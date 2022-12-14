FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monte Smith scored 23 points to lead Wayne to a 69-62 win over New Haven at Armstrong Arena on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action in northeast Indiana.

Wayne’s Jevon Lewis Jr. added 12 points as the Generals improve to 4-1 with the victory.

New Haven was paced by Darrion Brooks with 25 points while Mylan Graham and Jojo Robertson each tallied 10.

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Wayne 69, New Haven 62

Lawrenceville, Ill. 87, Vincennes Rivet 34

S. Dearborn 60, Switzerland Co. 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Angola 53, Lakeland 41

Huntington North 60, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 21

Northeastern 57, Hagerstown 14

Owen Valley 48, N. Central (Farmersburg) 37

Randolph Southern 70, Cambridge City 18

S. Central (Union Mills) 45, Wheeler 15

Tipton 53, Sheridan 44

Warren Central 71, Indpls Attucks 28

Yorktown 57, Mississinewa 36