12/14 Prep Basketball Recap – Jackson’s 43 lead Northrop over Leo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop senior Jalen Jackson poured in 43 points to lead the Bruins over 3A no. 2 Leo by the score of 68-59 to headline area prep hoops on Tuesday night.
Caedmon Bontrager led Leo with 31 points and 10 rebounds at the Lions lost for the first time this season to fall to 5-1.
Northrop will host South Side on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week1.”
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 58, N. Knox 26
Boonville 51, Pike Central 45
Clinton Central 60, N. Vermillion 50
Cloverdale 48, S. Putnam 40
Culver Academy 62, Ft. Wayne Luers 37
E. Noble 78, Woodlan 38
Eastbrook 67, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 30
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50, DeKalb 48
Ft. Wayne Northrop 68, Leo 59
Goshen 69, S. Bend Clay 44
Loogootee 50, S. Knox 42
Maconaquah 74, Tipton 66
NorthWood 72, Jimtown 50
Pendleton Hts. 65, Guerin Catholic 60, OT
Taylor 46, Alexandria 36
Triton 59, Bethany Christian 52
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Austin 60, Providence 40
Benton Central 69, Twin Lakes 55
Bloomfield 45, White River Valley 41
Blue River 74, Daleville 27
Borden 44, Southwestern (Hanover) 39, OT
Center Grove 39, Martinsville 21
Columbia City 45, Warsaw 35
Eastside 49, Lakewood Park 31
Edinburgh 49, Hauser 45
Elkhart Christian 25, Clinton Christian 20
Fairfield 47, Fremont 29
Forest Park 60, Boonville 38
Franklin 67, Franklin Central 26
Frankton 59, Wapahani 38
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 54, Heritage 37
Heritage Christian 66, Indpls Tindley 23
Indpls Pike 62, Indpls Perry Meridian 36
Jac-Cen-Del 59, N. Decatur 39
Lebanon 68, Indpls Shortridge 7
Lowell 41, Kouts 39
Madison-Grant 33, Eastern (Greentown) 20
Marion 43, New Haven 23
Michigan City Marquette 56, Victory Christian Academy 22
Mitchell 28, Shoals 23
Noblesville 84, Anderson 25
Norwell 34, Woodlan 30
Pioneer 77, Caston 73
Shelbyville 54, Greenfield 50
Silver Creek 72, Scottsburg 50
Southwood 55, Bluffton 48
Sullivan 55, Shakamak 38
Switzerland Co. 28, S. Ripley 23
Terre Haute North 48, Northview 33
Triton 54, Jimtown 32
W. Lafayette 70, N. Montgomery 21
W. Noble 55, Whitko 48
Wabash 64, Oak Hill 31
Wawasee 66, Bethany Christian 47
Westfield 62, Avon 38
Winchester 81, Union City 50