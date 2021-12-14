12/14 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Zionsville (8) 6-0 212 1
- Homestead (1) 5-1 177 3
- Indpls Cathedral (1) 5-1 176 4
- Valparaiso (1) 5-0 149 8
- Carmel 4-2 105 9
- Fishers 5-1 103 5
- Penn 5-0 86 NR
- Lawrence North 4-1 81 2
- Bloomington South 4-1 60 6
- Westfield 2-2 38 10
Others receiving votes:
Indpls N. Central 23. Indpls Ben Davis 20. Lafayette Jeff 17. Terre Haute North 14. Anderson 13. Munster 10. Chesterton 9. Ev. Reitz 8. Mooresville 7. Merrillville 6. Bloomington North 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Mishawaka Marian (7) 6-0 195 1
- Leo (1) 5-0 194 2
- Connersville (1) 5-0 166 3
- Indpls Brebeuf (1) 4-1 150 4
- N. Harrison 4-0 137 5
- NorthWood (1) 5-0 113 6
- Greensburg 3-0 85 10
- Brownstown 4-0 81 NR
- Glenn 5-0 58 NR
- Sullivan 4-0 54 NR
Others receiving votes:
Beech Grove 21. Guerin Catholic 14. Peru 14. Silver Creek 12. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 9. Culver Academy 9. Northview 8.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Central Noble (9) 4-0 214 1
- Linton-Stockton (1) 5-0 200 2
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (1) 3-0 162 3
- S. Spencer 5-0 135 4
- Indpls Covenant Christian 4-1 80 7
- Indpls Park Tudor 3-1 76 5
- Parke Heritage 3-2 75 6
- Carroll (Flora) 5-0 66 NR
- Bremen 4-0 50 NR
- Blackford 1-0 45 9
Others receiving votes:
Southwestern (Jefferson) 38. Eastside 36. Westview 34. Eastern Hancock 23. N. Putnam 16. Clinton Prairie 14. Southmont 12. Providence 10. Andrean 10. Wapahani 10. Lake Station 8. Tipton 6.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
- N. Daviess (8) 6-0 212 2
- Gary 21st Century (1) 3-0 166 4
- Loogootee 6-1 162 3
- Barr-Reeve (1) 4-2 161 1
- Edinburgh 5-0 140 5
- Bloomfield (1) 5-0 127 6
- Indpls Lutheran 2-0 107 7
- Triton 4-1 86 10
- Jac-Cen-Del 4-2 56 8
- Tindley 1-2 32 9
Others receiving votes:
Ev. Christian 20. Orleans 12. Argos 7. Tri-Central 7. Fremont 7. Lafayette Catholic 6. Covington 6. Elkhart Christian 6.