FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia pulled away in the second half to top a dangerous New Haven squad, 62-52, on Saturday night.
Junior basketball standout Ajani Washington paced the Cadets with 23 points in the win. Concordia is now on a 4-game winning streak and is now 5-1 on the season.
Girls Basketball Scores
Akr. Hoban, Ohio 62, Culver Academy 32
Andrean 84, Hobart 58
Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Evansville Mater Dei 35
Bethany Christian 52, Lakeland Christian 40
Bluffton 50, Adams Central 43
Brown Co. 51, W. Vigo 26
Cascade 61, Indpls Pike 49
Castle 71, Bloomington South 64
Columbia City 78, E. Noble 19
Covington 48, N. Newton 44, 3OT
Decatur Central 53, Monrovia 35
Dowagiac Union, Mich. 46, S. Bend Riley 17
E. Central 60, Batesville 38
Eastern (Pekin) 57, Rock Creek Academy 48
Evansville Christian 51, N. Daviess 48
Evansville Memorial 61, Indpls N. Central 39
Evansville North 60, North Vigo 31
Fishers 49, Hamilton Southeastern 48
Floyd Central 59, Salem 27
Franklin 63, Shelbyville 39
Frankton 52, Oak Hill 34
Frontier 41, Elwood 17
Ft. Wayne Snider 59, Fairfield 38
Greenfield 64, Delta 39
Greenwood 29, Guerin Catholic 25
Hauser 60, Indpls Metro 48
Highland 50, Michigan City 28
Huntington North 51, Leo 24
Indian Creek 61, N. Putnam 23
Indpls Cathedral 59, Heritage Christian 55
Indpls Park Tudor 46, Greenwood Christian 12
Indpls Scecina 43, S. Decatur 41
Jay Co. 56, S. Adams 36
Kankakee Valley 44, Benton Central 34
Lafayette Harrison 56, Plainfield 40
Lanesville 63, New Washington 18
Lawrence Central 64, Pendleton Hts. 57
Lebanon 38, Beech Grove 21
Linton 63, Mitchell 33
Logansport 46, Maconaquah 35
Madison 50, Borden 49
Madison-Grant 53, Mississinewa 49
Mishawaka 57, Concord 36
Morgan Twp. 38, N. White 36
N. Central (Farmersburg) 74, Bloomington Lighthouse 11
N. Knox 46, Pike Central 13
N. Vermillion 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Ill. 40
Noblesville 53, Westfield 19
Northeastern 50, Yorktown 45
Paoli 42, Barr-Reeve 31
Pioneer 49, Triton 29
Portage 50, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 28
Providence 53, Southwestern (Hanover) 36
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 78, Indpls Ritter 65
Rushville 67, Lawrenceburg 58
S. Bend Adams 54, LaPorte 13
S. Bend Riley 43, Niles, Mich. 29
S. Bend Washington 69, Bolingbrook, Ill. 63
S. Dearborn 48, Milan 42
Silver Creek 27, Brownstown 24
South Vigo 43, Evansville Harrison 37
Southern Wells 50, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46
Southridge 37, Jasper 36
Springs Valley 38, Loogootee 36
Tippecanoe Valley 58, Whitko 35
Tri 67, Union City 27
Trinity Lutheran 62, Rising Sun 39
Wabash 60, Northfield 52
Warren Central 60, Lafayette Catholic 44
Warsaw 56, Wawasee 41
Washington 60, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 27
Washington Twp. 55, W. Central 32
Wes-Del 36, Daleville 31
Westview 55, Sturgis, Mich. 46
Whiteland 74, Anderson 62
Woodlan 60, Heritage 28
Zionsville 66, Franklin Central 39
Perry-Spencer Tournament
First Round
Heritage Hills 44, Perry Central 34
S. Spencer 64, Tell City 49
Boys Basketball Scores
Austin 56, Madison 47
Batesville 43, E. Central 33
Bloomfield 55, White River Valley 34
Bloomington South 62, Floyd Central 54
Brownstown 70, Mitchell 33
Castle 66, Collinsville, Ill. 39
Center Grove 55, Ft. Wayne Snider 38
Charlestown 72, Christian Academy 57
Concord 55, E. Noble 26
Corydon 51, Jasper 46
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 76, S. Central (Union Mills) 60
Culver 44, S. Bend Trinity 29
Edinburgh 62, Trinity Lutheran 45
Elwood 61, Union (Modoc) 43
Evansville Reitz 64, Belleville (Althoff Catholic), Ill. 60
Ft. Wayne Concordia 62, New Haven 52
Ft. Wayne North 77, Bowman Academy 60
Ft. Wayne Wayne 65, Columbia City 45
Gary 21st Century 81, Bolingbrook, Ill. 77
Greenfield 55, Lawrenceburg 32
Henderson Co., Ky. 59, Princeton 47
Huntington North 43, Hobart 27
Indian Creek 62, N. Putnam 50
Indpls Brebeuf 53, Hamilton Southeastern 52
Jeffersonville 64, Evansville Christian 57
Kokomo 41, Carmel 39
Lafayette Catholic 65, Rossville 40
Lawrence North 74, Ft. Wayne Northrop 54
Linton 43, Evansville Harrison 37
Madison-Grant 93, Tri-Central 58
Manchester 75, Winamac 33
Martinsville 64, Eastern (Greene) 42
Mishawaka Marian 58, Gary West 52
N. Daviess 63, Evansville Mater Dei 50
Parke Heritage 63, S. Putnam 59
Pendleton Hts. 56, Liberty Christian 53
Peru 51, Tippecanoe Valley 41
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 86, Indpls Riverside 54
Rising Sun 53, Oldenburg 35
S. Bend Adams 70, Michigan City 60
Seeger 75, Crawfordsville 48
Shakamak 70, N. Vermillion 42
Southern Wells 64, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 2
Southwestern (Hanover) 71, Clarksville 48
Springfield Southeast, Ill. 63, Evansville North 51
Sullivan 62, Edgewood 25
Tipton 83, Cowan 53
Tri 72, Union City 39
Twin Lakes 59, N. White 29
Valparaiso 64, Elkhart 32
W. Vigo 79, Brown Co. 35
Waldron 56, Southwestern (Shelby) 31
Warsaw 65, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 48
Westfield 50, Bethesda Christian 36
Woodlan 66, Churubusco 38
Yorktown 58, Shelbyville 44
Zionsville 53, New Albany 34