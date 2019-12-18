12/17 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll improved to 4-0 while Leo is now 4-1 as the Chargers and Lions each picked up a win Tuesday night in boys basketball action to headline the evening’s prep hoops scene.
Carroll, who won 60-27, had a balanced night scoring as Jalen Jackson led the way with 14 points. Cody Burkey added 11 while Richie Gross and Jackson Stenger each tallied 10. Parker Tracey paced the Patriots with 8 points.
The Chargers will host Wayne on Friday night in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”
At Mark Schoeff Gymnasium it was Leo’s Blake Davison putting on a show as the Lions’ sharpshooter tallied 29 points to lead the way to a 75-58 win. Zack Troyer added 14 points and 11 boards for Leo. Elijah Fincher paced the Bruins of Northrop with 18 points.
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 78, Taylor 61
Bethesda Christian 42, Indpls International 39
Boonville 63, Pike Central 40
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 60, Heritage 27
Central Noble 94, Hamilton 28
Decatur Central 88, Indpls Herron 44
Ev. North 66, Gibson Southern 61
Fremont 53, Reading, Mich. 45
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48, DeKalb 38
Ft. Wayne Snider 70, E. Noble 52
Greenwood 53, Shelbyville 31
Guerin Catholic 71, Pendleton Hts. 68
Heritage Christian 52, Traders Point Christian 41
Lawrence Central 83, Indpls Attucks 52
Lawrence North 100, Indpls Manual 38
Leo 75, Ft. Wayne Northrop 58
Lowell 76, Portage 49
N. Miami 47, Lakeland Christian 27
New Prairie 69, Oregon-Davis 24
Northfield 56, Southern Wells 53
Northview 55, Vincennes 52
Peru 58, Tippecanoe Valley 48
Rockford Parkway, Ohio 66, Adams Central 39
Rossville 61, Western Boone 56
Salem 71, New Washington 54
Terre Haute North 57, W. Vigo 40
Tipton 68, Maconaquah 50
Triton 74, Bethany Christian 42
Yorktown 41, Jay Co. 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Cloverdale vs. S. Putnam, ppd.
Loogootee vs. S. Knox, ppd.
N. Knox vs. Barr-Reeve, ppd.
Union (Modoc) vs. Seton Catholic, ppd.
Union Co. vs. Randolph Southern, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams Central 62, New Haven 49
Bloomfield 33, White River Valley 31
Bluffton 46, Southwood 30
Brownsburg 51, Lafayette Harrison 45
Cascade 74, Monrovia 43
Christian Academy 46, Rock Creek Academy 11
Columbus North 54, Seymour 34
Concord 68, S. Bend Clay 45
Corydon 63, S. Central (Elizabeth) 13
Crawford Co. 48, Dubois 28
Crown Point 72, Highland 17
E. Noble 45, Ft. Wayne Snider 39
Eastern (Greentown) 38, Madison-Grant 31
Eastside 45, Lakewood Park 25
Fairfield 47, Fremont 39
Frankton 43, Wapahani 30
Frederick Fraize, Ky. 45, Cannelton 33
Ft. Wayne Luers 43, Manchester 27
Garrett 40, Churubusco 24
Gibson Southern 80, S. Spencer 33
Greenfield 50, Shelbyville 43
Henderson Co., Ky. 67, Ev. Mater Dei 27
Heritage Christian 67, Marion 44
Heritage Hills 48, Southridge 21
Indpls Pike 60, Indpls Perry Meridian 50
Jay Co. 53, Blackford 34
Jeffersonville 53, Charlestown 39
Lafayette Catholic 59, Crawfordsville 34
Lake Station 64, Calumet Christian 36
Lebanon 54, Indpls Shortridge 24
Martinsville 37, Center Grove 31
N. Harrison 55, Paoli 29
N. Judson 58, N. White 38
Noblesville 77, Anderson 45
NorthWood 30, Bremen 22
Norwell 59, Woodlan 41
Oak Hill 40, Wabash 21
Penn 66, Northridge 34
Pioneer 45, Caston 24
Prairie Hts. 40, DeKalb 31
Providence 50, Austin 46
Sheridan 44, Western 42
Silver Creek 61, Scottsburg 50
Southwestern (Hanover) 43, Borden 40
Speedway 59, Providence Cristo Rey 20
Sullivan 65, Shakamak 46
Switzerland Co. 55, S. Ripley 33
Terre Haute North 50, Northview 40
Terre Haute South 65, Riverton Parke 35
Tri-Central 52, Frankfort 39
Triton Central 82, Indpls Ritter 43
Victory Christian Academy 54, Michigan City Marquette 48
Vincennes 59, Ev. Memorial 54
Vincennes Rivet 61, Princeton 25
W. Lafayette 69, N. Montgomery 48
W. Noble 43, Whitko 20
W. Washington 64, Orleans 59
Warsaw 62, Columbia City 55
Washington 44, Jasper 36
Wawasee 45, Bethany Christian 40
Westville 51, Boone Grove 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATION
Avon vs. Westfield, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Cowan vs. Monroe Central, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Edinburgh vs. Hauser, ppd.
Franklin Co. vs. Batesville, ppd. to Dec 18th.
Lapel vs. Eastern Hancock, ppd.
Medora vs. Washington Catholic, ppd.
New Castle vs. Hamilton Southeastern, ppd.
New Palestine vs. Mt. Vernon (Fortville), ppd. to Dec 19th.
Randolph Southern vs. Shenandoah, ppd.
Southwestern (Shelby) vs. Morristown, ppd.