N. White 29

Valparaiso 64, Elkhart 32

W. Vigo 79, Brown Co. 35

Waldron 56, Southwestern (Shelby) 31

Warsaw 65, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 48

Westfield 50, Bethesda Christian 36

Woodlan 66, Churubusco 38

Yorktown 58, Shelbyville 44

Zionsville 53, New Albany 34