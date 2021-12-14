12/14 Prep Basketball Recap – Jackson’s 43 lead Northrop over Leo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop senior Jalen Jackson poured in 43 points to lead the Bruins over 3A no. 2 Leo by the score of 68-59 to headline area prep hoops on Tuesday night.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Leo 59

Northrop 68

Final



Jalen Jackson 43pts 6rbs

Jayden Schmenk 12pts

Roosevelt Norfleet 6pts 6rbs

Dalman Alexander 11rbs — Northrop Athletics (@NorthropSports) December 15, 2021

Caedmon Bontrager led Leo with 31 points and 10 rebounds at the Lions lost for the first time this season to fall to 5-1.

Northrop will host South Side on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week1.”

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 58, N. Knox 26

Boonville 51, Pike Central 45

Clinton Central 60, N. Vermillion 50

Cloverdale 48, S. Putnam 40

Culver Academy 62, Ft. Wayne Luers 37

E. Noble 78, Woodlan 38

Eastbrook 67, Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 30

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 50, DeKalb 48

Ft. Wayne Northrop 68, Leo 59

Goshen 69, S. Bend Clay 44

Loogootee 50, S. Knox 42

Maconaquah 74, Tipton 66

NorthWood 72, Jimtown 50

Pendleton Hts. 65, Guerin Catholic 60, OT

Taylor 46, Alexandria 36

Triton 59, Bethany Christian 52

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Austin 60, Providence 40

Benton Central 69, Twin Lakes 55

Bloomfield 45, White River Valley 41

Blue River 74, Daleville 27

Borden 44, Southwestern (Hanover) 39, OT

Center Grove 39, Martinsville 21

Columbia City 45, Warsaw 35

Eastside 49, Lakewood Park 31

Edinburgh 49, Hauser 45

Elkhart Christian 25, Clinton Christian 20

Fairfield 47, Fremont 29

Forest Park 60, Boonville 38

Franklin 67, Franklin Central 26

Frankton 59, Wapahani 38

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 54, Heritage 37

Heritage Christian 66, Indpls Tindley 23

Indpls Pike 62, Indpls Perry Meridian 36

Jac-Cen-Del 59, N. Decatur 39

Lebanon 68, Indpls Shortridge 7

Lowell 41, Kouts 39

Madison-Grant 33, Eastern (Greentown) 20

Marion 43, New Haven 23

Michigan City Marquette 56, Victory Christian Academy 22

Mitchell 28, Shoals 23

Noblesville 84, Anderson 25

Norwell 34, Woodlan 30

Pioneer 77, Caston 73

Shelbyville 54, Greenfield 50

Silver Creek 72, Scottsburg 50

Southwood 55, Bluffton 48

Sullivan 55, Shakamak 38

Switzerland Co. 28, S. Ripley 23

Terre Haute North 48, Northview 33

Triton 54, Jimtown 32

W. Lafayette 70, N. Montgomery 21

W. Noble 55, Whitko 48

Wabash 64, Oak Hill 31

Wawasee 66, Bethany Christian 47

Westfield 62, Avon 38

Winchester 81, Union City 50