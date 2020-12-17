12/16 Prep Basketball Recap – New Haven bests Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven used a 22-1 run to outpace Wayne 60-45 on Wednesday night at Armstrong Arena to headline area prep basketball.
New Haven was paced by Jakar Williams with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Thomas Latham added 16 points and 9 rebounds while Dre Wright chipped in with 16 points and 8 boards.
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Indpls Manual 64, Indiana Deaf 53
N. Daviess 49, Perry Central 46, OT
New Haven 60, Ft. Wayne Wayne 45
Shenandoah 71, Blue River 38
Western Boone 78, Tri-West 45
Winchester 69, S. Adams 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Bloomfield vs. White River Valley, ppd.
Fremont vs. Reading, Mich., ppd.
Garrett vs. Bellmont, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Calumet 49, River Forest 46
Fountain Central 52, Frontier 39
Huntington North 48, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 39
Lebanon 73, Indpls Shortridge 32
Owen Valley 59, W. Vigo 39
S. Central (Union Mills) 67, Wheeler 31
Triton 35, Jimtown 16
Warren Central 81, Indpls Attucks 22
Yorktown 69, Mississinewa 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Angola vs. Lakeland, ppd. to Jan 4th.
S. Adams vs. Eastbrook, ppd.
Taylor vs. Kokomo, ppd