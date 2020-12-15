12/14 Prep Basketball Recap – East Noble edges Woodlan

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – East Noble’s Braeden Ball drained five triples on the way to scoring 20 points as the Knights edged Woodlan 56-54 at Elmer Strautman Gymnasium to headline area prep hoops on Monday night.

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

East Noble 56, Woodlan 54

Switzerland Co. 68, Crothersville 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 68, Wes-Del 11

Andrean 68, Michigan City Marquette 30

Attica 45, S. Newton 36

Beech Grove 76, Central Christian 38

Bloomington South 66, Ev. North 40

Carroll (Flora) 68, Maconaquah 59

Clinton Christian 45, Elkhart Christian 41

Crothersville 55, Cannelton 23

Indpls Washington 45, Indiana Math and Science Academy 44

Linton 76, N. Central (Farmersburg) 25

Muncie Burris 46, Liberty Christian 39

Pendleton Hts. 67, Lawrence Central 60

Richmond 30, Clayton Northmont, Ohio 27

S. Knox 69, Washington Catholic 27

Wood Memorial 58, Ev. Bosse 36