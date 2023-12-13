FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dereon Truesdale tallied 24 points to lead Bishop Luers to a 67-65 win over Canterbury to headline area prep hoops on Wednesday night.

Drelyn Truesdale added 15 points for Luers, as the Knights improved to 4-0 with the win. The Knights return to SAC play on Friday when they travel to Homestead.

Canterbury was led by Devon Lewis with 26 points while Alden Grieder added 15 and Reed Hayes 12. Canterbury is now 1-4 on the season heading into Friday’s game on the road against Blackhawk Christian.