12/17 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Lawrence North (11) 5-0 310 3
- Bloomington South (5) 4-0 269 2
- Lafayette Jeff 4-0 223 5
- Lawrence Central 2-1 205 1
- Warren Central 3-0 165 6
- Floyd Central 4-0 148 9
- Brownsburg 5-1 141 4
- Fishers 4-0 120 NR
- Westfield 4-0 78 NR
- S. Bend Adams 4-0 37 NR
Others receiving votes:
Jeffersonville 32. Carmel 30. Culver Academy 30. Bloomington North 26. Indpls Cathedral 23. Indianapolis Attucks 23. Lake Central 14. Homestead 13. Columbus North 12. Goshen 9. Ev. Reitz 6. Zionsville 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Silver Creek (16) 5-0 320 1
- Danville 6-0 254 T6
- Heritage Hills 3-1 225 2
- Connersville 5-0 166 NR
- Greensburg 2-1 158 3
- Indpls Brebeuf 3-1 147 T6
- Ev. Bosse 2-1 124 4
- Princeton 3-1 97 5
- Norwell 4-0 91 NR
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 4-1 69 8
Others receiving votes:
Delta 64. N. Harrison 57. Jimtown 55. Beech Grove 21. Greencastle 17. Sullivan 17. Indian Creek 14. NorthWood 10. Peru 7. Northwestern 7.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Linton-Stockton (11) 4-0 304 1
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (4) 3-1 261 3
- Blackford 4-0 239 4
- Shenandoah (1) 3-1 219 2
- Prairie Hts. 6-0 167 6
- Tipton 6-0 163 7
- Ev. Mater Dei 5-1 75 NR
- Southwestern (Jefferson) 5-2 72 5
- University 4-0 69 NR
- S. Decatur 5-0 65 NR
Others receiving votes:
Wapahani 62. Indpls Howe 43. Lapel 39. Paoli 38. Northeastern 32. N. Posey 18. LaVille 14. Indpls Covenant Christian 14. Andrean 10. Indpls Park Tudor 9. Westview 7.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Gary 21st Century (9) 6-0 306 1
- Barr-Reeve (7) 4-0 280 2
- Bloomfield 4-0 229 3
- Greenwood Christian 5-0 218 4
- Kouts 5-0 206 5
- Covington 4-2 119 8
- Lafayette Catholic 3-2 117 7
- Loogootee 3-1 109 6
- Oldenburg 3-1 100 9
- Providence Cristo Rey 6-0 87 NR
Others receiving votes:
Morristown 62. Dubois 34. Christian Academy 20. Attica 18. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 9. Indpls Metro 6.