12/17 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Snider Panthers were one of the teams to beat coming into the boys basketball season and the Wayne Generals did just that on night one of the SAC slate as Wayne topped Snider 53-50 on Friday to earn Team of the Week honors from Optimum Performance Sports.

The Generals would then defeat South Bend Washington 74-62 on Saturday to improve to 2-1 on the season.