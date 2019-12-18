12/17 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll improved to 4-0 while Leo is now 4-1 as the Chargers and Lions each picked up a win Tuesday night in boys basketball action to headline the evening’s prep hoops scene.

Carroll, who won 60-27, had a balanced night scoring as Jalen Jackson led the way with 14 points. Cody Burkey added 11 while Richie Gross and Jackson Stenger each tallied 10. Parker Tracey paced the Patriots with 8 points.

The Chargers will host Wayne on Friday night in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

At Mark Schoeff Gymnasium it was Leo’s Blake Davison putting on a show as the Lions’ sharpshooter tallied 29 points to lead the way to a 75-58 win. Zack Troyer added 14 points and 11 boards for Leo. Elijah Fincher paced the Bruins of Northrop with 18 points.

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 78, Taylor 61

Bethesda Christian 42, Indpls International 39

Boonville 63, Pike Central 40

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, Heritage 27

Central Noble 94, Hamilton 28

Decatur Central 88, Indpls Herron 44

Ev. North 66, Gibson Southern 61

Fremont 53, Reading, Mich. 45

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48, DeKalb 38

Ft. Wayne Snider 70, E. Noble 52

Greenwood 53, Shelbyville 31

Guerin Catholic 71, Pendleton Hts. 68

Heritage Christian 52, Traders Point Christian 41

Lawrence Central 83, Indpls Attucks 52

Lawrence North 100, Indpls Manual 38

Leo 75, Ft. Wayne Northrop 58

Lowell 76, Portage 49

N. Miami 47, Lakeland Christian 27

New Prairie 69, Oregon-Davis 24

Northfield 56, Southern Wells 53

Northview 55, Vincennes 52

Peru 58, Tippecanoe Valley 48

Rockford Parkway, Ohio 66, Adams Central 39

Rossville 61, Western Boone 56

Salem 71, New Washington 54

Terre Haute North 57, W. Vigo 40

Tipton 68, Maconaquah 50

Triton 74, Bethany Christian 42

Yorktown 41, Jay Co. 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Cloverdale vs. S. Putnam, ppd.

Loogootee vs. S. Knox, ppd.

N. Knox vs. Barr-Reeve, ppd.

Union (Modoc) vs. Seton Catholic, ppd.

Union Co. vs. Randolph Southern, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Adams Central 62, New Haven 49

Bloomfield 33, White River Valley 31

Bluffton 46, Southwood 30

Brownsburg 51, Lafayette Harrison 45

Cascade 74, Monrovia 43

Christian Academy 46, Rock Creek Academy 11

Columbus North 54, Seymour 34

Concord 68, S. Bend Clay 45

Corydon 63, S. Central (Elizabeth) 13

Crawford Co. 48, Dubois 28

Crown Point 72, Highland 17

E. Noble 45, Ft. Wayne Snider 39

Eastern (Greentown) 38, Madison-Grant 31

Eastside 45, Lakewood Park 25

Fairfield 47, Fremont 39

Frankton 43, Wapahani 30

Frederick Fraize, Ky. 45, Cannelton 33

Ft. Wayne Luers 43, Manchester 27

Garrett 40, Churubusco 24

Gibson Southern 80, S. Spencer 33

Greenfield 50, Shelbyville 43

Henderson Co., Ky. 67, Ev. Mater Dei 27

Heritage Christian 67, Marion 44

Heritage Hills 48, Southridge 21

Indpls Pike 60, Indpls Perry Meridian 50

Jay Co. 53, Blackford 34

Jeffersonville 53, Charlestown 39

Lafayette Catholic 59, Crawfordsville 34

Lake Station 64, Calumet Christian 36

Lebanon 54, Indpls Shortridge 24

Martinsville 37, Center Grove 31

N. Harrison 55, Paoli 29

N. Judson 58, N. White 38

Noblesville 77, Anderson 45

NorthWood 30, Bremen 22

Norwell 59, Woodlan 41

Oak Hill 40, Wabash 21

Penn 66, Northridge 34

Pioneer 45, Caston 24

Prairie Hts. 40, DeKalb 31

Providence 50, Austin 46

Sheridan 44, Western 42

Silver Creek 61, Scottsburg 50

Southwestern (Hanover) 43, Borden 40

Speedway 59, Providence Cristo Rey 20

Sullivan 65, Shakamak 46

Switzerland Co. 55, S. Ripley 33

Terre Haute North 50, Northview 40

Terre Haute South 65, Riverton Parke 35

Tri-Central 52, Frankfort 39

Triton Central 82, Indpls Ritter 43

Victory Christian Academy 54, Michigan City Marquette 48

Vincennes 59, Ev. Memorial 54

Vincennes Rivet 61, Princeton 25

W. Lafayette 69, N. Montgomery 48

W. Noble 43, Whitko 20

W. Washington 64, Orleans 59

Warsaw 62, Columbia City 55

Washington 44, Jasper 36

Wawasee 45, Bethany Christian 40

Westville 51, Boone Grove 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATION

Avon vs. Westfield, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Cowan vs. Monroe Central, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Edinburgh vs. Hauser, ppd.

Franklin Co. vs. Batesville, ppd. to Dec 18th.

Lapel vs. Eastern Hancock, ppd.

Medora vs. Washington Catholic, ppd.

New Castle vs. Hamilton Southeastern, ppd.

New Palestine vs. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), ppd. to Dec 19th.

Randolph Southern vs. Shenandoah, ppd.

Southwestern (Shelby) vs. Morristown, ppd.