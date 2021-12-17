12/16 Prep Basketball Recap – Garrett, Woodlan win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett survived a tightly-contested game at Bellmont with a 50-46 win, meanwhile Woodlan outscored Southern Wells by 34 points to headline area prep hoops on Thursday night.
Thursday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Argos 59, S. Bend Career Academy 19
Bedford N. Lawrence 49, Silver Creek 42
Bloomfield 30, Springs Valley 24
Bloomington North 49, Bloomington South 38
Boonville 58, Ev. Bosse 27
Castle 48, Henderson Co., Ky. 45
Christian Academy 55, Cannelton 30
Clinton Central 47, Frankfort 42
Columbus East 74, Columbus North 29
Dubois 67, Jasper 44
E. Central 76, Jac-Cen-Del 36
Eastern (Greene) 54, White River Valley 40
Eastern (Pekin) 56, New Washington 28
Fairfield 45, Northridge 41
Fremont 34, Westview 11
Garrett 50, Bellmont 46
Gibson Southern 68, Pike Central 26
Griffith 47, Hammond Central 44
Hamilton Hts. 57, Delta 19
Indiana Math and Science Academy 43, Phalen 25
Indpls Ben Davis 59, Zionsville 58, OT
Indpls Shortridge 32, Indpls Washington 30
Jay Co. 75, New Castle 36
Kankakee Valley 66, Morgan Twp. 22
Knox 39, Caston 37
Lakeland Christian 52, Granger Christian 36
Lakewood Park 61, Hamilton 9
Lanesville 57, Crawford Co. 24
Lapel 56, Monroe Central 31
Linton 45, Shakamak 30
Loogootee 45, Barr-Reeve 35
Madison 40, Jennings Co. 37
Madison-Grant 65, Anderson Prep Academy 21
Marshall, Ill. 58, S. Vermillion 28
Milan 50, Rising Sun 29
Mishawaka Marian 56, Elkhart 40
Monrovia 69, Indpls Herron 34
N. Harrison 55, Salem 54
N. Judson 47, Culver 28
N. Knox 54, Wood Memorial 41
N. Miami 50, Rochester 32
N. Vermillion 45, Eminence 35
New Albany 40, Providence 21
New Prairie 55, Jimtown 41
Parke Heritage 54, Riverton Parke 14
Penn 60, Bremen 52
Perry Central 45, Orleans 27
Purdue Polytechnic 57, Indiana Deaf 24
S. Bend Adams 69, S. Bend Clay 37
S. Bend Washington 72, Glenn 31
S. Knox 43, Princeton 31
Scottsburg 51, Mitchell 43
Seymour 49, Floyd Central 40
Shoals 52, Borden 40
Southport 47, Terre Haute South 27
Tecumseh 66, Tell City 32
Tippecanoe Valley 43, Winamac 40, 2OT
Tipton 55, Guerin Catholic 39
Triton Central 51, Speedway 33
Twin Lakes 73, W. Lafayette 58
University 65, Lawrence Central 55
W. Washington 32, Henryville 22
Wapahani 54, Cowan 26
Washington 59, Forest Park 44
Whiteland 57, Beech Grove 24
Woodlan 74, Southern Wells 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gary 21st Century vs. Michigan City Marquette, ppd.
W. Central vs. Tri-County, ppd.