FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia and Woodlan girls basketball cruised to wins in Thursday’s top high school games throughout northeast Indiana on Thursday.

Alivia Bolinger led the Cadets to a 76-43 win over potential sectional foe Garrett. Bolinger buried 16 points, one of four Cadets to reach double figures in Thursday’s win.

Meanwhile, Woodlan rolled past ACAC foe Southern Wells in a 65-41 win. Taylor Kneubuhler led the Warriors with 15 points, while Alyssa Anderson and Reagan Widenhoefer also finished in double figures.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Austin 78, Clarksville 56

Bedford N. Lawrence 31, Silver Creek 28

Benton Central 56, Tri-West 46

Boonville 62, Evansville Bosse 28

Clinton Central 57, Frankfort 17

DeMotte Christian 59, N. Newton 22

Eastern (Greene) 44, White River Valley 40

Evansville Mater Dei 33, N. Posey 32

Evansville North 64, Evansville Harrison 36

Floyd Central 50, Seymour 38

Gibson Southern 65, Pike Central 5

Henryville 49, Madison Shawe 37

Indiana Deaf 50, Indpls Scecina 42

Indpls Cathedral 45, New Palestine 26

Indpls Chatard 52, University 45

Indpls Shortridge 62, Indpls Washington 28

Jac-Cen-Del 67, Edinburgh 26

Jasper 40, Dubois 23

Jay Co. 63, New Castle 24

Jennings Co. 64, Madison 23

Lakeland Christian 43, Granger Christian 15

Lakewood Park 66, Hamilton 10

Lanesville 52, Crawford Co. 39

Lapel 46, Monroe Central 35

Linton 39, Shakamak 26

Loogootee 34, Barr-Reeve 30

Maconaquah 62, Peru 30

Madison-Grant 49, Anderson Prep Academy 48

Meade Co., Ky. 58, Corydon 51

N. Knox 54, Wood Memorial 48

Parke Heritage 58, Riverton Parke 17

Penn 56, Bremen 29

Providence 70, New Albany 44

Rochester 38, N. Miami 28

Rock Creek Academy 72, Southwestern (Hanover) 60

S. Bend Adams 36, S. Bend Clay 32

S. Bend Washington 66, Glenn 14

S. Central (Union Mills) 57, Oregon-Davis 38

Scottsburg 68, Mitchell 26

Shenandoah 50, Daleville 23

Sheridan 43, Bethesda Christian 40

Springs Valley 53, Bloomfield 25

Tippecanoe Valley 44, Winamac 30

Vincennes (South Knox— 66, Princeton 62

W. Washington 94, Crothersville 18

Wapahani 45, Cowan 12

Washington 59, Forest Park 23

Whiteland 46, Beech Grove 21

Woodlan 65, Southern Wells 41

Zionsville 52, Indpls Ben Davis 31

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Indpls Metro 87, KIPP Indy 37

Shelbyville 53, New Castle 47