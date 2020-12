FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jackson Paul and Landen Jordan combined for 52 points for Churubusco as the Eagles bested South Side 72-67 in overtime on Tuesday night at Reichert Gymnasium to headline area prep action.

Paul led the way with 28 points while Jordan added 24. Luke McClure chipped in with 12 points for the Eagles.

South Side was led by Ashton Johnson with 20 points. Austin Jordan added 14 while Jaylen Lattimore scored 12 for the Archers.