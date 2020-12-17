12/16 Prep Basketball Recap – New Haven bests Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New Haven used a 22-1 run to outpace Wayne 60-45 on Wednesday night at Armstrong Arena to headline area prep basketball.

New Haven was paced by Jakar Williams with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Thomas Latham added 16 points and 9 rebounds while Dre Wright chipped in with 16 points and 8 boards.

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Indpls Manual 64, Indiana Deaf 53

N. Daviess 49, Perry Central 46, OT

New Haven 60, Ft. Wayne Wayne 45

Shenandoah 71, Blue River 38

Western Boone 78, Tri-West 45

Winchester 69, S. Adams 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Bloomfield vs. White River Valley, ppd.

Fremont vs. Reading, Mich., ppd.

Garrett vs. Bellmont, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Calumet 49, River Forest 46

Fountain Central 52, Frontier 39

Huntington North 48, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 39

Lebanon 73, Indpls Shortridge 32

Owen Valley 59, W. Vigo 39

S. Central (Union Mills) 67, Wheeler 31

Triton 35, Jimtown 16

Warren Central 81, Indpls Attucks 22

Yorktown 69, Mississinewa 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Angola vs. Lakeland, ppd. to Jan 4th.

S. Adams vs. Eastbrook, ppd.

Taylor vs. Kokomo, ppd