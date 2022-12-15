GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett girls basketball capped off a special night with a 46-36 win over potential sectional opponent Concordia on Thursday night.
Prior to Thursday’s game, Garrett welcomed back the school’s previous all-time points leader Brandi Dawson. In a pregame ceremony, Dawson presented a game ball to the program’s new career points leader, Bailey Kelham. Kelham, a senior, has committed to play college basketball at Huntington University.
Led by 19 points from Kelham, Garrett outscored Concordia, 21-10, in the second half to improve to 5-6 on the season. Concordia heads to Bishop Dwenger on Dec. 16, while Garrett also visits the Saints on Dec. 20.
Girls Basketball Scores
Austin 62, Clarksville 37
Barr-Reeve 35, Loogootee 20
Bedford N. Lawrence 67, Silver Creek 29
Benton Central 63, Tri-West 48
Bloomington South 58, Bloomington North 47
Boonville 41, Evansville Bosse 24
Charlestown 69, North Oldham, Ky. 45
Christian Academy 52, Cannelton 32
Columbus North 62, Columbus East 40
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 48, N. Newton 11
Culver Academy 50, Hudson WRA, Ohio 39
Dubois 33, Jasper 20
Eastern (Greene) 53, White River Valley 39
Eminence 36, Indpls Attucks 25
Evansville North 62, Evansville Harrison 37
Forest Park 47, Washington 31
Gibson Southern 53, Pike Central 16
Henderson Co., Ky. 58, Castle 46
Indpls Cathedral 55, New Palestine 31
Jac-Cen-Del 56, Edinburgh 24
Jay Co. 58, New Castle 15
Jennings Co. 51, Madison 40
Kankakee Valley 53, Morgan Twp. 34
Lakewood Park 43, Hamilton 31
Lanesville 61, Crawford Co. 36
Lapel 48, Monroe Central 41
Linton 62, Shakamak 23
Madison Shawe 50, Henryville 32
Madison-Grant 62, Anderson Prep Academy 42
Medora 55, Seven Oaks Classical 35
N. Knox 55, Wood Memorial 42
Parke Heritage 59, Riverton Parke 34
Penn 52, Bremen 39
Peru 44, Maconaquah 21
Providence 59, New Albany 49
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 47, Indiana Deaf 38
Rock Creek Academy 64, Southwestern (Hanover) 52
S. Bend Adams 42, S. Bend Clay 20
S. Bend Washington 76, Glenn 17
Scottsburg 54, Mitchell 15
Seymour 41, Floyd Central 32
Shenandoah 57, Daleville 22
Switzerland Co. 52, Carroll Co., Ky. 45
Tippecanoe Valley 56, Winamac 38
Vincennes (South Knox— 43, Princeton 27
W. Lafayette 38, Hamilton Hts. 20
Westview 47, Fremont 40
Woodlan 61, Southern Wells 31
Zionsville 63, Indpls Ben Davis 43
Boys Basketball Scores
Centerville 55, Hagerstown 41
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48, Angola 39
Lake Central 53, Hanover Central 38
Medora 75, Seven Oaks Classical 19
N. Decatur 75, Cambridge City 38