GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Garrett girls basketball capped off a special night with a 46-36 win over potential sectional opponent Concordia on Thursday night.

Prior to Thursday’s game, Garrett welcomed back the school’s previous all-time points leader Brandi Dawson. In a pregame ceremony, Dawson presented a game ball to the program’s new career points leader, Bailey Kelham. Kelham, a senior, has committed to play college basketball at Huntington University.

Led by 19 points from Kelham, Garrett outscored Concordia, 21-10, in the second half to improve to 5-6 on the season. Concordia heads to Bishop Dwenger on Dec. 16, while Garrett also visits the Saints on Dec. 20.

Girls Basketball Scores

Austin 62, Clarksville 37

Barr-Reeve 35, Loogootee 20

Bedford N. Lawrence 67, Silver Creek 29

Benton Central 63, Tri-West 48

Bloomington South 58, Bloomington North 47

Boonville 41, Evansville Bosse 24

Charlestown 69, North Oldham, Ky. 45

Christian Academy 52, Cannelton 32

Columbus North 62, Columbus East 40

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 48, N. Newton 11

Culver Academy 50, Hudson WRA, Ohio 39

Dubois 33, Jasper 20

Eastern (Greene) 53, White River Valley 39

Eminence 36, Indpls Attucks 25

Evansville North 62, Evansville Harrison 37

Forest Park 47, Washington 31

Gibson Southern 53, Pike Central 16

Henderson Co., Ky. 58, Castle 46

Indpls Cathedral 55, New Palestine 31

Jac-Cen-Del 56, Edinburgh 24

Jay Co. 58, New Castle 15

Jennings Co. 51, Madison 40

Kankakee Valley 53, Morgan Twp. 34

Lakewood Park 43, Hamilton 31

Lanesville 61, Crawford Co. 36

Lapel 48, Monroe Central 41

Linton 62, Shakamak 23

Madison Shawe 50, Henryville 32

Madison-Grant 62, Anderson Prep Academy 42

Medora 55, Seven Oaks Classical 35

N. Knox 55, Wood Memorial 42

Parke Heritage 59, Riverton Parke 34

Penn 52, Bremen 39

Peru 44, Maconaquah 21

Providence 59, New Albany 49

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 47, Indiana Deaf 38

Rock Creek Academy 64, Southwestern (Hanover) 52

S. Bend Adams 42, S. Bend Clay 20

S. Bend Washington 76, Glenn 17

Scottsburg 54, Mitchell 15

Seymour 41, Floyd Central 32

Shenandoah 57, Daleville 22

Switzerland Co. 52, Carroll Co., Ky. 45

Tippecanoe Valley 56, Winamac 38

Vincennes (South Knox— 43, Princeton 27

W. Lafayette 38, Hamilton Hts. 20

Westview 47, Fremont 40

Woodlan 61, Southern Wells 31

Zionsville 63, Indpls Ben Davis 43

Boys Basketball Scores

Centerville 55, Hagerstown 41

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 48, Angola 39

Lake Central 53, Hanover Central 38

Medora 75, Seven Oaks Classical 19

N. Decatur 75, Cambridge City 38