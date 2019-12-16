12/16 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A=
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Lawrence North (3) 14-0 88 2
  2. Northwestern (5) 11-0 85 1
  3. Crown Point (1) 13-0 79 3
  4. Fishers 12-0 63 5
  5. Homestead 8-1 54 4
  6. Hamilton Southeastern 10-1 48 6
  7. Penn 11-0 42 7
  8. Center Grove 9-1 41 8
  9. Noblesville 9-3 13 NR
    (tie) Jeffersonville 10-2 13 9
    Others receiving votes: Northridge, West Lafayette Harrison, Brownsburg, Mt Vernon Fortville, Fort Wayne South, Martinsville.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Benton Central (7) 10-1 114 3
  2. Winchester (2) 9-0 98 4
  3. Salem (1) 8-1 79 1
  4. Evansville Memorial 6-1 68 5
  5. Silver Creek 9-1 64 T6
  6. Gibson Southern 8-2 58 2
  7. Danville 8-1 51 8
  8. Greensburg 9-1 31 9
  9. Norwell 7-3 27 T6
  10. Brownstown 8-1 18 NR
    Others receiving votes: Northwood, Heritage Christian, Vincennes Lincoln, Angola, Hamilton Heights, Mishawaka Marian, North Harrison, Fort Wayne Concordia, Brown County, Knox, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Triton Central (9) 11-0 106 1
  2. University (1) 11-0 91 2
  3. Vincennes Rivet 8-1 79 3
  4. Shenandoah 10-0 66 4
  5. Linton-Stockton 9-2 54 5
  6. S. Knox 9-2 32 7
  7. Crawford Co. 10-3 28 9
  8. N. Judson 8-2 25 8
  9. Westville 11-1 22 6
  10. Monroe Central 5-3 12 10
    (tie) Lapel 8-2 12 NR
    Others receiving votes: Eastern Pekin, Clinton Prairie, Lafayette Central Catholic, Forest Park, Union County, Rensselaer Central, Providence, Bremen, South Central Union Mills.

Class A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Loogootee (8) 8-1 102 1
  2. Trinity Lutheran 9-1 91 4
  3. Jac-Cen-Del 9-1 83 3
  4. Tecumseh 7-2 80 5
  5. Oregon-Davis 8-2 12 2
  6. Morgan Twp. 7-2 65 6
  7. Lanesville 12-2 39 7
  8. Greenwood Christian 7-2 33 9
  9. Union City 8-2 15 NR
  10. Pioneer 6-2 11 8
    Others receiving votes: Orleans, Bethesda Christian, North White, Springs Valley, Kouts, Northfield.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss