12/16 Prep Basketball Recap – Garrett, Woodlan win

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett survived a tightly-contested game at Bellmont with a 50-46 win, meanwhile Woodlan outscored Southern Wells by 34 points to headline area prep hoops on Thursday night.

Thursday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Argos 59, S. Bend Career Academy 19

Bedford N. Lawrence 49, Silver Creek 42

Bloomfield 30, Springs Valley 24

Bloomington North 49, Bloomington South 38

Boonville 58, Ev. Bosse 27

Castle 48, Henderson Co., Ky. 45

Christian Academy 55, Cannelton 30

Clinton Central 47, Frankfort 42

Columbus East 74, Columbus North 29

Dubois 67, Jasper 44

E. Central 76, Jac-Cen-Del 36

Eastern (Greene) 54, White River Valley 40

Eastern (Pekin) 56, New Washington 28

Fairfield 45, Northridge 41

Fremont 34, Westview 11

Garrett 50, Bellmont 46

Gibson Southern 68, Pike Central 26

Griffith 47, Hammond Central 44

Hamilton Hts. 57, Delta 19

Indiana Math and Science Academy 43, Phalen 25

Indpls Ben Davis 59, Zionsville 58, OT

Indpls Shortridge 32, Indpls Washington 30

Jay Co. 75, New Castle 36

Kankakee Valley 66, Morgan Twp. 22

Knox 39, Caston 37

Lakeland Christian 52, Granger Christian 36

Lakewood Park 61, Hamilton 9

Lanesville 57, Crawford Co. 24

Lapel 56, Monroe Central 31

Linton 45, Shakamak 30

Loogootee 45, Barr-Reeve 35

Madison 40, Jennings Co. 37

Madison-Grant 65, Anderson Prep Academy 21

Marshall, Ill. 58, S. Vermillion 28

Milan 50, Rising Sun 29

Mishawaka Marian 56, Elkhart 40

Monrovia 69, Indpls Herron 34

N. Harrison 55, Salem 54

N. Judson 47, Culver 28

N. Knox 54, Wood Memorial 41

N. Miami 50, Rochester 32

N. Vermillion 45, Eminence 35

New Albany 40, Providence 21

New Prairie 55, Jimtown 41

Parke Heritage 54, Riverton Parke 14

Penn 60, Bremen 52

Perry Central 45, Orleans 27

Purdue Polytechnic 57, Indiana Deaf 24

S. Bend Adams 69, S. Bend Clay 37

S. Bend Washington 72, Glenn 31

S. Knox 43, Princeton 31

Scottsburg 51, Mitchell 43

Seymour 49, Floyd Central 40

Shoals 52, Borden 40

Southport 47, Terre Haute South 27

Tecumseh 66, Tell City 32

Tippecanoe Valley 43, Winamac 40, 2OT

Tipton 55, Guerin Catholic 39

Triton Central 51, Speedway 33

Twin Lakes 73, W. Lafayette 58

University 65, Lawrence Central 55

W. Washington 32, Henryville 22

Wapahani 54, Cowan 26

Washington 59, Forest Park 44

Whiteland 57, Beech Grove 24

Woodlan 74, Southern Wells 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gary 21st Century vs. Michigan City Marquette, ppd.

W. Central vs. Tri-County, ppd.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss