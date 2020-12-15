12/14 Prep Basketball Recap – East Noble edges Woodlan

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble’s Braeden Ball drained five triples on the way to scoring 20 points as the Knights edged Woodlan 56-54 at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium to headline area prep hoops on Monday night.
Monday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
East Noble 56, Woodlan 54
Switzerland Co. 68, Crothersville 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 68, Wes-Del 11
Andrean 68, Michigan City Marquette 30
Attica 45, S. Newton 36
Beech Grove 76, Central Christian 38
Bloomington South 66, Ev. North 40
Carroll (Flora) 68, Maconaquah 59
Clinton Christian 45, Elkhart Christian 41
Crothersville 55, Cannelton 23
Indpls Washington 45, Indiana Math and Science Academy 44
Linton 76, N. Central (Farmersburg) 25
Muncie Burris 46, Liberty Christian 39
Pendleton Hts. 67, Lawrence Central 60
Richmond 30, Clayton Northmont, Ohio 27
S. Knox 69, Washington Catholic 27
Wood Memorial 58, Ev. Bosse 36