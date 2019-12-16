12/16 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A=
W-L Pts Prv
- Lawrence North (3) 14-0 88 2
- Northwestern (5) 11-0 85 1
- Crown Point (1) 13-0 79 3
- Fishers 12-0 63 5
- Homestead 8-1 54 4
- Hamilton Southeastern 10-1 48 6
- Penn 11-0 42 7
- Center Grove 9-1 41 8
- Noblesville 9-3 13 NR
(tie) Jeffersonville 10-2 13 9
Others receiving votes: Northridge, West Lafayette Harrison, Brownsburg, Mt Vernon Fortville, Fort Wayne South, Martinsville.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Benton Central (7) 10-1 114 3
- Winchester (2) 9-0 98 4
- Salem (1) 8-1 79 1
- Evansville Memorial 6-1 68 5
- Silver Creek 9-1 64 T6
- Gibson Southern 8-2 58 2
- Danville 8-1 51 8
- Greensburg 9-1 31 9
- Norwell 7-3 27 T6
- Brownstown 8-1 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Northwood, Heritage Christian, Vincennes Lincoln, Angola, Hamilton Heights, Mishawaka Marian, North Harrison, Fort Wayne Concordia, Brown County, Knox, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Triton Central (9) 11-0 106 1
- University (1) 11-0 91 2
- Vincennes Rivet 8-1 79 3
- Shenandoah 10-0 66 4
- Linton-Stockton 9-2 54 5
- S. Knox 9-2 32 7
- Crawford Co. 10-3 28 9
- N. Judson 8-2 25 8
- Westville 11-1 22 6
- Monroe Central 5-3 12 10
(tie) Lapel 8-2 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Eastern Pekin, Clinton Prairie, Lafayette Central Catholic, Forest Park, Union County, Rensselaer Central, Providence, Bremen, South Central Union Mills.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
- Loogootee (8) 8-1 102 1
- Trinity Lutheran 9-1 91 4
- Jac-Cen-Del 9-1 83 3
- Tecumseh 7-2 80 5
- Oregon-Davis 8-2 12 2
- Morgan Twp. 7-2 65 6
- Lanesville 12-2 39 7
- Greenwood Christian 7-2 33 9
- Union City 8-2 15 NR
- Pioneer 6-2 11 8
Others receiving votes: Orleans, Bethesda Christian, North White, Springs Valley, Kouts, Northfield.