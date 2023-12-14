FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia and Woodlan girls basketball cruised to wins in Thursday’s top high school games throughout northeast Indiana on Thursday.
Alivia Bolinger led the Cadets to a 76-43 win over potential sectional foe Garrett. Bolinger buried 16 points, one of four Cadets to reach double figures in Thursday’s win.
Meanwhile, Woodlan rolled past ACAC foe Southern Wells in a 65-41 win. Taylor Kneubuhler led the Warriors with 15 points, while Alyssa Anderson and Reagan Widenhoefer also finished in double figures.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Austin 78, Clarksville 56
Bedford N. Lawrence 31, Silver Creek 28
Benton Central 56, Tri-West 46
Boonville 62, Evansville Bosse 28
Clinton Central 57, Frankfort 17
DeMotte Christian 59, N. Newton 22
Eastern (Greene) 44, White River Valley 40
Evansville Mater Dei 33, N. Posey 32
Evansville North 64, Evansville Harrison 36
Floyd Central 50, Seymour 38
Gibson Southern 65, Pike Central 5
Henryville 49, Madison Shawe 37
Indiana Deaf 50, Indpls Scecina 42
Indpls Cathedral 45, New Palestine 26
Indpls Chatard 52, University 45
Indpls Shortridge 62, Indpls Washington 28
Jac-Cen-Del 67, Edinburgh 26
Jasper 40, Dubois 23
Jay Co. 63, New Castle 24
Jennings Co. 64, Madison 23
Lakeland Christian 43, Granger Christian 15
Lakewood Park 66, Hamilton 10
Lanesville 52, Crawford Co. 39
Lapel 46, Monroe Central 35
Linton 39, Shakamak 26
Loogootee 34, Barr-Reeve 30
Maconaquah 62, Peru 30
Madison-Grant 49, Anderson Prep Academy 48
Meade Co., Ky. 58, Corydon 51
N. Knox 54, Wood Memorial 48
Parke Heritage 58, Riverton Parke 17
Penn 56, Bremen 29
Providence 70, New Albany 44
Rochester 38, N. Miami 28
Rock Creek Academy 72, Southwestern (Hanover) 60
S. Bend Adams 36, S. Bend Clay 32
S. Bend Washington 66, Glenn 14
S. Central (Union Mills) 57, Oregon-Davis 38
Scottsburg 68, Mitchell 26
Shenandoah 50, Daleville 23
Sheridan 43, Bethesda Christian 40
Springs Valley 53, Bloomfield 25
Tippecanoe Valley 44, Winamac 30
Vincennes (South Knox— 66, Princeton 62
W. Washington 94, Crothersville 18
Wapahani 45, Cowan 12
Washington 59, Forest Park 23
Whiteland 46, Beech Grove 21
Woodlan 65, Southern Wells 41
Zionsville 52, Indpls Ben Davis 31
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Indpls Metro 87, KIPP Indy 37
Shelbyville 53, New Castle 47